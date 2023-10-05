New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine is in the front.
NYU facing gender discrimination lawsuit, upcoming trial
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
(Graphic by Krish Dev)
Over half of students do not know about the student government, WSN survey finds
An N.Y.U. Athletics jersey hangs on a pole.
‘We’ve been suffering in silence’: NYU ignored misconduct complaints, sources say
Ten men and women in suits and dresses stand in front of a purple background that says “New York Digital Vision Forum”.
NYU launches new AI initiative with South Korean research university
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
The facade of The New Schools Fifth Avenue building at night. Letters behind large windows spell out the universitys name and the lights of passing cars are blurred.
New School student workers fighting for union recognition
A line of police officers in riot helmets stand in a crosswalk. Behind them, metal barricades contain a dense crowd of young people.
Streamer Kai Cenat’s meetup stirs up mayhem in Union Square
A woman with blonde hair is smiling. She is wearing pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.
Chief investment officer steps down after 8 years
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of a person wearing a green shirt and a blue backpack standing in front of a giant red wall with a sign that says “Office Hours M-F 5 to 8 p.m.”
Conquer your office hours anxiety with these 4 tips
A collage of two photographs. The photo on the left shows a group of people performing a ritual wearing red-and-yellow clothes, while the photo on the right shows a person dancing wearing a white robe.
NYU’s Quechua program empowers students to engage with the Andean community
People standing in front of a Mexican-style tent with a sign that says “Classic Mexican Mole” and “Nixtamal”.
Evening eats at the Queens Night Market
Two mooncakes are on a plate, sitting on a table. To the left of the photo there is a blue-and-white teapot.
Moonstruck for mooncakes at the Mid-Autumn Festival
A colorful illustration of a plate containing arroz con leche on top of a napkin and spoon, with the background of the red, green, and white Mexico flag.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Cinnamon, rice and everything nice
An illustration of a plate of arroz con chuletas with the Puerto Rican flag as the background.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Arroz, chuletas, amarillos and a dash of love
A man dressed in a white shirt with red shorts and black shoes walks down the middle of rows of grocery items, including chips, straws, and toys.
Skip Whole Foods and try these more affordable alternatives
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A close up of someone’s face, holding their hand over their mouth. Their face appears red due to the light.
Review: ‘It Lives Inside’ delivers on Indian representation despite falling flat on its execution
A somber-looking man with graying hair in an orange shirt leans his face against the back of a taller man, who is wrapped in a towel.
NYFF 61 Review: ‘Strange Way of Life’ is Almodóvar’s spin on the Wild West
A man wearing a backwards cap, a white shirt and a black jacket stands behind a D.J.’s turntable. Behind him is a wall decorated with records.
Producer and NYU junior Ryan Jacob on his musical journey
A woman in a camo-colored plaid jacket wearing a green baseball cap and sunglasses sits behind the wheel of a car.
Review: Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet’ fires back at the doubters
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An older woman sits next to a young boy on a bench and offers him food with her arm around his shoulder. A soccer ball rests beside them on the ground. The background is dark blue.
‘Offside’ comic divulges a personal reflection on Qatar’s dangerous labor conditions
An illustration of writer Annie Ernaux wearing a green shirt and holding her head with her left hand.
Review: Annie Ernaux’s ‘Happening’ illustrates the necessity of reproductive care
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
An illustration of a person with a blank face, wearing a black turtleneck sweater against a yellow background. There is a red question mark on the person’s face and text “hanksy” next to it. Several abstract patterns are drawn around the person.
The unexpected connection between Adam Himebauch, Adam Lucas and Hanksy
A woman wearing an orange dress sits in a sofa chair on stage in front of a gray backdrop with smudged square patterns on it.
Q&A: Marjan Neshat on ‘Sandra’ and her Iranian identity
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: School-life balance
The close-up shot of a hand scanning an NYU ID card above a card reader.
Opinion: Swipe it Forward is taking a step backward
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A purple N.Y.U. flag hanging off of a building’s facade.
Opinion: The 18-credit limit is a barrier to success
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of N.Y.U. students wearing purple outfits in front.
Opinion: Bring back the ‘Why NYU?’ essay
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
A purple flag with the logo of N.Y.U. hangs from a building.
Off-Third: NYU spends entire budget on admitted students weekend
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read ”N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
University denies foul play after adjuncts’ courses changed
A man in formal attire on the left and a logo of N.Y.U. Athletics on the right.
Athletics director placed on administrative leave after alleged inappropriate behavior
A blue psilocybin capsule inside a glass can placed on a windowsill.
NYU in the psychedelic renaissance
A cargo loading dock with maintenance equipment and trash cans inside.
Acquired, stored, forgotten: NYU Dentistry’s collection of Indigenous remains
A girl in a blue sports bra with a number card on the front bites down on a medal.
NYU Drama student takes on the New York City Marathon for a cause
Four athletes are standing and looking at each other with their arms around one another. They are wearing black shirts with ‘Violets’ written in purple on the back. There is a volleyball net to their right.
NYU women’s volleyball dominates in start of the season
A person poses with their arms crossed on the deck of the swimming pool.
From Crimson Tide to city life, swimmer Derek Maas has done it all
A yellow N.Y.U. Athletics jersey hangs on a pole.
NYU Athletics: A look back on the 2022-23 season
A woman wearing a purple jacket with N.Y.U.’s name on it in white throws a silver shot put ball from behind a bar with the letters “J.C.S.” on it. Behind the player are multiple people standing in front of fencing.
Meet the NYU sophomore who broke a 23-year-old school record
NYU facing gender discrimination lawsuit, upcoming trial

