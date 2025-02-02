NYU Langone silent after denying gender-affirming care to 2 children

NYU Langone Health has denied gender-affirming care to at least two patients under the age of 19, following a Jan. 28 executive order from the Trump administration that directed institutions that receive federal funding to halt related treatments.

Families of at least two children, both 12, first reported this development after their appointments to receive puberty blockers were canceled. One of the children was due for the procedure last Thursday, but the doctor told the child’s parent that the hospital is no longer offering gender-affirming care to minors. The other child was scheduled for the same procedure Friday, but was informed of its cancellation just a day after President Donald Trump’s executive order. Doctors reportedly told the children’s families that the procedures were canceled because of “the new administration” and that they were “awaiting more guidance.”

Steve Ritea, a spokesperson for NYU Langone, declined to comment.

Trump’s order stipulated that the United States will no longer fund institutions that offer gender-affirming treatment for children, including hormone replacement therapy, puberty-blocking medication or surgery. The White House called the procedures “destructive and life-altering,” and said the order will ensure that federal research or education grants end what it calls the “chemical and surgical mutilation of children.”

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offered NYU over $628 million in grants — comprising more than 87% of the university’s federal funding. That same year, the medical center was awarded over $220 million in grants and contributions, only $2.7 million of which was given by the federal government.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said in a statement Saturday that he was “extremely disturbed and disappointed” at NYU Langone’s apparent decision to halt gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth. He encouraged all New York hospitals and health care providers, “in this time of uncertainty,” to offer clear direction to their patients and “especially to vulnerable populations, such as transgender youth.” In 2023, Hoylman-Sigal sponsored a bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul protecting access to gender-affirming care for minors in the state of New York.

NYU Langone has offered gender-affirming care for children through its Transgender Youth Health Program since at least 2020, including personalized medical care and emotional support for children, adolescents and their families throughout the transition process. The program is part of the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, which then transfers patients to the medical center’s adult transgender health services to continue care.

The hospital was named an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation — the country’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group — for the 12th consecutive year last May. NYU Langone also boasts a team of doctors dedicated to trans health, including gender-affirming procedures such as surgical care, fertility preservation, hormone replacement therapy and rehabilitation care.

Last week, Trump froze trillions of dollars in federal aid to nonprofit organizations — including NYU — which saw the termination of at least two unidentified grants, according to senior leadership. Trump rescinded the move the next day.

