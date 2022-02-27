What to do this week: Vigil for Ukraine and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Feb. 28 to March 6.

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

5-6 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life

Restricted to the NYU community

A vigil for Ukraine on the steps of the Kimmel Center for University Life will be held by NYU’s student government, the Division of Student Affairs, the Office of Global Spiritual Life and the Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation. The event will be in support of members of the NYU community who have been impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

All day at the Kimmel Center for University Life

Free viewing

The Kimmel Center’s Windows Gallery is displaying “Passport to the Past,” which explores the hidden history surrounding NYU until March 21. The exhibit showcases hidden histories of resistance and resilience, particularly among groups marginalized in society during the 1960s and 1970s.

7-8:30 p.m., online event by Carnegie Hall

Free registration

This discussion will explore the career of American musician George Clinton in the context of the Afrofuturism cultural movement, as well as his success as a visual artist. It will examine how Clinton’s influence connects to the work of musician Paul Miller, who performs as DJ Spooky. Miller will also discuss his own projects in relation to art and African educational institutions.

7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden

Tickets starting at $45

Attend Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” album tour at Madison Square Garden. The tour is for the singer’s second studio album, including hit songs “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now,” which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Dua Lipa will be joined by Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï as opening performers.

6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Attend a discussion between seven NYU organizations on how Black history should not be restricted to one month. The event is hosted by the Hatian American Students Organization and sponsored by the Black Student Union, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Association for African Development, the African Students Union, Bella Quisqueya and Gentlemen of Quality. Prizes and Haitian food will be available for attendees.

Noon-1:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free, restricted to the NYU community

NYU president Andrew Hamilton will address the concerns of students on campus at a town hall event hosted by the Student Government Assembly. Questions can be submitted anonymously in advance through a Google form.

7 p.m. at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre at 205 W. 46th St.

$45 with an NYU ID

NYU is offering discounted rear-mezzanine seating at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre for “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which follows the life and career of rock and roll star Tina Turner. There is a limit of four tickets per NYU ID. The tickets were originally listed for $99.

10 a.m. on Zoom

Free registration, open to the public

“A Woman’s Afterlife: Gender Transformation in Ancient Egypt” will tell the story of how gender roles shifted throughout the ancient Egyptian period, focusing on the differences between female and male relations to spirituality. The talk is cohosted by the Liberal Studies program at NYU and the Robert Lehman Foundation in Art History.

7 p.m. at 545 W. 30th St.

Tickets starting at $12

Lay on spider webs in a 95-foot-diameter bubble at Tomás Saraceno’s new exhibition, “Tomás Saraceno: Particular Matter(s),” at The Shed in Hudson Yards. The exhibit features a ground-level web as well as one 40 feet in the air where attendees can listen to atmospheric music.

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 131 W. 55th St.

Tickets start at $35

New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck has curated a show featuring world-class dancers and choreographers, including performances by Peck, Alonzo King, William Forsythe, Michelle Dorrance and Jillian Meyers. The show is approximately two hours long and will showcase several world-premiere performances.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. at 281 Park Ave. South

$16 with NYU ID

Experience a celebration of the work of fashion photographer Jerry Schatzberg on its last day of exhibition. The exhibition will take place at Fotografiska, near Schatzberg’s iconic Park Avenue studio, where figures including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Sharon Tate, Aretha Franklin, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones have been photographed.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 W. 77th St.

Free admission

A pop-up market will feature vintage sellers with items including glassware, jewelry, home decor, art, vinyl records, accessories and more. All of the profits will be donated to four local schools to help more than 2,000 children.

Starting at noon at Pier 15

Free registration

Attendees can enjoy a waterfront brunch or dinner in heated and private glasshouses at Pier 15. There will be music, decorated trees, lights and views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines.

Contact Carmo Moniz at [email protected] and Lauren Ashe at [email protected]