Electric Zoo 3.0: NYC’s biggest electronic music festival is back

New York City’s largest EDM festival takes place this weekend. We broke down who’s playing and why you should go.

The 2022 Electric Zoo music festival draws inspiration from blockchain technology. The festival is scheduled to take place on Sept. 2-4 on Randall’s Island Park. (Courtesy of Electric Zoo)

Ravers rejoice! Electric Zoo, fondly known as EZoo, will be returning yet again to Randall’s Island Park this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. This year’s futuristic theme — “3.0” — pays homage to the Web 3.0 revolution, highlighted by independence with digital ownership, like NFTs, cryptocurrency and digital wallets, and takes the festival’s eclectic atmosphere to another ether. In keeping with real-world technological advancements, the event will be fully cashless. All on-site purchases including food, beverages and merchandise can easily be made with one’s wristband.

Following their successes with 2019’s “Evolved” and 2021’s “Supernaturals,” Made Event — the company which founded and organizes EZoo — expects crowds of more than 100,000 festival-goers over the three-day festival. EDM lovers and attendees will not be disappointed by the selection of thoughtfully curated sounds, spanning across subgenres that fans themselves had helped select through the EZoo Artist List surveys.

EZoo’s lineup has no shortage of the industry’s biggest names. At Antheon, the main stage, you’ll find artists like Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren and Afrojack, recognizable even to the casual listener. If you missed a set you wanted to see last time due to scheduling conflicts, you may be in luck with returning acts like Seven Lions, Moore Kismet, INZO and more. Some must-sees include electronic producers MEMBA, Champagne Drip, Jauz, Dabin, ARMNHMR, SLANDER and Porter Robinson, who display an exciting electronic edge with their distinctive ability to cut through the noise with their stylized beats.

If you’re looking for some unique and innovative sound design or just want to prepare for their sets, listen to “Meet Freedom” by MEMBA and “Circles” by Champagne Drip. You’ll be instantly transported by the tracks’ otherworldly ambience and entranced by the mesmerizing juxtaposition between light and ethereal notes against a bold, hard-hitting bassline.

For an emotional singalong, queue “Oceans & Galaxies” by HALIENE and Jauz, and “Another Day” by Dabin and Inukshuk. The beautiful melodies and perfectly complementary female vocals are guaranteed to give you all the feels, offering something a little softer that brings to life the “listening to music in the car while looking out the window and pretending you’re in a music video” moments.

Although “When I Fall” by ARMNHMR and Nvrleft and “You Don’t Even Know Me” by SLANDER and RIOT don’t display ARMNHMR and SLANDER’s usual production styles, they’re sure to blast during their sets. After all, their high-energy drops make them the perfect festival tracks to get the people’s heads banging.

If you’re already familiar with Robinson to some degree, check out “Ghost Voices” by Virtual Self — Porter’s alias. While it may appear to be structurally simple, it offers a masterful mix of sonic intricacies that make the song a work of art. This brief departure from his own brand and attempt to come up with an entirely new sound only solidifies Robinson’s versatile talent and genius.

Striving to be the most immersive outdoor festival experience, EZoo 3.0 may prevail as the most fantastical festival of the fall. Festivals always feel magical when the community comes together and dreams of seeing or playing alongside your favorite artist comes true. It’s the one time you’re able to witness and be surrounded by a shared passion for the music you normally enjoy alone.

