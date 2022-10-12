8 restaurants that are ‘Gossip Girl’ approved

Anyone who knows me knows that half of my personality is inspired by Blair Waldorf, one of the main characters of “Gossip Girl.” Following a group of teenagers, the TV show features a look into “the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.” Despite their frequent drama, best friends Blair and Serena van der Woodson always know the perfect spot to hash out their latest argument over a drink and a bite to eat.

Here are eight Manhattan restaurants that are sure to get the signature Blair stamp of approval.

Gramercy Tavern

Referred to on the show as Blair’s favorite restaurant, Gramercy Tavern offers fixed-price tasting menus of contemporary American cuisine. You can choose to either dine in the tavern, the garden or the dining room. Each of the three areas has its own distinct menu curated by chef Michael Anthony. You could find Blair browsing the seasonal dining room menu and selecting the $125 wine pairing to go with her meal.

King Cole Bar

Located inside The St. Regis New York on 2 E. 55th St., this historic bar is where the famous Bloody Mary cocktail was invented. King Cole Bar offers six versions of the Bloody Mary, along with other specialty drinks. While it was Serena who waited at this bar for a date with her Columbia University professor, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find Blair stopping in for a scheming session and ordering her signature martini with an olive.

Ladurée

Where else would suit Blair and her fabulous brunches? The food, ambiance and decor are perfect at this beautiful French pâtisserie on the Upper East Side. Blair’s preferred method to destress is to grab some macarons to go and treat herself to a bubble bath. If you are craving luxury and not the 6 train, Laudrée has locations in SoHo and Chelsea.

Butter

Even though Jenny Humphrey, better known as Little J, tricked Blair into eating alone here in season one, Butter is an iconic spot where Blair and Serena frequently dined, sharing a shrimp cocktail and the famous Parkerhouse Rolls served with fresh, homemade butter. The original location was on 415 Lafayette Street, but in 2014 the restaurant moved to 70 W. 45th St. Just don’t get stood up!

The Waverly Inn

This West Village spot is the perfect place for Blair to stop by for a drink or a romantic dinner with Chuck Bass on a cold winter night. This cozy spot offers upscale interpretations of classic American comfort food. After taking off her fur-trimmed coat, Blair would definitely go for the $180 Ostrea Caviar dish.

Sant Ambroeus

Whether it’s for brunch, dinner or simply one of their divine desserts, Blair can surely be spotted at Sant Ambroeus’s Upper East Side location. After a meal filled with mimosas, she would order the Principessa cake — a light lemon sponge with whipped cream and rose-flavored almond marzipan icing. After her meal, Blair would definitely meet Dorota for one of her typical strolls around Central Park, conveniently right down the street, and feed the ducks in the pond. If you’re not an Upper East Sider, Sant Ambroeus also has locations in West Village and SoHo.

The Polo Bar

Created by designer Ralph Lauren, this restaurant is the perfect place for Blair to stop and rest for lunch or dinner after a busy day of shopping on Fifth Avenue. If Blair dares to eat a burger, it would be none other than the signature The Polo Bar Burger. Adorned with crispy bacon and served with hand-cut fries, this is a burger fit for the queen of the Upper East Side.

The Russian Tea Room

Tea is not the only thing spilled in The Russian Tea Room. There is nothing more iconic than the restaurant where Blair, Serena, Chuck and Georgia plot to trap their enemy, Poppy Lifton. Although their plan went astray and Serena got arrested, you could still find Blair at The Russian Tea Room enjoying farm-raised caviar while plotting her next enemy’s demise.

