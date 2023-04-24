NYU Law dean confronts protesters for heckling Israeli politician

“It hampers not only my free speech, but your freedom to hear what I was going to say,” Cotler-Wunsh said. “If Zionism is racism, then who would want to listen to a racist? If Israel is an apartheid state, then who would want to listen to anybody who has anything to do with that apartheid state?”

In a statement on Friday, NYU spokesperson John Beckman called the protest a “regrettable disruption,” and said that participants had violated university policy. The university’s guidelines regarding protest and dissent state that while NYU supports students’ right to protest, any demonstrations must not interfere with the speaker’s freedom of expression, or disrupt the audience’s ability to listen.

“The university also flatly rejects the sentiment chalked outside the event’s venue that asserted that ‘Zionists are not welcome,’” Beckman said in the statement. “It is untrue, wrong as a matter of principle, and at odds with NYU’s academic and community commitments.”

After a series of antisemitic incidents on campus between 2017 and 2019, NYU came to an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education, agreeing to change the way in which it addresses antisemitism on campus. The university’s non-discrimination and harassment policy was altered to prohibit discrimination on the basis of shared ancestry and ethnic characteristics, including antisemitic behavior.

Last March, two representatives from NYU’s student government put forward a resolution that called on the university to close NYU’s Tel Aviv study abroad campus due to an Israeli government policy banning non-citizens who have advocated for a boycott of Israel from entering the country. Beckman criticized the proposal in a letter published in WSN, saying that it went against the university’s commitment to the free exchange of ideas and academic freedom.

Cotler-Wunsch’s speaking engagement was part of a weeklong tour of East Coast law schools, including Columbia University, Yale University, the City University of New York and Rutgers University, during which she faced backlash from other student groups.

Ahead of the Columbia event, the student group Columbia Law Students for Palestine issued a statement warning students against attending, saying that the event would “spread misinformation.”

Debates over whether students should protest guest speakers on college campuses have spread to other universities, too. In March, a similar incident took place at a Stanford Law School lecture featuring Stuart Kyle Duncan, a federal appeals court judge appointed by President Donald Trump. Duncan was heckled and criticized by students for his conservative political views, and, after the event, Stanford Law School dean Jenny Martinez condemned the students, saying that the First Amendment doesn’t provide protesters with a “heckler’s veto.”

Last month, law student organizations on campus adopted bylaws pledging not to invite speakers or panelists who support or participate in particular views and policies, including the occupation of Palestine, the prison-industrial complex and the war industry. The bylaws, co-authored by the LSJP and NYU’s chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, were published in solidarity with student groups at the University of California, Berkeley, who adopted a similar bylaw banning speakers who support Zionism or right-wing Israeli policies.



In an April statement, Beckman said that the university was “concerned and disappointed” by the bylaws and encouraged student groups to reconsider adopting them.

Other on-campus student organizations — including the Law & Political Economy Association, Law Students for Economic Justice and the Immigrant Rights Project — also signed the bylaws.

In April 2022, members of LSJP issued a statement condemning other law students, the law school’s administration, and right-wing media outlets for targeting individuals who have criticized the Israeli military. Some students and administrators accused the group of using antisemitic tropes and defending a shooting of Israeli citizens in the statement. At the time, the military had attacked Palestinian worshippers during Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which happened again this year.