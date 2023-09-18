Painter and sculptor Joe Fig on the importance of seeing

Washington Square News
A white banner with purple letters that read N.Y.U. and a symbol of a torch hangs from the facade of The Silver Center of Arts and Science.
NYU drops 10 spots in latest US News rankings
An illustration of a scanned letter document and a screenshot of an email against a background of purple gradient.
NYU reaffirms commitment to fossil fuel divestment
A student taps an N.Y.U. I.D. card at a scanner at the entrance of a dining hall.
Swipe it Forward returns with new banking system
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U, and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: NYU Reads, a MoMA exhibition and a planetarium visit
The entrance to a building at a street corner. The signage indicates that the building is N.Y.U.’s Grossman School of Medicine.
Grossman receives $2 million grant to support addiction prevention services
The facade of The New Schools Fifth Avenue building at night. Letters behind large windows spell out the universitys name and the lights of passing cars are blurred.
New School student workers fighting for union recognition
A line of police officers in riot helmets stand in a crosswalk. Behind them, metal barricades contain a dense crowd of young people.
Streamer Kai Cenat’s meetup stirs up mayhem in Union Square
Colin Huggins wearing all black and playing a grand piano in the middle of a park. The piano’s paint is worn off on the edges and text “this machine kills fascists” is etched onto the paint in all caps.
‘Piano man’ of Washington Square Park faces persistent vandalism
The entrance to Theatre Eighty Saint Marks with a person standing outside. An old-fashioned green awning hangs above the entrance and a bright red sign hanging on the building reads, “Bankruptcy” and “Auction.”
Historic East Village theater faces foreclosure
Protesters wearing white masks standing under the Washington Square Arch, holding posters with the names and photos of Hong Kong political prisoners, and two banners, one of which says “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times” in both Chinese and English.
NYU students join protest for 47 pro-democracy figures on trial in Hong Kong
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A photo of N.Y.U. Contract Faculty United and Researchers United protesting, wearing red shirts and holding blue U.A.W. signs and a blue banner.
Explained: Why researchers at NYU are unionizing
A portrait of Jordan Plosky with “Beyond N.Y.U.” lettering on top.
Beyond NYU: From rocking out at shows to ramping up creatives
An illustration with the title “To Her Credit” layered over a portrait of Kaitlin Culmo and Emily McDermott.
Beyond NYU: Shining a light on women’s achievements
An illustration of a man wearing a black suit and white shirt. He is pictured inside a planetary illustration with a pink and blue gradient. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Reaching new heights with structural engineering
An illustration of a man wearing heavy make-up and a black suit, holding both of his hands up. He is pictured inside a burgundy planetary illustration. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Concocting creativity with cabaret
N.Y.U. alum Lia Winograd holding a stack of bras on hangers with many more bras hanging on a clothing rack in the background.
Beyond NYU: Redefining the bra industry with Pepper
An illustration of a floating burger, a pizza pie, platter of steak and a bowl of thai noodles against a purple background.
The quintessential restaurants to visit during your time at NYU
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
Suzanne Rae F/W 2019
Fashion for Peace F/W 2019
NPC F/W 2019
Zang Toi F/W 2019
Peacebird F/W 2019
(Photo by Ishaan Parmar)
Private Policy Family Dinner: NYFW F/W 2020
(Photo by Kaleah Mchawi)
Noon by Noor: F/W 2020
(Photo by Justin Park)
Just in XX F/W 2020
(Photo by Li Chun)
Vivenne Hu: F/W 2020
(Photo by Alexandra Chan)
Flying Solo Couture: F/W 2020
(Photo by Ashley Hurst)
Timo Weiland F/W 2020
(Photo by Valerina Young)
Oxford Fashion Studio II S/S 2020
(Staff Photo by Elaine Chen)
Oxford Fashion Studio III S/S 2020
(Photo by Aidan Singh)
Fashion Palette Australian Designers S/S 2020
(Staff Photo by Justin Park)
Swiss Touch Presents: Mode Suisse S/S 2020
Being a world-renowned fashion event, New York Fashion Week brings thousands of attendees from around the world to the city every year. This year, with the ongoing pandemic situation, the Beauty & Style section at Washington Square News has decided not to cover the gathering. (Staff Photo by Alexandra Chan)
Why WSN Will Not Cover New York Fashion Week In-Person This Year
(Photos by Catherine McMahon)
Flying Solo: NYFW Spring/Summer 2022
(Photo by Ishaan Parmar)
Chuks Collins goes through a style metamorphosis
(Staff Photo by Ryan Walker)
Deity New York’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection screams femme fatale
(Staff Photos by Ryan Walker)
Global Fashion Collective II S/S 2022
(Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Imperial Legacy brings I ❤️ NY gift shop to NYFW
