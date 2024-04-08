What’s in our bags?

Every day, we walk on campus lugging around the usuals — our wallet, NYU ID, laptop — but they’re rarely the reason our bags are so heavy. From perfume bottles to journals, there’s plenty of gadgets and trinkets that find their way into our bags, some more useful than others. Though we aren’t influencers, if you’re anything like us, you’re probably nosy, too. So, watch us live out our 2015 YouTube dreams as we bare the sometimes practical, often unusual contents of our bags.

Perfume, lip cream and On-the-Glow blush

— Andrea Lui, Dining Editor

From the looks of my spread, you can probably tell that I’m a high-maintenance kind of girl. As we’re nearing hot girl summer, some items are just absolutely necessary, like two bottles of perfume. My most prized scent is Penhaligon’s Elisabethan Rose Eau de Parfum — just douse some on and people will immediately ask you where you got it. My NEST New York South Pacific Sandalwood Perfume Oil rollerball is also a staple for the times I need some on-the-go self-care.

Above all in the hierarchy of bag essentials is my small but mighty assortment of makeup products. All I need is one lip product and one multi-use face tint. I’ve seen all the rave online about the Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks, but real makeup fanatics will know that Fresh’s Rose Deep Hydration Petal-Soft Lip Balm is hard to beat. It’s floral, airy and goes perfectly with my Penhaligon’s perfume — and when paired with the Pixi Beauty On-the-Glow blush, you get the prettiest pink lip combo you could ever ask for.

My miniature bathroom, a Hello Kitty pencil pouch and a giant pack of gum

— Elena Portnoy, Beauty & Style Editor

Mary Poppins is jealous of my ability to stuff my bag with anything and everything that I may need. My most prized possession, besides my wallet and keys, is a pink pouch which I refer to as my mini bathroom. Tide pens, Band Aids, tampons — I’ve packed everything but my bathroom sink in that pouch. Being too prepared is not a possibility in my mind.

In the same vein, my Hello Kitty pencil pouch is an essential when I’m in need of a writing utensil. Colorful, black or blue — miss Hello Kitty has got it all. For the days when I’m feeling particularly unfocused or I’m worried about hot and stinky breath, my giant pack of 5 Gum is there to save the day. Don’t be afraid to stuff your bag — it could be the difference between a disastrous day and a delightful one.

A flute, a Cool Mint Chocolate Clif Bar and an array of lip products

— Shiphrah Moses, Identity and Equity Editor

Inside my tote bag painted with the image of my favorite bookstore is a plethora of daily essentials, along with some guest stars. Varying day to day, I always try to have a fun colored lip gloss or lip balm to accompany my trusty tube of Aquaphor. While tinted lip products are all the rage these days, nothing is quite as moisturizing as a simple petroleum salve.

While not a daily staple, my flute — named Cynthia — is a common presence in my tote. Whether I’m headed to a rehearsal or just need a musical break after a hard day, Cynthia is always waiting for me. The real problem is finding an open practice room to actually play in.

Finally, to save me on the days when I can’t indulge myself in a proper breakfast or need a pick-me-up between classes, I like to carry an energy or protein bar. My favorite definitely has to be the Cool Mint Chocolate Clif Bar. With 10 grams of protein and 49 milligrams of caffeine, it’s the perfect snack to energize your day.

Lip oil, earphones, a flash drive and a protein shake to-go.

— Sara Sharma, Deputy Culture Editor

I’m fairly simple in the sense that I like keeping only the bare essentials in my bag. My wired headphones will always find their way into my tote, usually ending up tangled from my day-to-day running around. Because my laptop is constantly low on storage, and after losing my footage, illustrations and writing drafts a few too many times, I’ve started carrying a flash drive everywhere I go.

The quintessential lip oil is also a must for me. I’ve recently been loving the NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Lip Oil in the shade Status Update — its smooth consistency and deep rouge color make it perfect for a touch up on the go. Lastly, I’m devoted to my favorite brand of protein shakes — Fairlife Core Power Chocolate — and I always carry around a bottle to make sure I get my protein intake for the day.

Chapstick, my bullet journal and a loch ness monster plushie

— Juliana Guarracino, Culture Editor

Despite their impracticality, I am devoted to totes, meaning I inevitably have a bunch of things in my bag that are simply there to prevent me from finding my ID at the dorm turnstile. While chapstick is a very common tote bag or purse staple, I always carry mine in a personalized Altoids tin that has since been ravaged by the other items in my bag. To this day, I still find rogue stickers in my bag.

My bullet journal is another must-have. Five years ago, I started writing every event, list and task in a journal, and now I just can’t go digital. My journal is a calendar, a diary and everything in between. For better or worse, I can’t make any important decisions without consulting it, so it always comes with.

As for the Loch Ness Monster plushie, it’s technically on my bag and not in my bag, but I think he deserves an exception — yes, I said “he,” and his name is Ed. I bought him in Scotland when I was studying abroad, and have brought him on every trip I went on thereafter. Now, he accompanies me pretty much everywhere. No functionality or practicality to it, but it makes me smile.

Contact Juliana Guarracino, Sara Sharma, Andrea Lui, Elena Portnoy and Shiphrah Moses at [email protected].