NYU alumni newsletter hints at in-person spring 2022 semester

An NYU webpage dated Jan. 15, 2022, states that NYU “is preparing to resume in-person instruction at the start of the spring semester” at its New York City campus and abroad sites.

NYU appears prepared to start the spring semester with in-person classes, according to an alumni newsletter on the university’s website. The page, dated Jan. 15, 2022, seems to have been published early by mistake.

“With 2022 underway, the University is preparing to resume in-person instruction at the start of the spring semester in New York and at NYU’s Study Away sites,” the page reads.



The page was uploaded under NYU Alumni and Friends Connect, a monthly university-published newsletter highlighting news for and about NYU alumni. It is typically released on the 15th of each month.

The announcement lists NYU’s booster shot requirement, updates on COVID-19 case data and COVID-19 safety measures as its rationale for resuming in-person instruction.

The university has not officially communicated its plans for the spring 2022 semester. The announcement will come days or weeks after institutions like Columbia University, The New School, the Pratt Institute and the School of Visual Arts publicized plans to begin the semester with online instruction.

NYU had previously said that it would communicate its plans for the spring semester during the week of Jan. 10. The NYU School of Law announced that all students have the option to take courses on Zoom for the first two weeks of the semester. NYU Florence will host the first two weeks of classes online, and NYU Sydney says it will be hosting all classes remotely.

Similar to NYU’s apparent plans, the City University of New York and the State University of New York will remain in person during the spring following guidance from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 31.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

