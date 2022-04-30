Quiet Foundations: What NYU’s Brooklyn Campus Was Built On

The rich history of these buildings goes largely unnoticed by the many students who walk past them on a day-to-day basis. The churches in the MetroTech area served a key role in the abolitionist movement. Among them, the African Wesleyan Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 277 Stuyvesant Ave., has been recorded as the oldest African American congregation in Brooklyn, which was once also an important stop of the Underground Railroad. It later became the Student Center for Polytechnic, and now houses offices for admissions, and the Wasserman Center for Career Development.

The rich history of the building goes largely unnoticed, “at least [by] the passing people and student body” going to classes next door, according to Rev. Herbert Daughtry, the National Presiding Minister of The House of the Lord Churches.

Daughtry was a key point of communication between the community and Forest City Ratner, the original developers of the MetroTech Center. He used to bring people on tours up to the church on Bridge Street from his church on Atlantic Avenue. He also advocated for and wrote the plaque about the church’s history that now sits beside the building’s staircase.

In my conversation with him, he said, “it seems to be a neglect of one of the most important historical sites in America.” And his work isn’t complete. He sees this as an educational opportunity for NYU to learn about the intersection of Black history and the histories of these neighborhoods. He hopes the school can use it to engage and involve the local community in Brooklyn — in fact, he is proposing that the park be renamed “Freedom Park.”

The MetroTech neighborhood continues to grapple with how to deal with its past and its aspirations. Compared to other urban development projects, like Atlantic Yards (which has the same developer as MetroTech) or Hudson Yards, which have had lackluster results for their neighborhoods, MetroTech has still played a role in modernizing and improving the condition of Downtown Brooklyn, making it one of the most developed neighborhoods in Brooklyn today.

During the development of the campus, some effort was taken to preserve certain buildings as they originally stood. With Reverend Daughtry, for example, Forest City Ratner participated in preserving the church, installing the plaque, and organizing a watchnight service ceremony. Now trying to become more vibrant and open, the area itself has been rebranded as Brooklyn Commons. Brookfield Properties, the current owners of the Brooklyn Commons park, just invested $50 million to improve the park. The company plans to add new outdoor seating and landscaping.