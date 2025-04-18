Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations

Over the past week, deans across NYU schools held in-person sessions for students and faculty after President Linda Mills confirmed that “some” members of the community had their visas revoked amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Mills’ message last week was built on months of concern from students and faculty about President Donald Trump’s threats to deport noncitizens across U.S. colleges, for reasons varying from participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations to entering public parks past their closing time. At this week’s sessions — which took place at schools including the College of Arts & Science, Tisch School of the Arts and Gallatin School of Individualized Study — administrators answered questions relating to how many students and faculty were affected, what they had in common and the types of protections, if any at all, NYU could provide.

Here are the biggest take-aways from the sessions. Students and administrators requested to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

Who are the members affected?

Representatives for the Office of Global Services said that the “low number” of university affiliates who have seen changes to their visa status all have a misdemeanor on their record, such as traffic violations or jumping over the turnstile in the subway. They said that because these individuals are already in the criminal system, they are more identifiable to federal authorities.

Currently, all affected students at NYU have had their F-1 visa revoked and I-20 student status terminated, meaning that they are not allowed to reenter the United States and legally stay in the country. Representatives said that while students can still stay for their graduation ceremony, the OGS recommends they leave as soon as possible.

A third-year student at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing said attendees asked about whether pro-Palestinian protesters at NYU have faced deportation, citing detainments at Columbia University, Tufts University and other colleges that have seemingly been credited to anti-Israel activity. Betar US, a Zionist organization that credits itself with the detainments that have already taken place, allegedly sent a list of pro-Palestinian protesters to Congress that included at least five members of the NYU community earlier this year.

The OGS representatives claimed that as of now, no NYU affiliates have had their visas revoked for involvement in on-campus protests. However, individuals who received misdemeanors or were arrested for participation in larger demonstrations — of which there are dozens — could still be targeted because they have criminal records.

Across all the sessions, OGS representatives emphasized that, out of more than 27,000 international students at NYU, fewer students were affected at NYU compared to other schools. The representatives also explained that being arrested means the police will handcuff the individual, read their Miranda rights, take them to a precinct, fingerprint them, take their photograph and file an arrest record in the system.

How will NYU notify affected individuals?

In order to legally host international students at the university, NYU is required to report to the U.S. Student and Exchange Visitor Information System every 30 days with updated data, including each student’s major, employment authorization and visa status.

The university has contacted all students whose visa statuses have changed, an OGS administrator said. If there are changes to a visa status, the office will make two phone calls before sending an email asking the student to call back. If OGS doesn’t receive any response, a final email will be sent to notify the students of their visa termination.

They added that neither OGS or students have the ability to check F-1 visa status because the database is controlled by the U.S. Department of State. However, the representatives said students can check their SEVIS record and confirm whether their I-20 status is active. If the status is inactive, it likely means that the student’s F-1 visa is revoked.

Deans and representatives said that graduating seniors who have been affected can contact their departments and professors to request completing the semester abroad, ensuring they stay on track to graduate.

How should individuals seek assistance?

OGS representatives advised students to not attempt to reinstate their terminated visa status, because it can be perceived as admittance to their alleged wrongdoings — even if they have not been arrested. They said that although the OGS can file a reinstatement to help students obtain a new I-20, similar requests at other schools are generally denied within 24 hours. After individuals are notified that their visa status has changed, representatives recommend they visit the OGS office and directly speak with an adviser. NYU affiliates can also immediately reach out to the Immigration Defense Initiative, which will refer them to two attorneys — free of charge — or two external lawyers with legal fees.

The IDI, a program at NYU School of Law, offers free consultations to members of the NYU community and their immediate family members.

“They will be provided information and resources related to their legal concern, which may include referrals to reputable legal service providers,” IDI said in a statement to WSN. “In some cases IDI is able to offer limited or ongoing legal representation.”

A second-year GSAS student said they are disappointed that representatives did not explicitly reaffirm their commitment to protect international students and that they still feel uncertain about their safety. During Trump’s first administration, then-President Andrew Hamilton issued statements and joined lawsuits condemning national restrictions on immigration.

“They claim that you can contact these two lawyers that they have, but two lawyers for this student body is not super efficient,” the student said in an interview with WSN. “So if that happens, I would pretty much be on my own.”

OGS representatives also said the university is in the process of raising funds from external resources to bolster financial support for international students’ legal expenses.

What should international members look out for when they travel?

Because NYU is “really close with folks” at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, OGS representatives recommended students use those for international travel. They also said noncitizens should avoid Los Angeles International Airport.

They said students should carry their NYU student ID at all times to ensure access to Campus Safety officers for border control officers to contact if there is an issue with entry. The representatives added that last year, the university received at least 60 calls about students’ problems with entry — mostly because of unsigned I-20 forms — all of which were immediately resolved.

The OGS representatives recommended that international students carry legal documents, such as a valid passport, signed I-20, F-1 visa stamp, SEVIS fee receipt and employment authorization letter.

They added that students should refrain from posting content that counters the Trump administration’s ideological stances and avoid sending words like “bomb” or “shoot” after Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered U.S. diplomats overseas to inspect visa applicants’ social media accounts.

“In this meeting, the OGS said they are figuring it out, so I don’t think it’s practical for them to have very specific suggestions,” a Steinhardt graduate student said in an interview with WSN. “The problem is whether we can accept the risk if we travel internationally because of our nationality.”

How would the university respond if immigration authorities detain NYU affiliates?

The OGS representatives reiterated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are not permitted to enter NYU buildings without a warrant or signed subpoena. If the ICE officers present the required documents, Campus Safety officers will contact the Office of General Counsel before allowing the officers into the building.

However, the representatives also clarified that if students are detained by ICE on the street, it is not within NYU’s scope of control to interfere. They advised students to fully understand their rights and carry legal documentations — such as copies of passports and valid visas — with them.

In a previous statement to WSN, NYU spokesperson John Beckman said that the university will “comply with the law” in response to the Trump administration’s crackdown on student visas.

“You would think that NYU would interfere to stop something,” the second-year GSAS student said. “But they have no intention of protecting students, so I am very concerned about my future.”

Amelia Hernandez Gioia contributed reporting.

