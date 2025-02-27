New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Faculty talk Trump orders on higher education at town hall
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
Asian American parents prefer schools with higher Asian enrollment, study finds
(Courtesy photo by Elise Swain)
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU experts on Trump’s anti-DEI crusade
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students protest NYU investments outside trustees’ finance meeting
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Joe’s Wine Co. rebrands after monthslong legal battle with Trader Joe’s
Thousands protest Trump at Presidents’ Day demonstration in Washington Square Park
Thousands protest Trump at Presidents’ Day demonstration in Washington Square Park
People rally in front of NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Over 1,000 call on NYU Langone to continue providing gender-affirming care for children
People walking outside of a building that reads “STRAND BOOKS” while holding signs.
Strand Bookstore workers go on strike, demand higher wages
The front of a brick building with a white door. There is a sign to the right of the door that reads “SIGN OUR PETITION SAVE THE LANDMARK MERCHANT’S HOUSE”
A local museum’s campaign to keep its doors open
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Faculty talk Trump orders on higher education at town hall
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU experts on Trump’s anti-DEI crusade
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students protest NYU investments outside trustees’ finance meeting
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone nurses brace for strike amid union contract negotiations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Insulting’: Contract faculty call for stronger NYU response to Trump administration
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
‘Collective punishment’: NYU suspends 13 students after pro-Palestinian sit-in
People picket in front of a red building with signs reading "DIVEST FROM GENOCIDE," "ARREST NYU TRUSTEES" and "CLASS OF 1972."
Protesters condemn NYU sanctions against students and faculty, demand divestment
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Courtesy photo by Elise Swain)
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
(Courtesy of Sawyer Baird)
Beyond NYU: Shaping workplace culture through hospitality
(Courtesy of Brooklyn Horror Film Festival)
Beyond NYU: Bridging the gap between business and film
(Courtesy of Television Academy)
Beyond NYU: Shaping films and shows frame by frame
(Courtesy of Madi Kaplan)
Beyond NYU: Mixing acting with activism
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: A new generation of leaders is long overdue
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Opinion: LGBTQ+ mental health is under attack
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Off Topic: The alt-right is lying about free speech
(Alina Patrick for WSN)
Opinion: Why small talk matters in a big city
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
Opinion: NYU gentrifies as New Yorkers suffer
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
A bustling weekend for NYU’s basketball teams
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Yam Yau shares his hockey history
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Creating community for Black student-athletes
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
Swimming and wrestling dominate the UAA, track & field shatters records and other news
Swimming and wrestling dominate the UAA, track & field shatters records and other news
Men’s basketball buzzer-beater win, women’s basketball 50th straight victory and other news
Men’s basketball buzzer-beater win, women’s basketball 50th straight victory and other news
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Soccer and volleyball begin UAA conference play, top finishes for both cross country teams and other news
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Yam Yau shares his hockey history
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A talk with thrower Kai Aravena
(Levi Langley for WSN)
In the Huddle: Janie Cooper on her yearlong racing season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Connor Vincent on his collegiate swimming career
A man in a dark coat standing outside in a park and smiling at the camera.
In the Huddle: Zach Knudsen on his aspirations and optimism for the upcoming season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Washington, D.C. and Sydney
An illustration of an outline of a referee yelling “OUT OF BOUNDS” with three buildings behind him.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Accra, London and Madrid
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
4 alternatives to black puffers to round out your winter wardrobe
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Stupidity shines at this NYU hackathon
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Off-White on campus: Remembering Virgil Abloh
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Unique talents and ensembles shine at UltraViolet Live
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
4 alternatives to black puffers to round out your winter wardrobe
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Off-White on campus: Remembering Virgil Abloh
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Balancing affordability and business-casual style
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
What your NYU school says about your style
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
4 restaurant industry volunteering opportunities
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
New eats near NYU: DH Noodles gives Chinese students a taste of home
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
New eats near NYU: Seafood is the star of the show at Vallarta Tropical
A look into New York City’s first teahouse-inspired festival
A look into New York City’s first teahouse-inspired festival
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYC’s swoon-worthy restaurants for Valentine’s Day
How NYU students celebrated Lunar New Year
How NYU students celebrated Lunar New Year
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
This Stern club highlights minority voices in the world of finance
(Lianna O’Grady for WSN)
Welcoming Lunar New Year in a new home
An illustration of simplified drawings of various forms of self-care like tea, a person wearing a face mask, and a person doing yoga on a blue background.
What it means to take care of yourself across different cultures
On a light green background, four orange rectangles show hands making different signs in each one.
How multicultural sororities foster community at NYU
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of Neon)
Review: ‘Automatic’ turns The Lumineers’ sound inside out
(Courtesy of Neon)
Review: ‘The Monkey’ marches to the beat of its own drum
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Review: Exhibition at La Maison Française challenges the definition of art
(Courtesy of Universal Music Group)
Review: Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR reunite on ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’
(Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Review: MoMA exhibition highlights the woman who shaped the modern art world
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
4 books to read in celebration of Black History Month
4 LGBTQ+ novels Trump doesn’t want you to read
4 LGBTQ+ novels Trump doesn’t want you to read
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
Review: From the battles to the bedroom, ‘Onyx Storm’ was rushed and unsatisfying
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: Essays about the ’60s, stories about body horror and more
The 5 most anticipated reads of 2025
The 5 most anticipated reads of 2025
(Courtesy of Neon)
Review: ‘The Monkey’ marches to the beat of its own drum
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: The newest ‘Bridget Jones’ installment is unnecessary and disorienting
(Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)
The Oscars have a category fraud problem
(Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)
Review: Is $5 million worth your humanity?
(Courtesy of Frank Sun)
Q&A: Ben Stiller on directing ‘Severance’ and the importance of creativity
(Courtesy of Neon)
Review: ‘Automatic’ turns The Lumineers’ sound inside out
(Courtesy of Universal Music Group)
Review: Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR reunite on ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’
(Courtesy of Bella Sgarlata)
Q&A: Molly Grace can charm anyone with a single song
Steinhardt sophomore Timilehin Awaye and Tisch junior Trenton Michael.
Students share stage with JT and Ravyn Lenae at V100 Concert
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Unique talents and ensembles shine at UltraViolet Live
(Courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company)
Review: In ‘English,’ the fight to learn a new language perseveres
An illustration of a hand holding a nutcracker on a blue background scattered with snowflakes.
Let out of the doll box: My retirement from ‘The Nutcracker’
Dancers dressed in soldier costumes lined up onstage.
The Rockettes don’t know when to tap out
Two people stand on a stage with their hands on a table, looking at each other.
Broke People Play Festival expands to uplift more student artists
A person wearing a blue suit with white sleeves holds the hand of a person wearing a pink dress while they sit on a beige couch in a set of a house.
Review: ‘The Great Gatsby’ disguises mediocrity with a star-studded cast
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Review: Exhibition at La Maison Française challenges the definition of art
(Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Review: MoMA exhibition highlights the woman who shaped the modern art world
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘RicanVisions’ exhibits the rich artistic traditions of Puerto Rican artists
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Review: The Tisch DPI BFA Thesis Exhibition combines self-reflection and technical skill
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Review: ‘I Am Because We Are’ is a mesmerizing celebration of womanhood and identity
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
In photos: An unforgettable night at the Violet Ball
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Behind the scenes at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Cartoon: Time is Ticking
Cartoon: Time is Ticking
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
In photos: An unforgettable night at the Violet Ball
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Behind the scenes at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
An aerial view of an autumn field with a runway and body of water, with factories and suburbs on the left.
How to legally fly a drone in NYC
A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl.
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Faculty talk Trump orders on higher education at town hall

