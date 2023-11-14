Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

A sign which reads #myNYUAD lit by purple light sitting in front of a bunch of trees.
NYU Abu Dhabi students raise concerns over alleged dress code
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-U.A.W.,’ and a sign held by a woman sitting in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
NYU denies recognition to researchers’ union
Three banners, each reading “Free Palestine,” “Shut Down N.Y.U. Tel Aviv” and “Cease-fire and De-occupy,” hang from the staircases in the Bobst Library.
Pro-Palestinian faculty group hosts teach-in on campus
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: International karaoke, fall movie screenings and more
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
Student gov’t proposals call on NYU to condemn on-campus support for terrorism and protect pro-Palestinian speech
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
People are sitting at tables facing one another. There are paper plates with food in front of them.
U.S. State Department official discusses media and diplomacy at roundtable discussion
An N.Y.P.D. police vehicle parks in front of N.Y.Us Bobst Library. An N.Y.U. campus safety vehicle is passing by the N.Y.P.D. vehicle.
Student detained by police after physical altercation during pro-Israeli sit-in
A change dot org petition that states “Reinstate Dr. Zaki Masoud at N.Y.U. Langone Winthrop Hospital”
NYU Langone physician facing termination after reposting pro-Palestinian content
Two Palestinian flags as well as a brown sign that reads, “NO PEACE ON STOLEN LAND,” in front of Bobst Library, which is a rust-colored building.
NYU rejects student demands to shut down Tel Aviv site at Bobst protest
Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU Tel Aviv students continue classes remotely with potential return in spring
The remnants of a poster showing the Israeli hostages who are missing stuck on a pillar in N.Y.U’s Stern School of Business. Behind the pillar is a white and purple N.Y.U. flag hanging on a building.
Students caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters may face disciplinary action
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
A student is standing between giant purple letters that spell out N.Y.U. She is wearing a white and purple N.Y.U. hoodie.
NYU is a dream school for many. Does it live up to the hype?
A man wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a Captain America shield image on it stands behind a restaurant counter. Behind him is a wall decorated by Ukrainian flags, fabrics, and pro-Ukrainian signs and flyers.
Streecha: Making pierogi affordable for everyone
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
An illustration of two faces looking at each other. They are drawn with dark purple lines and the background is light purple. In between the heads, it says, ‘Dating @ N.Y.U.’ To the left there are smiling emojis with hearts around them, and to the right there are blue shivering face emojis.
Relationship roulette: Detecting the red and green flags at NYU
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three people are entering through a brown doorway. On the left side of the entrance, there is a sign that says, “OPEN,” and one that reads, “260 SAMPLE SALE.”
Luxury on a budget: Build your wardrobe shopping NYC sample sales
An illustration of a girl wearing a yellow hat, blue scarf, blue-and-white socks and yellow gloves walking in front of the Bobst Library entrance.
Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits
A collage of three photos of young girls dressed in Halloween costumes.
The tricks and treats of Halloween thrifting
A woman wearing a purple shirt and light blue jeans stands in front of a food stall, while a staff from N.Y.U. Eats stands behind it. Above the stall is a television screen displaying a menu of Halal food offered at Kimmel Marketplace.
The best options for halal diners to use up their meal swipes
A collage of two photographs. On the left is the interior of a cafe, on the right is a hand holding a cup of coffee with the words “Café Lyria” printed on it.
Café Lyria: The Greek coffee sweetheart of NoHo
Wegmans exterior with a line of Citi Bikes in front of a red fencing.
Wegmans at Astor Place brings a taste of suburbia to NYU
A crowd on the street enjoying food with food stall tents on the sides of the road.
The must-try Japanese street foods from Japan Fes
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
Patrons browse the The New York Public Library gift shop. There are several tables filled with books.
The best NYC museum gift shops for the holiday season
Two beams of light from a spotlight around a man covered in red light standing on a stage with a guitar. In front of him stands a crowd of people.
Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
A storefront features a large red sign on the window that reads “B.F.C” Behind this there is a grid of autographed Polaroid photos on a wall.
A glimpse into ‘Portroids: A 20 Year Retrospective’
An illustration of a laptop and a cup of coffee on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of “Batman”.
Off the Radar: ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ has the caped crusader and the late Kevin Conroy at their best
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An illustration of a laptop and a cup of coffee on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of “Batman”.
Off the Radar: ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ has the caped crusader and the late Kevin Conroy at their best
