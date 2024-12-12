New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
An overhead shot of students sitting inside Bobst library. You can see the Palestinian flag and various banners next to them.
Students and faculty call for divestment from Israel at Bobst
A bar chart depicting N.Y.U’s “Research funding from 2013-2023.” The graph states “N.Y.U’s research program now ranks as the No. 1 in New York for research funding, with almost $1.5 billion in annual expenditures.”
NYU ranks top in New York for research spending
A street view at night of a tall geometric building with lights shining through the windows.
The names behind NYU’s buildings
NYU Goddard Hall
Sociology and Environmental Studies deps. to relocate to the former Goddard Hall
A line of N.Y.P.D. officers form a barrier between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters across the street from the encampment.
Accreditation agency drops complaint against NYU
People walking outside of a building that reads “STRAND BOOKS” while holding signs.
Strand Bookstore workers go on strike, demand higher wages
The front of a brick building with a white door. There is a sign to the right of the door that reads “SIGN OUR PETITION SAVE THE LANDMARK MERCHANT’S HOUSE”
A local museum’s campaign to keep its doors open
The exterior of the main entrance of N.Y.U. Langone Health center, located at 550 First Ave.
Researchers at NYU Langone deem kidney transplants between HIV-positive people safe
People stand in front steps lined with candles, while others light them.
NYU students join citywide youth to honor trans lives in Washington Square Park
The number 6 train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on an overpass above the tracks.
NYU Langone calls on Gov. Hochul to reduce travel tolls for patients
An overhead shot of students sitting inside Bobst library. You can see the Palestinian flag and various banners next to them.
Students and faculty call for divestment from Israel at Bobst
A bar chart depicting N.Y.U’s “Research funding from 2013-2023.” The graph states “N.Y.U’s research program now ranks as the No. 1 in New York for research funding, with almost $1.5 billion in annual expenditures.”
NYU ranks top in New York for research spending
A street view at night of a tall geometric building with lights shining through the windows.
The names behind NYU’s buildings
NYU Goddard Hall
Sociology and Environmental Studies deps. to relocate to the former Goddard Hall
A line of N.Y.P.D. officers form a barrier between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters across the street from the encampment.
Accreditation agency drops complaint against NYU
An overhead shot of students sitting inside Bobst library. You can see the Palestinian flag and various banners next to them.
Students and faculty call for divestment from Israel at Bobst
A group of people stand with protest signs in front of a purple-colored construction wall and barricades
NYU Law admin threatens pro-Palestinian students with disciplinary action
A group of people stand with protest signs in front of a purple colored construction wall and barricades
Students protest police presence on campus outside Gould Plaza wall
An audience sitting in rows of wooden desks attentively listening in a well-lit conference room with large windows in the background.
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A woman smiling against a black background with the words “N.Y.U. BEYOND” written to the left.
Beyond NYU: Opening doors to STEM for students of color nationwide
A close-up shot of a man wearing a blue-striped shirt and brown pants sitting in a floral-decorated staircase with big white words that say “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: From 8th-grade star to Broadway regular
A girl standing next to a lifesized cardboard cutout of herself, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” written to her left.
Beyond NYU: Turning a creative outlet into a personal brand
A man standing in a suit holding a trophy, with “STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS” written on the wall behind him and “BEYOND NYU” written to the right.
Beyond NYU: Documenting human rights abuses on camera
A man posing in front of a white backdrop with the words “Beyond N.Y.U.” illustrated next to him.
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A display with small cookies with various colors of icing and toppings on top of them.
‘Tis the season for finished finals and festive treats
A park with trees with bright Christmas lights.
Jolly lights and sights around the city
A photo of a hand holding a smartphone, with an illustrated blue square logo saying “in” repeated in the background.
How to make the most of your LinkedIn profile
The interior of a restaurant with several tables and bar seating. A staircase leading up to a second level is lined with garlands and holiday lights.
5 restaurants for a proper end-of-semester feast
A screen with the words “Fork n’ Film” projected onto it, with an image of a fork and a film reel below it.
Sipping and savoring cinema
An illustration of a woman wearing a short red dress with a brown bow. They wear knee-high stockings and red kitten heels.
The Christmas song kit for a perfect winter fit
An illustration of simplified drawings of various forms of self-care like tea, a person wearing a face mask, and a person doing yoga on a blue background.
