A Week in Your New Home

You’ve just been accepted to NYU and are eager to settle in at your brand new home away from home. Or you’ve been here for a while, but need a refresher of the Village. What’s a week in our neighborhood really like? From early morning Monday to a relaxed and recuperative Sunday evening, it’s all about the small moments that make the tumultuous college experience more bearable.
For this photographer, Mondays require caffeine and arduous walks to classes. Tuesday calls for a walk in the East Village and games at one of the area’s charming cafes. By the time Wednesday and Thursday roll around, the morning walk feels effortless — lunch specials and window shopping are your fuel. As the weekend finally approaches, pizza night is the only thing on your mind — at least until it’s time to go out for a night you may end up not remembering. Closing the week, Sunday prompts afternoon naps and much-needed recovery in between loads of laundry.
Monday
Two women engaged in conversation cross the street as an NYU Campus Safety officer passes by. A sign in the background reads “Irving Farm New York” in white uppercase letters.
A student walks through the NYU School of Law courtyard wearing a beige jacket, black shorts and a pair of black headphones. There is also a large potted plant and a marble entryway.
A white sign with red letters reads “All’Antico Vinaio.” Leaves cast a shadow on the sign. The fire escape casts a shadow across the sign.
The dark brick entryway of the NYU School of Law frames a student walking toward the camera in the distance.
Tuesday
Five passersby cross the street at St. Marks Place.
A yellow sign above a storefront spells out “East Village Books” in red letters. Stacks of books can be seen inside the store.
Pedestrians cross tenth street. There is a blue and white sign that reads “bus lane.”
A sign atop a storefront reads “Irving Farm New York” in white uppercase letters.
A pink grill and a red fire escape cover the upper half of the image, and a white sign reads “the uncommons” in black letters, featuring illustrations of a teapot, a chess piece and a cup. Several board games can be seen through the window.
Wednesday
People with picnic blankets lie on the grass at Tompkins Square Park.
A man is wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a red baseball cap. He is walking his dog at Tompkins Square Park.
Two students cross through Washington Square Park. The Washington Square Park arch and fountain are in the background.
Thursday
Vintage clothing and accessories are scattered throughout a store. The white entryway frame features a poster with a woman wearing red lipstick.
A blue and yellow figurine holds a red light.
A yellow taxi waits for pedestrians to cross the street. Several shops can be seen in the background.
Friday
A man wearing a black tee shirt and a white hat plays the saxophone. A man behind him in a blue shirt plays the drums. A woman with a pink striped tee shirt stands next to them.
A green sign spells out “East Village Pizza” in white letters. A neon sign on the right says the same, also featuring an illustration of pizza.
Boxes of beer and hard seltzer including White Claw, Topo Chico, Heineken, Bud Light and more.
Saturday
A student skateboards past the Washington Square Park fountain. He is wearing yellow shorts and a black tee shirt, and carries a gray backpack. A purple lanyard that reads “New York University” hangs from his pocket.
A heavily graffitied shed features illustrations of a rat and pigeon. On the shed, the writing reads “Punk is not dead, Saint Marks.” The graffiti artist is Miki Mu.
Sunday
A green sign with white letters spells, “Cosmo’s Dry Cleaners.”
Three silver washing machines are centered, with a neon sign in the background reading “dry cleaning drop off.” Three fans and numerous L.E.D. lights are on the ceiling. There is a yellow sign indicating the store hours.
Dry cleaned coats wrapped in plastic hang near a window. A reflection of a yellow taxi shines through the window.
Assorted baked goods are behind a glass case. A woman reaches for a bagel with cream cheese and lox.
A white sign with red letters spells out “Matto Espresso.” Four customers can be seen sitting in red chairs in the distance.