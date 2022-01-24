A guide to NYU’s spring 2022 reopening policies

As NYU resumes in-person instruction, read about the recommendations and requirements you need to know at the beginning of the spring semester.

NYU students, faculty and staff are set to return to campus today, Jan. 24. Classes will resume in person despite high COVID-19 case rates in New York City driven by the omicron variant. Unlike the fall 2021 semester, during which NYU loosened many of its guidelines, restrictions on campus activities will be similar to those at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year.

WSN compiled a guide to the university’s recommendations and requirements to help you navigate life on campus at the start of the spring semester.

COVID-19 testing

NYU community members are strongly encouraged to be tested — preferably with a PCR test, although an at-home rapid test is also acceptable — within 72 hours of their arrival on campus. This is different from policies at other New York City universities, such as Columbia University, which requires the submission of two negative PCR tests. State University of New York campuses also require students to get tested when they arrive on campus.

Each week, a randomly selected group of community members — regardless of vaccination status — will be chosen to submit either a Binx saliva test or a BioReference nasal swab each week. The university’s testing site is located at 50 W. Fourth St.

Students living in university housing can pick up and drop off a Binx test at their residence hall’s resource center. Those living in residence halls without a resource center can pick up and return their tests at an alternate dorm building. Community members living off campus can collect and return tests at multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Anyone at NYU can get up to one COVID-19 test a week by picking up a Binx test or making an appointment at the BioReference testing center. Free testing is also available from other providers citywide.

Reporting a positive COVID-19 test

Students, faculty and staff must complete NYU’s COVID-19 self-reporting form if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact with someone who tested positive or have tested positive themselves. The COVID-19 Prevention and Response Team will be in contact with information on next steps.

The CPRT will be in contact regarding isolation or quarantine following a positive test result. Students placed in isolation or quarantine will be moved to an NYU-provided temporary room and given Grubhub credit for the duration of their stay. NYU’s housing office has acknowledged that the university may run out of available rooms for isolation and quarantining. In that case, students may have to isolate in their own rooms.

Masks and face coverings

NYU has set new mask guidelines, allowing only surgical, KN95, KF94 or N95 face coverings. Cloth masks will no longer be considered acceptable unless layered over a disposable surgical mask. Scarves and bandanas are not permitted. Masks are required to be worn at all times when indoors on university property or at off-campus university-sponsored events. For those who have received an exemption from NYU’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements or have not yet received a booster shot, masks must also be worn outdoors while on campus.

Disposable surgical masks will be distributed at all residence halls, by most campus safety officers and by Public Health Ambassadors. NYU’s student government also plans to distribute N95 masks, KN95 masks and hand sanitizer.

Campus buildings and lounges

Similar to the fall 2021 semester, NYU community members who are compliant with the Daily Screener will have access to campus buildings.

Students who did not receive a booster shot will be unable to access campus buildings except for their own residence hall. Access to buildings will be restored when proof is uploaded and processed, which may take two to three days. Those without a booster will be unable to attend in-person classes, use campus facilities or participate in any in-person activities on campus.

Residence halls

Residence halls will maintain the guest restrictions put in place during the fall semester. NYU students will only be allowed access to the residence hall in which they reside. Students who do not live in NYU housing and guests who are not students are not permitted.

Students may visit other rooms in their own residence hall, but only one guest per bed space and no more than four guests total will be allowed in any room or suite. Masks are required during visits, and overnight guests are prohibited.

Common spaces and lounges will be closed, and masks must be worn in all public spaces, including elevators, hallways, stairwells, entryways and laundry rooms. Common kitchens will only be accessible by reservation.

Those living in NYU residence halls can postpone their arrival for any reason, but NYU’s housing office expects all students to move in before Feb. 7.

Events

Non-essential events and gatherings, both on and off campus, are suspended or moved online until further notice. The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts is closed until further notice.

Dining

Dining halls will only provide meals to go for at least the first few weeks of the semester, according to a Jan. 18 email from NYU Eats. There will be no indoor seating offered at any of NYU’s dining facilities.

All indoor eating in common spaces is suspended as well. Eating will not be allowed in libraries, study spaces, lounges or in any other space in which other activities are taking place. Masks will be required in all facilities and payment will be contactless. Dining associates will undergo daily health screenings.

Food can be pre-ordered and picked up from the dining facilities at Upstein, Sidestein, Kimmel, Palladium, UHall Commons Café, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Peet’s Coffee, Jasper Kane Cafe, Bridgeview Market and Cafe 370 via Grubhub.

Libraries

Libraries, including Bobst Library, are open, but library services, such as researching and printing, will be offered virtually. Group study spaces are closed until further notice. Individual study spaces are still available for reservation on an individual basis through NYU’s Scan & Reserve app.

Athletics and sporting facilities

All athletic facilities — Palladium, 404 Fitness and Brooklyn Athletic Facility — will remain closed until further notice. Varsity sports have resumed, although no spectators are allowed to attend any NYU sporting event.

Some intramural sports will begin on Feb. 1, and events, leagues and tournaments will begin on Feb. 14. Club sports will resume on Feb. 14 and students can compete in tournaments and events starting Feb. 21.

Transportation services

Transportation services, including Safe Ride, NYU’s shuttle service and the Brooklyn Overnight Shuttle, are available and operating as normal. The airport shuttle service is currently unavailable.