What it means to take care of yourself across different cultures
A display table with several decorative chocolates. Words on the front of the table read “LE CHOCOLAT, Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton.”
Fashion designers are cooking, literally
An illustration of various winter clothing items. Depicted in front of a snowy background is a fur coat, a gray sweater, brown ballet flats, a mannequin head with a furry hood and a pair of legs in a miniskirt wearing knee-high boots.
Winter fashion trend report 2024
Six pairs of various boots and loafers against a magenta background.
Booting out the basics: 6 unique Dr. Martens for the winter
A display with small cookies with various colors of icing and toppings on top of them.
‘Tis the season for finished finals and festive treats
The interior of a restaurant with several tables and bar seating. A staircase leading up to a second level is lined with garlands and holiday lights.
5 restaurants for a proper end-of-semester feast
A screen with the words “Fork n’ Film” projected onto it, with an image of a fork and a film reel below it.
Sipping and savoring cinema
Three side dishes in small round containers sitting in an inverted pyramid form.
New eats near NYU: At Kernel, a robotic arm serves up some of the best vegetables in the city
A display table with several decorative chocolates. Words on the front of the table read “LE CHOCOLAT, Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton.”
Fashion designers are cooking, literally
An illustration of simplified drawings of various forms of self-care like tea, a person wearing a face mask, and a person doing yoga on a blue background.
What it means to take care of yourself across different cultures
On a light green background, four orange rectangles show hands making different signs in each one.
How multicultural sororities foster community at NYU
An illustration of a map of New York City with Filipino flags marking points on the map.
Finding community from Manila to Manhattan
The letters in my NetID differ from the name I go by. Here’s why.
The letters in my NetID differ from the name I go by. Here’s why.
An illustration of a silhouette of a person with short hair in front of several world landmarks and a turkey.
Home is where the heart finds its place
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
An illustration of four colorful Christmas stockings hanging above a fireplace. From left to right are purple, turquoise, green and red stockings that contain vinyl albums.
8 pop Christmas albums to broaden your holiday horizons
A group of four people smiling at a camera in a red room.
The Radio Relics on indie rock, Clive Davis and pissing off the neighbors
A screen with the words “Fork n’ Film” projected onto it, with an image of a fork and a film reel below it.
Sipping and savoring cinema
A woman standing in a long, white dress in front of a building with a carousel behind her.
Q&A: Rising artist Zoe Tan on new single and her time at NYU
An illustration of a light blue retro television, with colorful statics and “Staff Recs Nostalgia Edition” written in the middle.
Staff Recs: Childhood holiday nostalgia
A photo of a half green and white book cover with a cat, three chairs and three mugs on a table. Displayed is the title “Before we forget kindness, a novel" and the author’s name “TOSHIKAZU KAWAGUCHI.”
Review: The comforting magic of ‘Before We Forget Kindness’
Two greyscale photos of women, with “DIDION” at the top, an ampersand in the middle and “BABITZ” at the bottom. The one above holds a cigarette and the one below looks over her sunglasses.
Q&A: Lili Anolik on literary ‘It’ girls Joan Didion and Eve Babitz
Four illustrations of different book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 collections of feminist essays, a critique of U.S. foreign policy and more
A man with glasses and a mustache wearing a blue jacket stands in front of the McDonald’s golden arches.
Mapping out McDonald’s
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
4 books about food and family to dive into over Thanksgiving break
A screen with the words “Fork n’ Film” projected onto it, with an image of a fork and a film reel below it.
Sipping and savoring cinema
An illustration of a Christmas wreath wrapped in shiny gold ribbon and an ornament, with red and green sections showing different film posters. In the middle is the Netflix logo wearing a red santa hat.
Ranked: Every 2024 Netflix Christmas rom-com
Two men sit next to each other on a beach, a yellow blanket wrapped around their shoulders.
Review: ‘Queer’ is full of psychedelics and painful pining
A woman wearing a blindfold holding a piece of paperwork over her head.
Review: ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ distills national tensions into a suspenseful family drama
A sword hangs in mid-air between two men fighting in black and gold gladiator armor. Spectators watch from raised seats behind them.
Review: ‘Gladiator II’ is the world’s new Roman Empire
An illustration of four colorful Christmas stockings hanging above a fireplace. From left to right are purple, turquoise, green and red stockings that contain vinyl albums.
8 pop Christmas albums to broaden your holiday horizons
A group of four people smiling at a camera in a red room.
The Radio Relics on indie rock, Clive Davis and pissing off the neighbors
A woman standing in a long, white dress in front of a building with a carousel behind her.
Q&A: Rising artist Zoe Tan on new single and her time at NYU