(Photo by Justin Park)
Foresight into fashion’s future: emerging designers’ visions for menswear
(Photo by Justin Park)
You can sit with us: CISE brings empowering pieces to the NYFW showroom
(Photo by Camille Harvell)
Dancers stole the show at the 2022 Uplive x Hekka NYFW runway show
(Photo by Celia Tewey)
Claudia Li brings another quirky, playful collection to Fashion Week
(Image via THEO)
Diamond in the rough: THEO continues mining for brand identity
Customers ordering from the counter in the restaurant Raising Cane’s. The words “One Love” are above the counter.
Raising Cane’s at Astor Place opens after weeks of anticipation
The exterior of Le Fournil bakery. A banner with white text reads “Boulangerie” in blue, red and white, the color of the French flag, sits above the entrance.
The best French bakeries in New York City
An illustration of a plate with four pieces of Ecuadorian bread, or “panes” on it against a red background.
Ecuadorian cheese bread and the silent labor of love 
A cup of coffee and a bouquet of flowers placed on a wooden table outdoors.
Celebrate spring at these floral cafes
An illustration of a plate with four pieces of Ecuadorian bread, or “panes” on it against a red background.
Ecuadorian cheese bread and the silent labor of love 
A whot bowl on a marble table containing chinese noodles.
Nighttime noodles, a midnight delicacy
A glass of clear gin-based cocktail decorated with sage leaves and a metal straw against a white background shot from above.
Grab a muddler and mix up a Wise Man
Two alcohol bottles and a champagne flute on a granite countertop. On the left, a mostly empty bottle of liqueur. On the right, a half-empty bottle of prosecco with an orange decal. In the center, a champagne flute with a homemade deep red spritz.
Spoil yourself and impress your friends with a refreshing spritz
Protein bars are a popular snack choice. But they may not be as nutritious as they claim. (Staff Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Remaking the protein bar: the ugly, processed truth of a beloved snack
The façade of Judson Memorial Church, which has columns made of red bricks, stained windows and a cross at the top.
Greenwich Village church that supported abortion access in the ’60s continues activism
Above a crowd in a park, protesters hold blue, pink and white transgender flags and a sign reading “you will never eradicate us.”
For trans people, what comes after visibility?
Koda Fraga and Leo Koulish sit together on the grass in Washington Square Park with the sun shining on them. They are holding each other and smiling at the camera.
Love in a time of transphobia
A bar counter with several people sitting next to it. There is painted text reading “Nuyorican Poets’ Cafe” in all capital letters on the wall behind the counter.
Celebrate women’s history year-round at these local spots
An illustration of a pavilion with a dome, covered in stained-glass-like art against the night sky with crescent moon and stars. Smaller domes lay behind the center one, which has a clear middle above an ornate bottom.
Celebrating Ramadan and the Muslim experience at NYU
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
An illustration of five individuals. From left to right, a man with tattoos wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a man wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray rounded sunglasses, a girl sitting at a cafe table, a man with a white button down shirt and khaki pants, and a man reclined on a white bed sheet.
Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year
(Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Ranked: Bad movies
An illustration of a black-and-white portrait of artist Teezo Touchdown.
Teezo Touchdown’s debut album is an alternative hip-hop masterpiece
A photorealistic painting hangs on a white wall. The painting depicts an arts installation of several black-and-yellow dotted
Painter and sculptor Joe Fig on the importance of seeing
Singer Andie Mackenzie lies on a bed on her left arm.
NYU sophomore Andie Mackenzie showcases lyrical pop at its best in ‘Afterthought’
Actresses Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott as characters Josie and P.J. in the film “Bottoms.” They are standing in an indoor basketball court.
Review: ‘Bottoms’ delivers punches and punchlines in its teen sex story
(Max Van Hosen for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Bicycle Thieves’ blurs the lines between fiction and reality
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An older woman sits next to a young boy on a bench and offers him food with her arm around his shoulder. A soccer ball rests beside them on the ground. The background is dark blue.
‘Offside’ comic divulges a personal reflection on Qatar’s dangerous labor conditions
An illustration of writer Annie Ernaux wearing a green shirt and holding her head with her left hand.
Review: Annie Ernaux’s ‘Happening’ illustrates the necessity of reproductive care
An illustration of a female with green eyes lays down on white bedding. There is a pink frame around the image.
Review: ‘Cleopatra and Frankenstein’ tackles love and loneliness