Members of NYU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors spoke at the event, where they debriefed the Trump administration’s “unprecedented assault on higher education.”
Amanda Chen, Deputy News Editor
February 27, 2025
Alex Woodworth
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)

Professors criticized NYU’s response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders, including his crackdowns on immigration and gender-affirming care, at an American Association of University Professors town hall on Tuesday. 

At the meeting, eight executive members of NYU’s AAUP chapter discussed four areas of concern — cuts to research funding, attacks on gender-affirming care, repression of pro-Palestinian speech and immigration. The group also opened the floor to audience members to share first-hand how they have seen federal mandates impact the NYU community a month into Trump’s presidency.  

NYU AAUP president and Tisch professor Anna McCarthy said that administrators should offer more clarity on what the university will do to address student and faculty concerns. 

“We’re in a time of crisis — we’re witnessing an unprecedented assault on higher education, and the crisis affects all areas of the university,” McCarthy said at the town hall. “We have come to the conclusion that if our administrators are not explicitly opposing the Trump administration’s executive actions, they are enabling them.”

Members of NYU’s AAUP chapter said that the organization invited President Linda Mills to join the meeting over email. They said Mills responded on Monday, saying that she would not be able to attend the town hall and reiterating the university’s commitment to the NYU community. The group displayed an empty chair reserved for Mills next to the stage during the town hall. 

