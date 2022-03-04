The best places for bottomless brunch around NYU

Here are our recommendations for the best places to celebrate the weekend with endless drinks and French toast. Have fun getting home.

Bottomless brunch is one of New York City’s late afternoon weekend rituals. Unlimited drinks served with your choice of breakfast or lunch fare after these few LONG weeks of the semester is the perfect reset. Guy Beringer coined the term “brunch” in 1895, correctly predicting that it would be an affair that “makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow-beings.” Take Beringer’s advice (and mine) this weekend.

117 Second Ave., East Village

A short walk from campus, San Marzano gives you the best bang for your buck. The walk-in bottomless drinks ($12, no reservation needed) include mimosas by the glass during lunch or sangria served in pitchers during dinner, in addition to fresh pastas and paninis ($9-11). The restaurant also has a prix fixe reservation option ($27) that includes a main course, unlimited mimosas, drip coffee and pastry baskets. The number one Yelp complaint is that the drinks are sometimes watered down, so tell your waiter to make sure the booze hits.

The Copper Still

151 Second Ave., East Village

206 Seventh Ave., Chelsea

Make sure you give your friends the correct address, because The Copper Still has two locations where you can champagne and dine. The bottomless bloody marys and mimosas ($25) come in pitchers, which are great for pouring among your table without having to ask the waiter every second to refill your glass. Every Saturday and Sunday, bottomless is served for 90 minutes with an added entree ($11-18). The brioche french toast, omelets and BLTs are filling and delicious, albeit a little overpriced. The pub-style interior is small and dim, though, which can make it feel crowded and claustrophobic.

244 E. 53rd St., Midtown East

If you’re looking to have a fiesta, look no further than Tacovision’s “20/20 vision brunch” on Saturdays and Sundays, with unlimited booze and tacos ($40). In 90 minutes, you can down a wide selection of margaritas, bloody marys, Pacífico, michelada and, of course, mimosas, along with a sampling of chicken shawarma, al pastor, all-day breakfast and crispy Brussels sprouts tacos. Aside from the brunch deal, the chicken or veggie nachos ($10) and the Mexican hot chocolate ($13) are must-tries.

244 Mulberry St., Nolita

49 Carmine St., West Village

90 University PIace, Greenwich Village

242 W. 16th St., Chelsea

A first-year classic, The Grey Dog’s Union Square and West Village locations are close to campus, basic and cheap. If you’re not a fan of alcoholic drinks or want to skip unlimited drinks, the $3.50 house blend coffee is bottomless. The ambience is cozy and colorful. The French toast and buttermilk chicken burger never disappoint, but you’ll have to wait until summer for the frosé.

216 Smith St., Brooklyn

Can’t wait until the weekend for bottomless brunch? Verde on Smith will serve you and your friends bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, screwdrivers and fruity bellinis ($20.99) to mix and match every single day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the purchase of an entree ($14-30). Picky eaters or a large crowd will be pleased with the wide range of dishes, from brunch classics like French toast and burgers with fries to Italian delights like penne alla vodka and shrimp scampi. The rustic indoor dining or well-heated outdoor patio will keep you warm whether inside or out. The only downside is the 60-minute time limit, which means you’re getting less for the price than 90-minute places.

157 Bleecker St, Greenwich Village

Ah, Carroll Place. A banger of a $28 deal for 90 minutes that includes an entree along with unlimited mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys and rose sangria. The food will take you straight to Italy with wood-fired pizzas, upscale omelets and piping hot pastas. They’re the perfect complement to drinks served by the pitcher, but you’ll need to keep tabs on your waiter because the restaurant gets very busy. The antique interior is a party, with glitzy chandeliers and loud music. And if you end up holding a friend’s hair back, the all-gender restrooms in the basement offer an array of perfumes for when you’re ready to go home.

As wait times could range anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes, reserve ahead using the restaurant’s choice of Yelp, Open Table or Resy. Bottoms up! And whatever you do, don’t spill the drinks.