An album cover with various polaroids of a man, overlaid to make a whole body.
Review: On ‘Puss & Poems,’ no one complains like Jake Shane
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ ends on a high note — literally
An illustration of a hand holding a nutcracker on a blue background scattered with snowflakes.
Let out of the doll box: My retirement from ‘The Nutcracker’
Dancers dressed in soldier costumes lined up onstage.
The Rockettes don’t know when to tap out
Two people stand on a stage with their hands on a table, looking at each other.
Broke People Play Festival expands to uplift more student artists
A person wearing a blue suit with white sleeves holds the hand of a person wearing a pink dress while they sit on a beige couch in a set of a house.
Review: ‘The Great Gatsby’ disguises mediocrity with a star-studded cast
Two women stand over a kitchen island, making a cup of coffee together.
Review: ‘The Roommate’ struggles to find its heart
Three balconies spiraling up with various art pieces on the walls and people perusing them.
Review: The Guggenheim’s new exhibition teaches a history lesson about a fleeting art movement
Ten paintings are hung up in a large group on a light purple gallery wall.
Review: ‘Toward Joy’ builds new frameworks for American art
An illustration of an armed man with a redacted face in front of a collage of U.S. conspiracy imagery.
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ is annoyingly fun
A woman stands and looks up in front of abstract colors.
When I need to reconnect with myself, I go to museums
A collection of photographs pinned on beige boards on a white wall.
Review: Annie Leibovitz weaves together a tapestry of American culture
The number 6 train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on an overpass above the tracks.
Opinion: Congestion pricing is the cure to NYC’s traffic crisis
A protester holds up a white sign that reads “DISCLOSE, DIVEST”.
Opinion: NYU must sever ties with Tel Aviv University
An illustration of the flags of Ukraine and the United States crossed in front of a black-and-white drawing of destroyed buildings.
Off Topic: A ceasefire in Ukraine isn’t as simple as you think it is
An illustration of a rainbow-colored circle of holding hands. Inside the circle, there is an illustration of two people next to each other with a heart between them.
Opinion: Mutual aid keeps our communities alive — it’s time to get involved
First lady Jill Biden, wearing a red dress and black boots, holds a cellphone as President Joe Biden, wearing a black suit with a blue tie, and his son Hunter Biden, wearing a black shirt, walk behind her.
Off Topic: Hunter Biden’s pardon highlights Democrats’ hypocrisy
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
The number 6 train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on an overpass above the tracks.
Opinion: Congestion pricing is the cure to NYC’s traffic crisis
An illustration of a rainbow-colored circle of holding hands. Inside the circle, there is an illustration of two people next to each other with a heart between them.
Opinion: Mutual aid keeps our communities alive — it’s time to get involved
Three people wearing purple graduation gowns and black graduation caps are standing raising diplomas. To the left is former N.Y.U. president standing behind a purple-and-white N.Y.U. sign.
Opinion: No longer behind bars, but not truly free
A stone bench with armrests on Astor Place.
Opinion: Hostile city planning hides homelessness, but doesn’t solve it.
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
A caricature illustration of a large man wearing a white nationalist pin while sitting behind a microphone and in front of an upside down American flag.
Opinion: How alt-right media influenced the Gen Z vote
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of seven people standing at purple podiums. One of the podiums has a spotlight on it, with a person raising their hand under the light. There is another spotlight that highlights the words “UP FOR DEBATE”.
Up for Debate: Should NYU adopt institutional restraint?
An illustration of Donald Trump on the left of the drawing pointing his finger, and on the right are a crowd of different colored hands raised and three signs in the middle with the letters “D.E.I.”
Opinion: Will DEI survive another Trump presidency?
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
An illustration of Donald Trump pointing his finger at a group of figures wearing graduation caps. Behind them are flags of the world.
Guest Essay: Studying as an international student under a second Trump administration
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
Two people wearing ski suits posing with their hands in the air in front of a snowy mountain with snow-covered trees in the background.
NYU’s Ski & Snowboard Club returns to the slopes for the 2025 season
A man in a dark coat standing outside in a park and smiling at the camera.
In the Huddle: Zach Knudsen on his aspirations and optimism for the upcoming season
NYU woman's basketball team celebrated their historic win at the University Senate meeting on March 28.
Why NYU Athletics?
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Basketball remains undefeated, wrestling sweeps meet and other news
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl.
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl.
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Students and faculty call for divestment from Israel at Bobst

