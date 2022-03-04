The best places for bottomless brunch around NYU

Here are our recommendations for the best places to celebrate the weekend with endless drinks and French toast. Have fun getting home.

By Roshni Raj, Culture Editor
March 4, 2022

Bottomless brunch is one of New York City’s late afternoon weekend rituals. Unlimited drinks served with your choice of breakfast or lunch fare after these few LONG weeks of the semester is the perfect reset. Guy Beringer coined the term “brunch” in 1895, correctly predicting that it would be an affair that “makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow-beings.” Take Beringer’s advice (and mine) this weekend.

San Marzano

117 Second Ave., East Village

The facade and entrance to San Marzano. Outside the building is a temporary black winter vestibule with the restaurant's name printed on the door.
San Marzano is an Italian restaurant located at 117 2nd Ave. (Staff Photo By Manasa Gudavalli)

A short walk from campus, San Marzano gives you the best bang for your buck. The walk-in bottomless drinks ($12, no reservation needed) include mimosas by the glass during lunch or sangria served in pitchers during dinner, in addition to fresh pastas and paninis ($9-11). The restaurant also has a prix fixe reservation option ($27) that includes a main course, unlimited mimosas, drip coffee and pastry baskets. The number one Yelp complaint is that the drinks are sometimes watered down, so tell your waiter to make sure the booze hits.

The Copper Still

151 Second Ave., East Village
206 Seventh Ave., Chelsea

The facade and entrance of The Copper Still. The building and patio awning are white and have black trim around the windows and doors. Above the entrance are the words “The Copper Still” in gold lettering.
The Copper Still has two locations: 151 2nd Ave. in the East Village and 206 7th Ave. in Chelsea. (Photo by Kevin Wu)

Make sure you give your friends the correct address, because The Copper Still has two locations where you can champagne and dine. The bottomless bloody marys and mimosas ($25) come in pitchers, which are great for pouring among your table without having to ask the waiter every second to refill your glass. Every Saturday and Sunday, bottomless is served for 90 minutes with an added entree ($11-18). The brioche french toast, omelets and BLTs are filling and delicious, albeit a little overpriced. The pub-style interior is small and dim, though, which can make it feel crowded and claustrophobic.

Tacovision

244 E. 53rd St., Midtown East

The temporary outdoor dining space for Tacovison. The enclosed patio is adorned with red and yellow roses and cacti.
TacoVision is a Mexican restaurant located at 244 E 53rd St. (Staff Photo By Sam Tu)

If you’re looking to have a fiesta, look no further than Tacovision’s “20/20 vision brunch” on Saturdays and Sundays, with unlimited booze and tacos ($40). In 90 minutes, you can down a wide selection of margaritas, bloody marys, Pacífico, michelada and, of course, mimosas, along with a sampling of chicken shawarma, al pastor, all-day breakfast and crispy Brussels sprouts tacos. Aside from the brunch deal, the chicken or veggie nachos ($10) and the Mexican hot chocolate ($13) are must-tries.

The Grey Dog

244 Mulberry St., Nolita
49 Carmine St., West Village
90 University PIace, Greenwich Village
242 W. 16th St., Chelsea

A group of people crowd around the entrance of The Grey Dog. Above them is metal scaffolding with a baby blue banner that has the restaurant’s name printed on it.
The Grey Dog has two locations near campus: 90 University Place in Greenwich Village and 49 Carmine St. in the West Village. (Photo By Joshua Becker)

A first-year classic, The Grey Dog’s Union Square and West Village locations are close to campus, basic and cheap. If you’re not a fan of alcoholic drinks or want to skip unlimited drinks, the $3.50 house blend coffee is bottomless. The ambience is cozy and colorful. The French toast and buttermilk chicken burger never disappoint, but you’ll have to wait until summer for the frosé.

Verde on Smith

216 Smith St., Brooklyn

A menu for Verde on Smith on top of a wood table. Next to the menu are two glasses filled with water.
Verde on Smith is an Italian restaurant and bar located at 216 Smith St. in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. (Staff Photo by Roshni Raj)

Can’t wait until the weekend for bottomless brunch? Verde on Smith will serve you and your friends bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, screwdrivers and fruity bellinis ($20.99) to mix and match every single day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the purchase of an entree ($14-30). Picky eaters or a large crowd will be pleased with the wide range of dishes, from brunch classics like French toast and burgers with fries to Italian delights like penne alla vodka and shrimp scampi. The rustic indoor dining or well-heated outdoor patio will keep you warm whether inside or out. The only downside is the 60-minute time limit, which means you’re getting less for the price than 90-minute places.

Carroll Place

157 Bleecker St, Greenwich Village

The facade and outdoor dining space of Carroll Place. Above the restaurant’s entrance is a sign with the restaurant’s name in gold letters.
Carroll Place is an Italian restaurant located at 157 Bleecker St. (Photo by Kevin Wu)

Ah, Carroll Place. A banger of a $28 deal for 90 minutes that includes an entree along with unlimited mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys and rose sangria. The food will take you straight to Italy with wood-fired pizzas, upscale omelets and piping hot pastas. They’re the perfect complement to drinks served by the pitcher, but you’ll need to keep tabs on your waiter because the restaurant gets very busy. The antique interior is a party, with glitzy chandeliers and loud music. And if you end up holding a friend’s hair back, the all-gender restrooms in the basement offer an array of perfumes for when you’re ready to go home.

 

As wait times could range anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes, reserve ahead using the restaurant’s choice of Yelp, Open Table or Resy. Bottoms up! And whatever you do, don’t spill the drinks.

