‘Punching above its weight’: NYU’s research revolution

Over the past decade, NYU has developed rapidly as a research institution, increasing research funding nearly three times over and seeing steady growth in influential research papers.

Nina Gray, assistant vice provost for research, told WSN that NYU publications in top-cited academic journals have increased at a rate almost seven times the national average since 2012, at 2.7% annually compared to 0.4%.

In 2014, three researchers from the university were named on Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers list. In 2023, the number rose to 22. The increase can partly be attributed to an increase in research funding — from 2010 to 2022, NYU’s annual research expenditures increased by 278%, a larger increase than almost every other highly research-active university in the country, according to Gray.

Around 80% of those funds come from external sources, including the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, city and state funding agencies and non-profit foundations, which in total make up over 500 different sponsors. Last year, nearly 600 researchers received awards from outside funders, an increase of about 20% since 2018.

Since 2016, NYU has also awarded faculty research seed grants — grants that help researchers devise proposals to apply for external grants. The university has given $5 million in seed grants to 214 investigators in topics in STEM and arts. Awardees have gone on to apply for additional research funding from external sponsors, which Gray said has yielded a 27 times return on NYU research investments. Brian Hall, a professor at the School of Global Public Health in NYU Shanghai, believes the seed grants show that the university is prioritizing expanding its research operation. Hall also said NYU can go a step further when it comes to its overseas campuses.

“We need to develop stronger partnerships and collaborations in science across the global university campuses, especially the three portal campuses — NYU Shanghai, NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU New York,” Hall wrote to WSN. “I visited several other campuses this past summer and the excitement and opportunity to work with students and faculty in research is palpable. We can really benefit from additional strategic thinking about how best to synergize across the campus.”