Admins talk Trump win at University Senate, while students protest NYU ties to Israel

NYU leadership debriefed potential changes to the university’s operations in the wake of Donald Trump’s reelection at a meeting Thursday, including possible restrictions on visas for international students, cuts to federal research funding and financial aid, and “possible incursions” into the university’s disciplinary measures.

At the monthly University Senate meeting — which comprises faculty, student representatives and administrators, including President Linda Mills — Provost Georgina Dopico presented on “the implications of change” ahead of Trump’s second term in office. She said Trump’s immigration policies could tighten visa restrictions for international students and scholars, of which NYU hosts more than 21,000 from over 120 countries.

Dopico said NYU could experience potential reductions in research funding as a result of Trump’s proposed budget cuts, particularly from the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Health — which collectively contribute around 80% of the university’s annual research expenditures. She also said a second Trump administration could result in cuts to federal student loan programs as well as “areas of particular scrutiny” when it comes to the university’s disciplinary policies — such as changes to Title IX, new accreditation requirements and changes to the Department of Education.

“Regardless of who is in office, we of course will remain committed to the core values of this institution,” Dopico said at the meeting. “The free exchange of ideas and people across borders, academic freedom, diversity of backgrounds and ways of thinking, evidence-based inquiry, valuing arts and humanities, belief in access, in global engagement, in shared governance and dialogue across difference — and in all the things that make us all want to be part of higher ed.”

In an interview with WSN, Angela Chou — chair of the Student Government Assembly — named Trump’s immigration policies and cuts to financial aid as some of her concerns about a second administration and its potential effect on the NYU community. She said that the SGA drafted a statement on the presidential election’s fallout aimed at affirming its commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive and respectful space for students.

“There are concerns, and how that might affect the university’s student populations — especially for international and immigrant students — shifts a lot of our focus on social justice and academic freedom on campus,” Chou said. “It is important that we acknowledge what these implications are, and that we are still advocating for students the best that we can.”

While the meeting was taking place, dozens of students and faculty picketed outside the Kimmel Center for University Life to protest NYU’s ties to Israel, demand that the university “divest from occupation and genocide” and shut down its study away site in Tel Aviv amid Israel’s ongoing siege in the Gaza Strip. Students donned Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, chanting “Linda Mills your hands are red” and “Money for jobs and education, not for bombs and occupation.”

Zahraa Al-Saif — the SGA senator at-large for Arab students and Shia Muslims who attended the meeting — told WSN that the demonstration could be heard from the top floor of the Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life. When Mills opened the floor for questions at the end of the meeting, Al-Saif asked if NYU would address the protest as well as publicly recognize Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and destruction of universities in Gaza. Mills said she appreciated the question, adding that it was “very articulate” and that the administration will “address it” and get back to her.

“I didn’t expect her to actually say anything,” Al-Saif said. “She reiterated the fact that NYU is there for its students, which is the approach NYU is trying to take — a bottom-top approach of reaching out individually to students that they believe might be affected and then moving on from that basis rather than the idea of recognition and understanding that this is a dire situation that we’re in.”

An NYU spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about the demonstration outside the Kimmel Center.

Dharma Niles contributed reporting.

Contact Yezen Saadah at [email protected].