An illustration of two women’s faces overlaid upon one another, with two pairs of half-closed lips visible. There are also illustrated black text bubbles, which read, “Closer baby closer,” and “Poems,” along with a white text bubble which reads “Savannah Brown.”
Review: The pain and beauty of modern intimacy in ‘Closer Baby Closer’
Two men lean forward and stare at each other in a spaceship. There is a round window in the center and orange, blue and red buttons behind them.
Review: Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ terrifyingly depicts human ingenuity
An illustration of a woman with curly red hair and a gold hair decoration wearing a purple shell-shaped top.
‘The Little Mermaid’ will offer a window into a new world
In a still from “Succession,” in an auditorium, an image of Logan Roy is projected on a screen behind Kendall Roy, who is looking up at the screen.
Recap: ‘Succession’ S4E6: Granny prison camps
Olivia Rodrigo wearing an all black outfit and rings that spell out ‘G.U.T.S.’
Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ embodies the teenage girl experience
Taylor Swift stands on a black platform onstage with a microphone in hand, surrounded by smoke and red light. A white spotlight shines on her as she performs, wearing a black bodysuit with one pant leg and sleeve as well as black boots.
What to know before you go: The Eras Tour
The seven female members of X.G. stand in front of a large screen displaying a white number “88” alongside an upward arrow of the same color over a sky background. They are each wearing identical black suit jackets with rhinestone accents and black ties. The performers make peace signs to the crowd with their hands.
Head in the Clouds brings diverse roster to NYC
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
An illustration of a person with a blank face, wearing a black turtleneck sweater against a yellow background. There is a red question mark on the person’s face and text “hanksy” next to it. Several abstract patterns are drawn around the person.
The unexpected connection between Adam Himebauch, Adam Lucas and Hanksy
A woman wearing an orange dress sits in a sofa chair on stage in front of a gray backdrop with smudged square patterns on it.
Q&A: Marjan Neshat on ‘Sandra’ and her Iranian identity
A collage of four photos. The top right features a man wearing a mask with kiwis covering the mouth region and a cracker with kiwis covering the eye region. The top left features a man wearing a food mask with multiple slices or bread surrounding the head, leaving the eyes visible. The bottom right features a man wearing a food mask with multiple tomatoes and basil leaves near the head and mouth regions. The bottom left features a man wearing a food mask with a giant cracker topped with strawberries, a leafy green and green paste on top.
Q&A: Foodmasku on channeling emotions into food mask art
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Though historical revisionism is an issue in video games, taking liberties with the details can enhance the game play experience. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ demands historical distortion
A photograph looking down on the Bobst Library atrium from a higher floor. On each level, metal barriers run from floor to ceiling.
Opinion: Final exams are weighted too high
A blue psilocybin capsule inside a glass can placed on a windowsill.
NYU in the psychedelic renaissance
A cargo loading dock with maintenance equipment and trash cans inside.
Acquired, stored, forgotten: NYU Dentistry’s collection of Indigenous remains
The cheap labor of academia
The cheap labor of academia
An illustration of the silhouettes of three NYU Campus Safety officers, standing with the hands clasped in front of their bodies. None of their faces have been drawn.
Inside NYU’s troubled Campus Safety department
Judith Heumann sits in a warmly lit room holding up two of her books, Being Heumann and Rolling Warrior. She is wearing a blue top with floral embroidery. In the background, two vases sit on a shelf and a lamp can be seen.
Judith Heumann on NYU commencement and disability activism
A yellow N.Y.U. Athletics jersey hangs on a pole.
NYU Athletics: A look back on the 2022-23 season
A woman wearing a purple jacket with N.Y.U.’s name on it in white throws a silver shot put ball from behind a bar with the letters “J.C.S.” on it. Behind the player are multiple people standing in front of fencing.
Meet the NYU sophomore who broke a 23-year-old school record
A group of volleyball players wearing purple N.Y.U. uniforms huddled while standing in an indoor volleyball court.
NYU men’s volleyball falls at first hurdle in UVC quarterfinals
N.Y.U. swimmer Caitlin Marshall swims in a pool with other athletes in adjacent lanes.
A swimming star’s reflection on her NYU season
A golf player swings a club. He is wearing a black golf shirt, beige pants and a white cap.
Momentum builds as NYU golf heads into final stretch
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
The Art of Storytelling | Under the Arch Magazine
The Art of Storytelling | Under the Arch Magazine
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage

