Haven’t posted in a while? Snap a photo at one of these charming NYC locations

New York City is considered to be one of the most instagrammable cities in the world. But instead of flocking to tourist attractions and intentional brand photo-ops, most New Yorkers tend to stick to more unassuming — but equally Instagram-worthy — spots in their neighborhoods. If you’ve been feeling uninspired by your feed or are looking to upgrade your Instagram geotags, these are some gems worth checking out.

Elizabeth Street Garden

Between Prince Street and Spring Street

Nestled between the bakeries and shops on Elizabeth Street is a hidden community garden perfect for snapping a photo among nature. From the sidewalk, it looks like a secret oasis hidden in the chaos of the city. The garden is at risk of being destroyed to make way for affordable housing units, after an order from the New York Supreme Court this past June. Taking photos at the garden is a great opportunity to both show your followers a different side of the concrete jungle and show it some love before it’s gone.

Staple Street Skybridge

Between Jay Street and Harrison Street

Tribeca might be expensive, but walking its storied streets and taking photos is free. After walking down Franklin Street — home to stars like Taylor Swift, Beyonce Knowles and Leonardo DiCaprio — take a stroll down Staple Street for a view of the skybridge. Like something out of Diagon Alley from Harry Potter, the striking architecture of the structure connecting two red-brick buildings also makes for a whimsical photo shoot background.

24 Bond St.

Between Lafayette Street and Bowery

You may walk past it every day, but tucked away on Bond Street is an iron and brick building with dozens of small, golden statues dancing along its traditional NoHo facade. Celebratory and airy, these playful additions created by artist Bruce Williams complement the industrial look of the street while also giving it an artistic touch. If you aren’t up for a photo shoot on the wide cobblestone street, snap a picture of the building or the block for your photo dumps.

The Flower District

West 28th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

In the heart of NoMad, West 28th Street, also known as the Flower District, has become a site for numerous florists, with plants and flowers spilling out of the shops onto the sidewalk. After a casual photoshoot amid the many colorful blooms, you can help support local businesses by purchasing a bouquet for a loved one, or even for yourself.

Washington Mews

Although this is a popular photo spot for tourists and students alike, it’s for good reason. You’ve probably walked down the cobblestone pathway in between classes or sat along the sidewalk while having lunch with your friends. Dating back to the 19th century, the gated area was originally used as a private horse stable. Now, it’s a charming spot to romanticize your college experience and perhaps take a cute photo or two right on campus.

Washington Street, Brooklyn

Between Water Street and Plymouth Street

On Washington Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, you can get an iconic shot of the Brooklyn Bridge while also exploring the shops, activities and views near the area. Framed perfectly by the street’s brick buildings, this spot is the perfect backdrop for a photo shoot and arguably a must for any tourist. Even though most of us are well acquainted with the city by now, there’s no harm in some touristy fun.

