First fencing meet at Paulson, swimming and diving, wrestling UAA championships and other news

Basketball

Women’s basketball defeated Washington University in St. Louis 80-56 and the University of Chicago 82-76 on the road this week. The team remains undefeated with a 24-0 record for the season.

Men’s basketball lost to WashU 61-72 on Friday, but bounced back with a 73-61 victory over UChicago on Sunday.

The men’s and women’s teams will play Brandeis University in Waltham, MA on Feb. 24.

Fencing

NYU fencing hosted the George Kolombatovich Historical Meet on Feb. 14, the first-ever meet at the Paulson Center. The men’s and women’s teams competed against Columbia University, Vassar College and Sacred Heart University. Both teams lost to Columbia and won the other two matches.

The Violets will spend the coming week preparing for the Long Island University Shark Showdown on Feb. 25.

Swimming & Diving

The swimming and diving teams were in Chicago last week for the University Athletic Association championships.

The men finished second after four days of competition and broke several records throughout the weekend. NYU took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The relay members, Ajay Watanakun, Greg Wehbe, Emmett Ralston and Derek Maas, finished with a time of 1:19.78, breaking the UAA record and the program record. Maas, who was named UAA Swimmer of the Year, also won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:42.40, breaking his own school record of 1:43.75 and the UAA record of 1:44.61.

Women’s swimming and diving finished in third place and set several new records throughout the competition. Kaley McIntyre broke four NYU program records, which included two new UAA records, and was also named UAA Swimmer of the Year. Calista Lynch was named UAA Newcomer of the Year.

NYU swimming and diving will host the NYU Winter Invitational at the Palladium Athletic Facility on Feb. 23 and 24.

Track & Field

NYU track and field spent the week preparing for the UAA Indoor Track & Field Championships this coming weekend at The Armory.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team lost to No. 2 ranked Stevens Institute of Technology 0-3 on Wednesday. NYU is currently ranked no. 13.

The Violets will play Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY on Feb. 21.

Wrestling

NYU wrestling hosted the UAA championships at the Paulson Center on Feb. 17. The Violets defeated Case Western Reserve University and the University of Chicago to earn their 13th UAA championship title.

Jason Geyer, at 174, and Evan Anderson, at 285, both won their second consecutive championship in their weight classes. Cooper Pontelandolfo was also awarded UAA Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Wrestling will compete in the Futures Tournament this Sunday, hosted by The College of New Jersey.

