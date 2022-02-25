NYU announces relocation plans for some buildings and student housing

The university will move various programs and student residence halls between 2022 and 2024 due to the end of the Puck Building’s lease and the construction of 181 Mercer.

The Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will move from the Puck Building to 105 E. 17th St., one of many relocation plans that NYU recently announced for several buildings and residence halls. (Staff Photo by Ryan Walker)

NYU is relocating several academic programs, offices and living spaces, including NYU’s Sociology and Human Resources departments, administrative offices and student housing, according to an email from the university on Feb. 23.

The move, which will coincide with the opening of NYU’s 181 Mercer building during the 2022-23 academic year, is a result of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service building’s lease ending in mid-2024.

The Wagner building, which also houses the Sociology department, will move in summer 2024. Wagner will move from the Puck Building to 105 E. 17th St. The second and third floors will be used for conference room and office space, and the ground floor will be used for classroom and event space. Only Wagner will occupy the new building.

“It is excellent space that will serve the school well,” the email reads.

The Human Resources department, currently located on the ground floor of the building, will move to the fourth floor, and the building’s Information Technologies and Financial Operations offices will move to a location that has not yet been determined.

The Sociology department will move to Goddard Hall, a student residence hall at 79 Washington Square E. that houses 220 first-year students, in the summer of 2024.

To maintain the current occupancy rate, the university will delay construction at Rubin Hall by a year. The construction at Rubin Hall, previously planned for the 2022-23 academic year, will now start during the 2023-24 academic year, when student residences at NYU’s new 181 Mercer Street building are slated to open. The delay will help maintain student housing availability throughout the relocation and construction processes, according to the university.

NYU also plans to move the College of Arts and Science dean’s office and related offices to 25 W. Fourth St. Though some administrative offices located in 25 W. Fourth St. have moved already, the rest are set to move this summer. Space will open in the Silver Center for new research laboratories.