Members of the on-campus group Shut it Down NYU occupied the library’s 12th floor, where they criticized administrators for allegedly retracting an agreement to disclose the university’s investments.
Audrey Abrahams and Kaitlyn Sze Tu
December 12, 2024
Danny Arensberg
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)

A group of 13 students and faculty sat outside administrators’ offices on Bobst Library’s top floor and dozens more held a pro-Palestinian sit-in in its main lobby at 3 p.m. Wednesday, demanding that the university revisit a spring agreement to disclose its investments in companies with ties to Israel. 

The group, members of Shut it Down NYU, claimed in a press release that university leadership agreed to disclose its endowments and investments last semester during negotiations with student and faculty protesters at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment outside the Paulson Center. When the group posted an audio recording of the alleged agreement on Instagram at 4:45 p.m., students stationed on the library’s mezzanine, second and seventh floors dropped a procession of banners reading “TO BE SEEN, TO BE HEARD, TO BE FREE. SHUT IT DOWN,” “WE DEMAND 1. DISCLOSE 2. DIVEST 3. SHUT DOWN NYU TEL AVIV” and “NYU OUT OF PALESTINE.” 

An NYU spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for comment. 

In the press release, Shut it Down NYU said that key administrators — Provost Georgina Dopico, Dean of Students Rafael Rodriguez and Counselor to the President Kristie Patten — had aimed to cease on-campus protests by negotiating with students. The students said that when they refused to abandon the Paulson Center encampment, administrators called off the disclosure meeting — which had been scheduled for the following week — and did not raise the offer again.

“We know that they’re prepared on the back end in terms of the actual financial data,” said Bes, a member of Shut it Down NYU who requested to omit their last name due to safety concerns. “They know that data and they are refusing to disclose it.”

The group began its sit-in by dropping hundreds of flyers from the library’s upper floors and gathering in the main lobby with signs on their computers reading “Shut down NYU Tel Aviv” and “DIVEST NOW.” Meanwhile, the 13 students and faculty went to the library’s top floor — which houses several administrative offices, including those of President Linda Mills and Dopico. 

Shortly after, Campus Safety officers closed the elevator that leads to the library’s 11th and 12th floors, and blocked off the upward staircase from the 10th floor. A member of NYU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine told WSN that Campus Safety officers took students’ IDs and threatened disciplinary action. 

In a video posted to Shut it Down NYU’s Instagram account, students sat on the ground in front of banners reading “Disclose, Divest” and notecards reading “Complicit” while reciting speeches condemning the United States’ foreign policy in Israel. In a statement to WSN, NYU SJP said that Rodriguez told the members of the group that they could set up a meeting for tomorrow, but did not respond to their email. 

At around 7:30 p.m., demonstrators began chanting “Divest our tuition fees” and “Shut down sites where students are banned” across the 12th and first floors. They continued to chant until 8 p.m., when both groups vacated the building. 

The demonstration was met with a group of around six counter-protesters, who silently sat around 10 feet away from the group on the first floor, holding an Israeli flag. Campus Safety officers approached and filmed demonstrators, however, there were no physical altercations.

Last semester, a similar demonstration in the library led the university to suspend nine students and issue two students persona non grata status. NYU has also closed Bobst in response to student protests, although a Campus Safety officer told WSN on-site that there was little likelihood of that happening at Wednesday’s demonstration. 

Ever since dozens of students, staff and alumni were arrested at encampments last spring, on-campus organizations have called for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel, as well as shut down its site in Tel Aviv, remove police from campus and pardon students facing disciplinary action for their participation in pro-Palestinian protests. In May, NYU said it does not plan to divest, and it reaffirmed its commitment to working with Tel Aviv University over the summer. 

“What you’re seeing is a variety of approaches being brought to bear at once,” Bes said. “By engaging a variety of tactics and strategies, we’re trying to pressure the administration until not just disclosure, but all four of our demands are met.”

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Contact Audrey Abrahams and Kaitlyn Sze Tu at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Danny Arensberg
Danny Arensberg, Senior Staff Photographer
Danny Arensberg is a senior majoring in photography and imaging at Tisch School of the Arts. With a primary focus on photojournalism and current affairs, he is constantly chasing breaking news within New York City. Covering everything from politics to protests on a wide range of topics, he never is not far from his camera. If he is not tiring himself out through photojournalism, you can find him running endlessly through Manhattan on any given day or falling off his skateboard. You can find him on Instagram @dannyarensberg and contact him at [email protected].