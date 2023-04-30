Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine

Apr 30, 2023

Under the Arch

Evolution of NYU

 

April 2023 Issue

Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News

Naisha Roy, Deputy Opinion Editor

2023 marks half a century of NYU’s independent student newspaper. Here’s a look into what’s happened between then and now.

Read More >

Feeding NYU: Familiar Food Near Campus

Amber Chang, Contributing Writer

In the evolution of NYU, businesses around campus have come and gone. WSN spoke with the managers of three longstanding businesses about their secrets to success.

Read More >

Can Greek life at NYU Evolve With the Times?

Mellak Abduelal, Contributing Writer

The Greek life scene at NYU is taking steps to address past controversies and promote diversity and inclusion initiatives, as it strives to create a more welcoming and inclusive community for all students.

Read More >

‘Manifest destiny’: NYU’s history of expansion in Washington Square

Carmo Moniz, News Editor

Throughout its nearly 200 years as a university, NYU has been in a constant state of expansion. Its plans for growth have changed drastically over time.

Read More >

NYU Student Style Through the Years

 

Take a look into fashion from decades past with photos from WSN’s archive.

 

by: Joshua Plutchik and Kiersten Dugan

View Photos >

Reduce, Reuse, Rethink: Sustainability at NYU

 

As Earth Day just passed, NYU is spotlighting its many initiatives targeted at improving the university’s sustainability.

 

by: Natalia Kempthorne-Curiel

View Photos >

Quiet Foundations: What NYU’s Brooklyn Campus was built on

 

The histories of culture and change behind everyday environments aren’t always immediately obvious, not even to those who live and work in those places on a daily basis.

 

by: Augustin Langlet

View Photos >

A Week in Your New Home

 

What does a typical week in NYU’s neighborhood entail? From clubs to cafes, delve into one student’s ideal NYU week.

 

by: Shirene Anand

View Photos >

Instagram   ·   Twitter   ·   Facebook

 

Subscribe to WSN

 

Produced by Joshua Plutchik and Kiersten Dugan.

 

Developed for web by Megan Kim, Drew Brown, and Samay Dhawan.