2 NYU students sexually assaulted in Washington Square Park

Two students reported that they were groped near NYU’s Washington Square campus on Monday evening, according to an emailed incident alert from NYU’s Campus Safety Department.

The first incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m., when an unknown attacker came up to a student walking through Washington Square Park and grabbed their butt. Ten minutes later, another student was grabbed on the thigh. Both incidents were reported to NYU’s Campus Safety Department, though only the second student chose to file a police report. The attacker has not yet been identified.

Both victims reported similar descriptions of the person who attacked them, though the Campus Safety Department did not specify whether it believed both incidents to be linked to a single perpetrator.

Excerpt from Sept. 13 NYU Department of Campus Safety email Description of Reported Offenders: The first victim reported that the suspect had a dark complexion, was overweight, of medium height with short hair. The victim also stated the individual looked to be homeless. The second victim reported that the suspect had a dark complexion, was heavy set, about 250 lbs., approximately 5’ 9” in height, approximately 30 years old, with black hair, a goatee, and was wearing a navy-blue hoodie, brown Cargo shorts, and grey sneakers.

NYU, like other higher education institutions in the United States, is required to alert its community to significant security-related incidents on or near its campus in order to comply with the requirements of the Clery Act, a federal statute requiring colleges and universities to collect and report crime statistics within campus boundaries. The latest annual security report published by the university, with data from 2020, shows that nine incidents of groping were recorded in that year.

However, many incidents near campus involving students are not accounted for in the report, as the only off-campus locations included are streets, sidewalks and public areas adjacent to NYU facilities. During a three-week period in August and September 2021, four NYU students were groped in separate incidents by a single assailant, who was later arrested. Though NYU emailed safety alerts for those assaults, only two of the four appear in the university’s crime logs for those months.

Contact Arnav Binaykia at [email protected]