CAS professors Zachary Samalin and David Hogg, both NYU AAUP executives, raised concerns that the executive slash to research funding might halt advancements across a variety of academic fields. A psychology professor in the audience said that she witnessed her colleagues’ research proposals getting revoked by the National Institutes of Health for mentioning the word “diversity” in them, and that NYU never offered any guidance to the department as to how to respond. 

In a statement to WSN, a university spokesperson had said that the administration is monitoring federal policy changes and collaborating with peer institutions and higher education organizations to respond to research funding cuts effectively. CAS professor Sonya Posmentier, another member of NYU AAUP, said that faculty have yet to receive updates from senior leadership on this process. 

“Faculty need to be very intimately involved,” Posmentier said in an interview with WSN. “A broad base of faculty from different disciplines need to be involved in these conversations about how to move forward.”

Trump’s pause to all federal aid on Jan. 27 led to the termination of at least two of NYU’s grants within days. While the order was rescinded two days later, federal agencies have since targeted thousands of research grants related to “woke” subjects including race, gender and environmental justice. 

To address faculty concerns about Trump’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at institutions, NYU AAUP members specifically elaborated on NYU Langone Health’s decision to deny gender-affirming care to two children, in line with a Jan. 28 executive order threatening medical centers with federal aid withdrawal. Posmentier said that although the NYU Student Health Center has continued to offer gender-affirming care, many faculty members are worried that the reportedly denied treatment could pose problems for university employees whose children receive gender-affirming care from NYU Langone. 

“There has been no request or suggestion from the Trump administration that the university change its gender-affirming care,” Hogg told WSN. “It’s just preemptively removing gender-affirming care because they imagine that at some point that could be the problem for them.”

Earlier this month, the national chapter of the AAUP filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that his mandates against DEI and research funding violate the First Amendment and unfairly enforce vague existing legal obligations. As a result, a Maryland court temporarily blocked the president’s orders related to DEI programming at institutions. 

NYU’s AAUP chapter invited NYU Law student Hamza, who was suspended last semester after participating in a pro-Palestinian sit-in in Bobst Library, to tell the meeting’s attendees about his disciplinary hearing process

In response, two Stern professors in the audience said that they did not view pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus as peaceful. They specifically referenced the Gaza Solidarity Encampment in Gould Plaza last April — which disbanded after New York City Police Department officers arrested dozens of students, faculty and alumni — claiming that the noise made it “unbearable” to teach students inside Tisch Hall. 

“I will tell you that to characterize the protests outside of Stern last year as ‘peaceful’ is an absolute gross mischaracterization of those protests,” one of the Stern professors told the crowd. “For someone who is Israeli and/or Jewish, you would have felt very fearful to go by those protests.” 

Paula Chakravartty, a Steinhardt professor and the vice president of AAUP, then spoke about NYU’s Immigration Defense Initiative — which was created during the first Trump administration to assist university members with immigration-related procedures. Chakravartty said that the IDI only has one attorney, making it an unfeasible solution for international students on campus, which made up 44% of total enrollment last academic year. 

“Folks are feeling nervous,” Chakravartty said in an interview with WSN. “The university needs to make more resources available and be more clear about what those resources are for students.”

The university had told WSN that it “will comply with the law” amid Trump’s promised crackdown on student visas, stating that Campus Safety officers have been trained to only allow law enforcement officials on campus if they have issued a search warrant or subpoena. The week before, the AAUP had exposed Mills’ close correspondence with an NYU parent and founder of an influential Facebook group who had pressured the university president to deport “foreign students and faculty that support Hamas” with intimidation and financial threats.

Contact Amanda Chen at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Amanda Chen
Amanda Chen, Deputy News Editor
Amanda is a junior studying journalism and international relations at the College of Arts & Science. When she's not miserably typing on her computer at Bobst, she's usually in bed with her tortoiseshell cat Namii watching study vlogs on YouTube, trying to imagine her life as an early bird and productive student who's not procrastinating on her class assignments. Other than that, she loves traveling. Fun fact: she traveled to more than 10 countries in 2024 (two of which were solo trips).
Alex Woodworth
Alex Woodworth, Photo Editor
Alex is a first-year studying public policy and journalism. When not taking photos, you can find him at a Yankees game, searching for the best key lime pie in the city or ranting about public transit. You can reach him @alexhwoodworth or @alexwoodworthpics on Instagram.