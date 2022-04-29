CAS offices will move to 25 W. 4th St. in 2024

The College of Arts & Science offices will move from the Silver Center to 726 Broadway this summer while their future permanent location at 25 W. Fourth St. undergoes renovations.

NYU announced that the College of Arts & Science will be relocated to 25 West 4th St. in 2024. 25 West 4th St. is located on Greene and West 4th St. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)

The offices of the College of Arts & Science will relocate to 25 W. Fourth St. in 2024, NYU announced in an email sent to the CAS community on Thursday, April 28.

The move will take place in two stages. The department will first transition to 726 Broadway this summer to create space for new research laboratories on the ninth floor of the Silver Center and allow time for renovations at 25 W. Fourth St.

“Our new home will be a spectacularly beautiful, fully renovated, and welcoming facility,” Matthew Santirocco, the interim CAS dean, wrote in the announcement. “Much larger than our current digs, it will be dedicated entirely to CAS. Creating accessible and functional spaces for all our students is a major focus of the design.”

Santirocco said the seventh floor of 726 Broadway will include several upgrades, such as a quiet study space, drop-in advising, a classroom for first-year cohort meetings, a student lounge and an event space. The current first-floor event spaces in the Silver Center will continue to be used for CAS events.

Santirocco also said the seventh floor will house the CAS Advising Center, Academic Affairs, Student Affairs, the College Core Curriculum and the Office of the Dean.

In February, NYU announced the relocation of other academic programs, offices and living spaces. Offices in the Robert F. Wagner building will move from the Puck Building to 105 E. 17th St. in summer 2024. The sociology department will move to Goddard Hall, a residence hall located at 79 Washington Square East, that same summer.