A man in a gray hat and black aviators with a white jacket sits in a car.
Review: ‘The Killer’ is a portrait of the 21st century man
A girl smiling in a black shirt in front of a mic.
Q&A: Director and NYU alum Raven Jackson on the making of ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’
A person in a white dress stands holding a baby in a diaper. They are standing in the middle of green trees and foliage with a few houses in the background.
Review: ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’ and meditating on the changes that define us
A bride and groom, both with dark brown hair, are standing behind a wedding cake, with bride and groom figures on top. There are white candles and white flowers on two sides of the cake, as well as a wreath with white flowers behind them.
Review: On the perils of premature womanhood in ‘Priscilla’
Two beams of light from a spotlight around a man covered in red light standing on a stage with a guitar. In front of him stands a crowd of people.
Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’
Black-and-white close-up photo of a Matty Healy holding a microphone in one hand with the other hand behind his back on stage.
Matty Healy is the chronically online hero we all need
A man in a black shirt with a brown guitar is projected onto the side of a building.
Review: ‘Equal Strain on All Parts’ is a celebration of chilling out
The side profile of a woman with long, dark brown hair. She is wearing a white top and golden hoop earrings.
Review: Jazz songwriter Defne Şahin gives a twist on Dickinson’s classics with ‘HOPE’
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
A graphic with a screenshot of an email from Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina addressing N.Y.U’s commitment to enforcing its student conduct policies displayed on a purple background
Opinion: NYU’s conduct policies do more to silence students than protect them
A group of pro-Israeli protesters holds signs and Israeli flags in front of the Garibaldi statue in Washington Square Park.
Opinion: Grieving the Israel-Hamas war feels almost impossible. Hate is not the answer.
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
The interior of the seventh floor of the N.Y.U. Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute with a sign that reads N.Y.U. Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.
Guest Essay: A statement from NYU Journalism students and alumni on press freedom
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A graphic with a screenshot of an email from Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina addressing N.Y.U’s commitment to enforcing its student conduct policies displayed on a purple background
Opinion: NYU’s conduct policies do more to silence students than protect them
A group of pro-Israeli protesters holds signs and Israeli flags in front of the Garibaldi statue in Washington Square Park.
Opinion: Grieving the Israel-Hamas war feels almost impossible. Hate is not the answer.
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
A blurry illustration of a black van on a purple background with a purple, circular N.Y.U. logo on the front and side of the van. In front of the van is an image of a phone open to the N.Y.U. Safe Ride App in the App Store.
Opinion: Safe Ride struggles to support commuters — but it doesn’t have to
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills wearing a black gown with silver decorative patterning stands behind a podium. She is wearing a large silver medallion around her neck.
Opinion: The NYU Promise is not promising for all students
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Men wearing white jerseys with purple numbers on them stand in a huddle with their arms raised in the center. Behind them are purple bleachers with people sitting on them.
NYU men’s basketball 2023-24 season preview
A side by side photo of N.Y.U.’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. On the left half of the photo junior and guard Zay Freeney shoots a basket in N.Y.U. men’s basketball season opener against Manhattanville College. On the right side of the photo graduate student and guard Megan Bauman tries to find an opening to shoot the basketball in the team’s game against Johns Hopkins University.
NYU men’s and women’s basketball debut at Paulson Center
A girl jumping in a white jersey and shorts, shooting the basketball into the hoop. Other players surround her.
NYU women’s basketball looking for NCAA redemption
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
A sign which reads #myNYUAD lit by purple light sitting in front of a bunch of trees.
NYU Abu Dhabi students raise concerns over alleged dress code
Nov 14, 2023
Patrons browse the The New York Public Library gift shop. There are several tables filled with books.
The best NYC museum gift shops for the holiday season
Nov 14, 2023
Men wearing white jerseys with purple numbers on them stand in a huddle with their arms raised in the center. Behind them are purple bleachers with people sitting on them.
NYU men’s basketball 2023-24 season preview
Nov 14, 2023
Two beams of light from a spotlight around a man covered in red light standing on a stage with a guitar. In front of him stands a crowd of people.
Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’
Nov 14, 2023
A graphic with a screenshot of an email from Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina addressing N.Y.U’s commitment to enforcing its student conduct policies displayed on a purple background
Opinion: NYU’s conduct policies do more to silence students than protect them
Nov 14, 2023
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Oct 27, 2023
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
Oct 27, 2023

Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’

WSN sat down with singer-songwriter Nick Rattigan to talk about his latest album’s stylistic shift, current musical influences and future projects.
Stephanie Wong, Arts Editor
Nov 14, 2023
Two+beams+of+light+from+a+spotlight+around+a+man+covered+in+red+light+standing+on+a+stage+with+a+guitar.+In+front+of+him+stands+a+crowd+of+people.
Alisha Goel
Current Joys played a show on Nov. 8 at (Le) Poisson Rouge. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

Since the release of his debut solo album “Wild Heart” in 2013, Nick Rattigan — also known as Current Joys — has cemented himself in the hearts and playlists of angsty, brooding teenagers everywhere. Originally from Reno, Nevada, Rattigan is also the drummer and lead singer of Surf Curse, a band that achieved mainstream success for tracks like “Freaks” that experienced TikTok virality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rattigan’s love for cinema plays a massive role in his creative process, leading much of his music in the past few years to have a distinct, lo-fi, indie-rock sound with evocative sonic imagery.

A decade later, with the release of his solo project “LOVE + POP” this summer, Rattigan’s music still has the same cinematic quality but with an entirely different musical style. His new, highly collaborative album experiments with a manic fusion of trap, hip-hop and hyperpop, inspired by the likes of 100 gecs, Lil Peep and Drain Gang.

WSN sat down with Rattigan before his show at (Le) Poisson Rouge on Nov. 8 to talk about his upcoming slew of international shows, the inspiration behind “LOVE + POP” and projects in the works that fans can look forward to, including a possible rock opera.

A man in a black t-shirt with the words “BRUTUS” on it stands in a turquoise room with
(Alisha Goel for WSN)

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: So, it’s your second show in New York City. How was your show last night?

Rattigan: It was amazing. This club, (Le) Poisson Rouge, is really cool. The first time I was at this venue, I saw Skrillex and Fred again.. DJ here, and it was one of the coolest nights ever. So when it came up that we could play here, I was like, “Oh my God, that’s the Skrillex place.” Like, that’d be incredible. The speaker system is really good. I love the West Village, but it’s kind of weird to be playing a show here — seeing as it’s not, like, the Comedy Cellar or something.

WSN: Is there any location that you’re particularly looking forward to playing at on your current tour?

Rattigan: I was really looking forward to tonight’s show. I think the shows in Europe — Berlin, Paris and London — will be cool too. I’ve never had a band over there. These will all definitely be weird shows because I’ll be playing “LOVE + POP” for the first time. Most of the set uses backing tracks, and we’re just playing on top of it, Death Grips-style. I think I’m just looking forward to bringing it to these different places and just being like, “Here’s something that isn’t your typical, run-of-the-mill Current Joys show.”

WSN: Speaking of “LOVE + POP,” what are three words that you would use to describe the album?

Rattigan: I’ll say green. Neon green — that’s two words. Damn it.

WSN: Don’t worry, we can hyphenate it.

Rattigan: Neon-green, insanity and hip-hop.

WSN: How do you think “LOVE + POP” fits into the rest of your body of work? Is it something completely independent, or a continuation of something touched on in your previous work?