Painter and sculptor Joe Fig on the importance of seeing

The artist’s exhibition, “Contemplating Compositions,” is open until October 21 at the Cristin Tierney Gallery on the Bowery.
Alexa Donovan, Deputy Arts Editor
Sep 18, 2023
A+photorealistic+painting+hangs+on+a+white+wall.+The+painting+depicts+an+arts+installation+of+several+black-and-yellow+dotted
Joe Fig, “Yayoi Kusama: Aspiring to Pumpkin’s Love, the Love in My Heart/Zwirner, 2023.” (Courtesy of Cristin Tierney Gallery)

On the morning of his exhibition opening, artist Joe Fig told me that “Seeing is like a superpower.” Fig and I sat in the middle of the light and airy main gallery space and discussed his many paintings. His works depict a diverse range of attendees studying popular artworks displayed in different galleries and museums. The pieces are layered, showing spectators in the foreground and well-known pieces of art in the background. Our conversation felt very meta, and showed me a mirror into the heart of an art lover. 

‘Contemplating Compositions’ is an extension of Fig’s 2020 exhibition, ‘Contemplation,’ which featured at the same gallery in 2020. Both shows depict images that many New Yorkers have seen before — people entranced by the art on the walls of galleries and museums. ‘Alex Katz: Gathering’ at the Guggenheim Museum and ‘Edward Hopper’s New York’ at the Whitney Museum of American Art are among many other iconic New York Art collections and shows that are depicted in Fig’s art. 

Fig began the collection a few years ago, and said he found inspiration while “watching people in museums… appreciating other works of art.” Fig explained to me that this show was something he needed to do. “As an artist, you want people to actually take their time and really appreciate the work,” he said.

Fig also emphasized his love for color throughout the interview and said that the colors in his work are more vibrant than they are in reality, because as an artist, he has that agency.

The paintings shown in the exhibition are bright, fun and engaging. In “Alex Katz: Gathering/Guggenheim (The Great Katzby),” 2022-23, spectators look at Katz’s work on three different floors of Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic rotunda. Placed in front of the Katz paintings, viewers can observe the different ways in which people engage with art. There is immense respect for detail in Fig’s work. Each spectator has a unique posture and outfit; one little boy, clad in a white T-shirt, even slings his arm over the barrier of the rotunda into the atrium. 

Furthermore, Fig’s paintings shine a spotlight on those interested in art. By being a voyeur to people deeply engaged in the art in front of them, we get to people-watch alongside Fig. In “Andy Warhol: 2 Self Portraits (1964,1966)/ Art Institute of Chicago,” 2023, two individuals are examining two of Warhol’s portraits. The pair is fashionably clad in hats, boots, animal prints and denim, but the RuPaul crossbody bag slung over one of their shoulders is the most notable.

Fig said he chose to depict those people specifically because the RuPaul bag “seemed very Warhol-y.” Every choice that Fig made in this series was intentional, adding harmony to the collection. 

The art world is immensely accessible to NYU students, and they can easily take the place of one of Fig’s characters. Whether it is through the Museum Gateway for Students, which offers discounted prices to art institutions around the city, or the countless free New York City gallery shows, it is important — and easy — to contemplate art. 

When asked about what contemplation means to him, Fig said “the first thing that popped into [his] head was joy.” Anybody who has become lost in a painting can probably concur with what he had to say: “It’s like listening to music but you’re using your eyes instead of your ears.”

Even though it can be a little intimidating to explore the numerous and sometimes overwhelming visual arts scenes in New York City, we shouldn’t run away from them. 

Fig offered up advice for those who feel disengaged: “Go to things that are accessible at first and then get a deeper dive. Just see what kind of grabs you. Don’t feel like you have to see everything or understand everything… It’s a language you need to learn.” 

Contact Alexa Donovan at [email protected].
Leave a comment
