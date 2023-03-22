Nighttime noodles, a midnight delicacy

Whisk up a bowl of bubbling delight with tomato and eggs in under 30 minutes to celebrate National Noodle Month.

Jennifer Ren and Mohanad Alfayoumi

In traditional Chinese culture, noodles represent longevity and happiness. In my family, noodles are the go-to dish for anyone craving a quick, steaming hot bowl of happiness. Compared to rice, noodles are faster and less stressful to cook. The dish holds a prominent status in our household.

There are many variations of sauces and soups that pair well with the noodles, such as pork backbone and beef brisket. But out of all the possibilities, tomato and egg noodles stand as our favorite. My sister Lillian and I, the only two nocturnal members in our household, are particularly fond of the dish. Low-maintenance in its lack of meat and complexity, tomato and egg noodle is the food we cook at 3 a.m. on a weekday, with the kitchen doors closed to mute the sound of oil prancing around in the pan.

The dish’s execution takes around 10 minutes when done with perfect coordination. Lillian cooks the noodles while I rinse the vegetables, and she dices the tomatoes while I whisk the eggs. Everything boils down to a mixture of sour and sweet, and the noodles are stirred in at the last minute to ensure they maintain the perfect texture. Sprinkle scallions on top and the dish is done.

It’s always the tiny, unexpected things that transport us back to the nostalgic places we love. For me, no other food evokes such a vivid image of Beijing. It’s this simple dish of noodles, not sugared hawthorns or bustling alleyways, that brings me back to my city halfway across the world. The orchestra of crickets downstairs will be making their way past our windows, stray cars will race down the road, and Lillian and I will be in the midst of it all. We will be the only two awake in our building, sneaking around the kitchen to cook a bubbling broth of tomato and egg noodles. To try my ultimate comfort food during National Noodle Month, follow my recipe below.

Tomato And Egg Noodles

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 1

Difficulty: Dicing the tomatoes is probably the hardest part!

Ingredients

• 1 Tomato

• Scallions, as many or as few as you’d like

• 1 or 2 eggs

• 2½ cups of water, divided

• Noodles of your choice

• Oil of your choice

• 2 tablespoons of soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons of ketchup

• 1 tablespoon of sugar (optional)

• Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Wash tomatoes and scallions. Dice the tomatoes, chop the scallions and set both aside.

2. Crack eggs into a bowl and beat with a whisk.

3. Boil 2 cups of water and cook noodles according to the instructions on the package.

4. Heat oil in a pan on medium-high heat, add eggs and fry when the oil is hot — the hotter the oil, the fluffier the egg. Break up the eggs with a spatula and place the scrambled eggs in a bowl.

5. In the same pan, heat oil on medium heat, add diced tomatoes and remaining water. Cook for roughly 10 minutes.

6. Add fried eggs and cooked noodles to the tomato mixture. Stir with a spatula or wooden spoon to combine.

7. Add soy sauce, ketchup, sugar and additional salt to taste if needed.

8. Place your tomato and egg noodles in a bowl, top with diced scallions and enjoy!

Contact Linsey Liao at [email protected]