A gender discrimination case brought by a former physician against NYU is slated to go to trial in the next few months.
Yezen Saadah, News Editor
Oct 5, 2023
N.Y.U.+Grossman+School+of+Medicine+building.+It+is+a+red+brick+building.+People+are+walking+outside+the+building+and+a+large+sign+with+%E2%80%9CNYU+Grossman+School+of+Medicine+is+in+the+front.
Manasa Gudavalli
File photo: NYU Grossman School of Medicine. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)

A former employee at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine filed a lawsuit against the school on the basis of gender discrimination and retaliation, alleging the university paid her less than her male peers and threatened to fire employees who brought concerns to the press. The suit, which also names NYU Langone CEO Robert Grossman, will be heard in a federal New York court scheduled for this coming February. 

Kristin Carmody, the plaintiff, claimed she was fired “for her increased objections” to an uptick in gender discrimination at the university and “false accusations of criminal fraud” for mishandling a patient’s medical records, according to the October 2021 complaint. Carmody began her term as vice chair for academic affairs and education innovation in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Grossman in 2017. Her contract with the institution was terminated in 2020. 

In March 2020, a primarily female and minority-led group of residents and faculty at NYU raised concerns about gender disparities — including allegations of unequal treatment of residents and patients — at the university. After their concerns were made public in the media, NYU allegedly forbade its employees from speaking to media outlets without permission, and said they would be “subject to disciplinary action, including termination,” if they did not comply.

“Although it was not apparent to Dr. Carmody at the time, it became subsequently clear to her that the individual defendants were conspiring to suppress the residents who were advocating for social justice issues,” the complaint reads. 

Later, in April 2020, the same group of residents sent a letter to NYU leadership, requesting fair treatment, life insurance, disability insurance, hazard pay and coverage of COVID-19 treatment for those who were ill during the pandemic. 

The following month, Robert Grossman, emergency department chair Robert Femia and other university administrators named in the suit allegedly demanded that residents remove their names from the letter because it “doesn’t look good” for NYU, according to the complaint. Carmody also claimed that Femia requested she provide the university with the names of the residents who signed the letter — a request she called “completely inappropriate.” She argued that her refusal to submit to their demands led to her termination.

In the lawsuit, NYU claimed it fired Carmody for falsifying a patient’s medical records and saying she carried out a physical exam which she did not perform. In its response to the 2021 complaint, NYU said that “there is absolutely no basis” on which Carmody can prove that the reason for her termination was based on discrimination, and denied the accusations of discrimination and retaliation.

“We look forward to proving our case in court,” NYU Langone spokesperson Steve Ritea wrote to WSN. “The fact remains that we ended our professional relationship with Dr. Carmody because she falsified a patient’s medical record and violated her medical and ethical obligations in a way that placed a patient in grave risk of harm, all of which Dr. Carmody later admitted.”

The suit states that Carmody had supervised a patient, but that when she went to update the patient’s medical chart, the closest option was to note that she had “physically examined” them. Carmody’s complaint states that two male physicians at NYU Langone who carried out similar mishandlings of patient care were neither flagged for review nor subject to termination. 

Additionally, Carmody is claiming that Langone discriminated against her by granting male employees more financial benefits. The complaint states that the previous vice chair for the emergency department was given a raise of $10,000 every year, compared to her “zero promise of a raise.” When she was hired in 2017, Femia assured Carmody that her contract was identical to other positions at similar levels, according to the suit.

If the jury rules in Carmody’s favor, she could be awarded compensation for financial, reputational and emotional distress.

“We are pleased that Judge Schofield has recognized NYU’s inappropriate actions and Dean Grossman’s involvement in the discrimination against Dr. Carmody,” Damian Cavaleri, an attorney for Carmody, wrote to WSN.

Contact Yezen Saadah at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Yezen Saadah, News Editor
Yezen Saadah is a sophomore studying cinema studies, journalism and Middle Eastern studies. He's a lover of cinema, history, art and literature, and he enjoys writing about pretty much anything. If he isn't in the newsroom or at the movies, he's probably just trying to enjoy his day off. Contact him on Instagram @yezensaadah, Twitter @yezen_saadah and — most importantly — Letterboxd @Yezen, or send tips to [email protected].
Manasa Gudavalli, Editor-in-Chief
Manasa Gudavalli is a super senior studying a super strange combination of psychology, mathematics, journalism, and chemistry. When they are not editing the Washington Square News, they are probably reading Freud, watching college football, or developing film photos. You can find them on Instagram @manasa.gudavalli and @gudavalli.photography.
Leave a comment
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
