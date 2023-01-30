What to do this week: Free ice skating, NYU Club Fest, student film festival

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

7-9 p.m. at AMC 19th Street, 890 Broadway

Attend the NYU Program Board’s pre-release screening of “Knock at the Cabin,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film centers around a family taken hostage by a group of strangers who must then decide whether one member should sacrifice their life to prevent the apocalypse. Students can register for free tickets through NYU Engage.

6-10 p.m. at 830 Fifth Ave.

Enjoy an evening of ice skating at Central Park’s Wollman Rink as part of the NYU Inter-Residence Hall Council’s “Flurry” event. A photo booth, snacks and free skate rentals will be provided to NYU community members. Registration is required. You do not need to live in a residence hall to attend.

8 p.m. at the Blue Note Jazz Club

Famous trumpeter, producer and songwriter Keyon Harrold will be performing at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village. Harrold has previously worked with a wide range of musical artists including Jay Z, Rihanna and Snoop Dogg. Cost of admission starts at around $29 per person for bar seating — restricted to those 21 or older — and around $40 for table seating. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

4:30 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art

See director Kavery Dutta Kaul’s “One Hand Don’t Clap,” a documentary about calypso music and its history told by two singers from Trinidad and Tobago. Dutta Kaul will introduce the film, which is part of the 19th annual MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation — an annual festival that commemorates films that have been preserved and restored. Tickets start at $12 for the general public and $8 for students.

6-7:30 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, rooms 405 and 406

Create decorations for your dorm, apartment or other living space to liven empty walls at “DIY Dorm Deco.” The NYU Program Board’s arts committee is sponsoring the event. Students must register on NYU Engage to attend.

1-5 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life

Attend NYU’s Club Fest to learn more about ways to get involved on campus. Featured organizations will include fraternities and sororities, athletic clubs and multicultural groups. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask current club members questions and join organizations. Students can RSVP through NYU Engage.

8-11 p.m. at 111 Second Ave., floor 3

Visit the Atlas theater to watch “Queens,” a play that chronicles the lives of a group of female immigrants living in Queens, performed by the Tisch School of the Arts’ graduate class of 2023. The show is by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok and directed by Tea Alagić, an internationally recognized director. General audience tickets start at $10, and student tickets at $5. Performances will run until Feb. 6.

6:30 p.m. at 830 Fifth Ave.

Watch as figure skaters glide across the ice during the Ice Theatre of New York’s winter skate program at Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink. Featuring duets as well as solo performances, and set to both contemporary and classical music, ITNY and their skaters are internationally recognized for their artistry. Tickets start at $50.

6-8 p.m. at 721 Broadway, room 670

Join graduates of Tisch Special Programs and three of the study abroad programs open to Tisch majors — the Experimental Production Workshop in Paris, 35mm Filmmaking in Prague and 35mm Visual Storytelling at FAMU in Prague — for a screening of student films created during the programs. The screenings will be followed by a brief Q&A session with the filmmakers. RSVP is required for attendance.

6 p.m. at 165 W. 65th St.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — the directors of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — will speak at Film at Lincoln Center’s “’Verse Jumping with Daniels,” a series highlighting both directors’ work. This new weeklong series displays a collection of films that inspired them, including “Swiss Army Man” and “The Death of Dick Long.” Contemporary classics including “The Matrix,” “Princess Mononoke” and “Kung Fu Hustle” will be shown as part of the series. Tickets are $17 for general admission and $14 for students.

Noon at 125 W. 18th St.

Almost 100 vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories and textiles dealers will display their wares at the Manhattan Vintage Show, the largest in New York City. Attendees can explore fashion from the 19th century through to the present day. The show will be open for two days starting Feb. 3. General admission tickets begin at $20, though students can purchase a one-day ticket online for $15.

2 p.m. at 111 Second Ave.

Join the Tisch School of the Arts graduate program class of 2023’s production of “Airline Highway” by Lisa D’Amour, an American playwright who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for the play “Detroit.” The production focuses on a Mardi Gras celebration at the Hummingbird Motel — a fictional hotel located off of a New Orleans highway. Tickets must be reserved at least two hours in advance of the show’s start time, and are $10 for general admission, $5 for students.

5-9:30 p.m. at the Brooklyn Museum

Dozens of Brooklyn artisans will join the Brooklyn Museum’s monthly pop-up market to sell handmade artwork, jewelry, clothing and more. February’s market, which is being held in celebration of Black History Month, will be hosted in partnership with Urban Outfitters, and feature collections from designers including Ron Bass, Riveriswild and Oswin Benjamin. Attendance is free.

3-4:30 p.m. at 82 Washington Square East

Hear Adam Tendler, a faculty member in the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, perform the music of classical artists Sergei Rachmaninoff and Morton Feldman. Tendler, a recipient of the Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists, is a well-recognized pianist in the contemporary classical music scene. This performance is free and open to the public.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art

Unleash your creativity and test your art skills at MoMA’s Art Lab. Guests can experiment with art fundamentals such as line and shape in a hands-on space. Other activities allow visitors to work with wire, draw and try their hand at emoji design. This ongoing event is included with museum admission, which starts at $25 for the general public or $14 for students.

Send comments and event suggestions for the upcoming week to [email protected]