Rattigan: I think it’s a continuation for sure. I did it in the same way I do all my other records, which is at home in my studio, just sort of fishing around and using the tools that I have at hand. When I made “Wild Heart” 10 years ago, I just had a bunch of shitty tools and I didn’t know how to produce anything. Now, with “LOVE + POP,” I’m making music with all these tools like Ableton, Omnisphere and all these crazy sorts of things where I can do lots of weird stuff with the production. But I still think “LOVE + POP” was very organic. To me, it feels like it fits the book, but maybe not to other people.

There’s one song, “I feel truth inside of u,” that I wanted to make super reminiscent of Current Joys back in 2018. My friend sent me some demos that we recorded in that time period, so I decided to sample one of my old demos, slow it down and put drums on top of it. The whole work feels like it’s in conversation with my past work. It’s just much more abrasive.

WSN: At what point during the conception of “LOVE + POP” did you decide to make such a drastic stylistic shift? I remember reading that the Lil Peep documentary, “Everybody’s Everything,” had a massive influence on you.

Rattigan: Yes — the documentary is just incredible. First off, it’s produced by Terrence Malick, which is the craziest credit that you’d never expect. I didn’t know anything about Lil Peep before seeing it. My friend told me to watch it, so I watched the documentary, and I ended up watching it three times in one day. I became obsessed with Lil Peep — I think he’s our Kurt Cobain.

I knew that I wanted to make music inspired by him and see what it would be like. I was also listening to a lot of Drain Gang and all these other modern artists where the production style is so different and out there. I feel like that’s why people like it, because it’s refreshing and new. I’ve gotten tired over my years of just doing a specific genre, like indie rock. It was just fun to make that shift. I don’t even think it was a conscious thing. It just all happened so naturally and organically — which, ironically, resulted in me making something that sounds very inorganic.

WSN: Do you have any dream collaborations that you want to put into motion?

Rattigan: Yes. Oh my God, definitely. Skrillex, please remix one of my songs. Oh my God. Sample something. He’s the best.

WSN: Do you have any projects in the works right now that you can tell us about? You mentioned once on Reddit that you were working on a rock opera.

Rattigan: I’m working on a rock opera, but it’s very much in the works. It’s probably my least developed project that I have right now. I have a folk-country album that I made two years ago. That’s actually what I was working on and planning on releasing until, very randomly, “LOVE + POP,” just came out of me. I even had like a total of 32 songs for “LOVE + POP” that I cut down to 12, so I have a whole other second part that I could release. There’s a lot of stuff floating around. But the rock opera is definitely the one that’s the most ambitious.

WSN: What can you tell us about your rock opera? When did you start developing it?

Rattigan: Back in 2021, I think. I have 10 songs right now that are super theatrical — I was listening to a lot of Meat Loaf at the time. I just still need to connect all the songs together. Right now, they’re all in their own universe. I can say that the name of the musical is “All of Falling October.” That part is definite.

WSN: Last question — since you mention Deftones on “LOVE + POP,” what’s your favorite Deftones song?

Rattigan: On tour with Surf Curse a few years ago, Jacob Rubeck was throwing on all these Deftones live videos. They were so intense. He goes so hard, gets in the crowd and screams in people’s faces. There’s one live video for “My Own Summer (Shove It)” that was so good, I would listen to it all the time. That’s probably my favorite.

“LOVE + POP” is available for streaming on all platforms, and Current Joys is touring until Dec. 10.

Contact Stephanie Wong at [email protected]

About the Contributors
Stephanie Wong, Arts Editor
Stephanie Wong is a junior double-majoring in Media, Culture, and Communication and Journalism, with a minor in English Literature. Born to Japanese and Chinese parents, she grew up in Hong Kong for most of her life. In her spare time, she loves reading, writing, and curating bad Spotify playlists. You can find her at @_stephaniewong_ on Instagram, @normalstephanie on Spotify, and unfortunately, on Letterboxd as @emima.
Alisha Goel, Photo Editor
Alisha Goel (she/her) is a junior majoring in Computer Science with a minor in Integrated Design and Media. When she is not at WSN, she is developing video games/apps, reading a long book, or creating mildly disturbing art with her photography. You can find her at @03alisha17 on Instagram.
Leave a comment
