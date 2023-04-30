A Week in Your New Home

You’ve just been accepted to NYU and are eager to settle in at your brand new home away from home. Or you’ve been here for a while, but need a refresher of the Village. What’s a week in our neighborhood really like? From early morning Monday to a relaxed and recuperative Sunday evening, it’s all about the small moments that make the tumultuous college experience more bearable.

For this photographer, Mondays require caffeine and arduous walks to classes. Tuesday calls for a walk in the East Village and games at one of the area’s charming cafes. By the time Wednesday and Thursday roll around, the morning walk feels effortless — lunch specials and window shopping are your fuel. As the weekend finally approaches, pizza night is the only thing on your mind — at least until it’s time to go out for a night you may end up not remembering. Closing the week, Sunday prompts afternoon naps and much-needed recovery in between loads of laundry.

