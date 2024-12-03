NYU Langone to expand pediatric care on Long Island with $11.5 million clinic

NYU Langone Health is planning to expand its pediatric services on Long Island with a proposed $11.5 million clinic in Nassau County, following an application the hospital filed on Oct. 30.

Should the New York State Department of Health approve the application, the top-floor clinic would share building space with NYU Langone’s Long Island Pediatric Center at 175 Fulton Ave. and include 22 exam rooms, intake and phlebotomy rooms, as well as offices for psychiatry and behavioral health. The Long Island Pediatric Center currently houses seven exam rooms and saw over 20,000 patient visits in 2022 — a number the hospital’s application stated will likely continue to increase.

“This project is necessary to accommodate increased patient visit volume,” the filing read. “Currently, this practice operates on extended hours each day to accommodate additional patient volume and meet the needs of the community, and wait times for the next available appointment averages 8-13 weeks out.”

The NYSDH initially reviewed NYU Langone’s application for the expansion on Nov. 19, and determined it was acceptable for further review on Nov. 22. The same day, Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced that New York will offer children under six years old continuous eligibility in Medicaid and Child Health Plus — a move that will expand health care treatment for more than 800,000 children.

Two weeks ahead of its application for the pediatric clinic, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island filed a request to relocate its women’s wellness clinic, which provides prenatal and specialized gynecologic care, to 175 Fulton Ave. The $7.4 million clinic would include six exam rooms and spaces for blood work and fetal monitoring, and provide women and children convenient access to several health care services in one building. The NYDSH has not yet approved or denied the application.

NYU Langone opened an ambulatory care center on Long Island in January after acquiring a former Bloomingdale’s and Sears building in Garden City for $170 million. The 260,000-square-foot center houses 32 clinical specialties including radiology and dermatology, and is projected to see 400,000 patients annually. In February, the hospital center also invested $6 million to renovate dozens of postpartum units at its Long Island hospital.

In 2017, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, titled the NYU Winthrop Hospital at the time, filed a proposal to expand its pediatric services at 175 Fulton Ave. to include treatment for mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. The project, which amounted to $500, aimed to aid underserved populations in Nassau County and was approved by the NYSDH about six weeks after the initial application.

An NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island spokesperson referred WSN to the Oct. 30 filing upon request for comment.

Contact Audrey Abrahams at [email protected].