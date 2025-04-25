New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A purple flag with a white square and a purple torch inside, with white letters spelling N.Y.U. under the square.
Federal gov’t restores immigration status of ‘some’ NYU affiliates
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: AI lawmakers in the UAE, Pope probes in Argentina and billions toward defense spending in Spain
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Mills named a Crain’s Woman of Influence
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
A purple flag with a white square and a purple torch inside, with white letters spelling N.Y.U. under the square.
Federal gov’t restores immigration status of ‘some’ NYU affiliates
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Mills named a Crain’s Woman of Influence
A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
You may have seen federal law enforcement roaming around campus. It’s Secret Service for Barron.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
You may have seen federal law enforcement roaming around campus. It’s Secret Service for Barron.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism solution is worse than the problem
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Opinion: The United States has a literacy problem
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: New York doesn’t want hyper-progressive politicians like Zohran Mamdani
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On celebration
Letter from the editor: On celebration
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
(Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism solution is worse than the problem
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Germany, Spain and London
The extended Argenziano family gathered at Christmas. (Courtesy of the Argenziano Family)
A team can feel like a family — for the Argenzianos, it is one
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
A recap of NYU men’s basketball’s historic season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
The tight-knit teams bringing original comedy to NYU
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
6 spring treats to cure your finals stress
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students strut and stun at NYU Program Board’s fashion show
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Inside the ecology of Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students strut and stun at NYU Program Board’s fashion show
(Alessa Alluin for WSN)
The Future Fashion Group blends fashion, sustainability and community
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
6 spring treats to cure your finals stress
(Brian Choi for WSN)
Taking my fears out for dinner
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
How to reduce food waste in college kitchens
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Why are there huge inflatable rats in NYC?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
How millennial cafes are fueling NYC gentrification
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
10 years later, ‘Ex Machina’ is electrifyingly relevant
(Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classic)
Review: ‘On Swift Horses’ is a slog
(Courtesy of A24)
Review: Watch out Baby Yoda, it’s Ochi’s turn
(Courtesy of Vertical)
Review: In ‘Sacramento,’ appropriately flawed characters are matched by an equally flawed plot
(Courtesy of Graham Tolbert)
Review: In Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE,’ everything is sparkling
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
10 thought-provoking poems for National Poetry Month
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
10 years later, ‘Ex Machina’ is electrifyingly relevant
(Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classic)
Review: ‘On Swift Horses’ is a slog
(Courtesy of A24)
Review: Watch out Baby Yoda, it’s Ochi’s turn
(Courtesy of Vertical)
Review: In ‘Sacramento,’ appropriately flawed characters are matched by an equally flawed plot
(Courtesy of Bleecker Street)
Review: ‘The Wedding Banquet’ subverts farcical formulas with a fruity, modern twist
(Courtesy of Graham Tolbert)
Review: In Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE,’ everything is sparkling
(Courtesy of The Wrecks)
Review: The Wrecks’ ‘INSIDE:’ is perfectly heartbreaking and upbeat
(Courtesy of Devin Derose)
Q&A: For queer Christians, indie artist Semler is bringing a great awakening
(Courtesy of Numero Group)
Review: Margo Guryan’s ‘28 Demos’ invites you under her musical umbrella
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Courtesy of Damon Baker)
Review: ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ wages war on the male abuser
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
(Courtesy of Marc Brenner)
Review: Sarah Snook redefines live theater in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Smash’ makes a messy TV show even worse
(Courtesy of Emilio Madrid)
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Federal gov’t restores immigration status of ‘some’ NYU affiliates

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement warned that it plans to continue revoking hundreds of visas across the country after reworking its termination policies.
Aashna Miharia, Dharma Niles and Yezen Saadah
April 25, 2025
Lauren Sanchez
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)

The Trump administration restored the immigration statuses for “some” members of the NYU community who were affected by its onslaught of visa revocations after facing extensive scrutiny from federal courts, a university administrator told WSN.  

Josh Taylor, the vice president of global outreach and mobility at NYU, said the Office of Global Services has been directly in touch with those whose statuses were reversed, but did not specify a figure or whether they were students or faculty. OGS representatives have said at in-person sessions that the number of affected university affiliates was “low.”

“Our Office of Global Services staff is continually checking the government database for updates and will be in touch with students as we receive new information,” Taylor said in an email to WSN. “Ongoing support for our community is our top priority.” 

On Friday morning, Politico reported that the Trump administration had started to restore some peoples’ immigration statuses after moving to terminate more than 1,500 visas in the weeks prior. The decision came after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement faced dozens of lawsuits from international students, who said they received little explanation for their seemingly arbitrary change in immigration status. 

According to a Friday court hearing, ICE will no longer terminate records based strictly on findings in the National Crime Information Center, the federal database that includes all criminal records and would flag individuals for minor infractions — such as traffic violations or being in public parks past hours — that would often be dismissed. An NYU official confirmed to WSN that some university affiliates affected by changes to their immigration status had “minor brushes with law enforcement,” and that the university still does not know who others had their status terminated. 

An attorney for the Justice Department said that ICE “maintains its authority” to change visa statuses based on “unlawful activity.” ICE officials later warned that they will enact more revocations after reworking their current policies to “provide a framework for status record termination.” 

Two weeks ago, President Linda Mills announced that “some” students and faculty have had their visas revoked and encouraged those impacted to review the university’s protocols on immigration enforcement. Following the announcement, schools across NYU held information sessions for students and faculty to further detail who was affected and in what capacity.

Update, April 26: This article has been updated with more information from a university official about why some NYU affiliates had their immigration statuses terminated. 

Contact Aashna Miharia, Dharma Niles and Yezen Saadah at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Aashna Miharia
Aashna Miharia, News Editor
Aashna Miharia is a sophomore studying journalism and public policy with a minor in business studies. She’s from the Boston area and is a novelist, Dunkin’ enthusiast and lover of independent bookstores. You can find her speed walking around New York City while listening to Melodrama by Lorde or on Instagram @aashnamiharia.
Dharma Niles
Dharma Niles, News Editor
Dharma Niles is a sophomore studying some mystery combination of journalism, politics and/or data science. She talks a lot and can generally be found skittering around the city while anxiously gripping a can of Celsius. For more information, you can follow @dharmaniles on Instagram, and for an IRL meet-and-greet, just stand outside Bobst Library for long enough.
Yezen Saadah
Yezen Saadah, Editor-in-Chief
Yezen Saadah is a junior studying cinema studies, Middle Eastern studies and journalism. He is interested in U.S. foreign policy, international law, literature and is endlessly fascinated by the role of journalism as a form of documentation. When he isn’t in the WSN newsroom or in class, he’s probably at a movie theater, taking street photos or reading lots of Edward Said. You can contact him on Instagram @yezen.saadah or send tips to [email protected].