Finding solace again

Two poems I should send you but never will.

i forgot your number and it shames me

grief chugging up my throat

whenever i think of you —

i still haven’t returned

your last call.

we spent twelve years

memorizing each other’s

handwriting but i can’t

even type out a few words.

i just don’t know

how to say it.

i tell everyone but

you that i’m sorry.

sorry to the bathroom mirror

i keep forgetting to clean and

sorry to every person

i bump into on the street.

sorry to those two summers

i never talked to you

and sorry to the months

in between when i never tried.

my parents always said

i was a people pleaser

i fear i’ve become

the opposite.

still i wonder if

you’ll ever forgive me.

i’m only writing you this

because you’ll never see it

(so help me god)

on the days i know how to apologize

i return your texts.

i tell you about my day.

i send a photo of

the book that reminded

me of you and don’t

hesitate to suggest we

read it together.

i remember to

eat breakfast

and wash the

dishes after.

i go to class.

i even take notes.

i sit on the

couch and read.

i don’t listen to

music too loud.

i agree to call on

saturday. i don’t lie

about my week.

i write you a

letter and you

write me mine

and i smile seeing

your handwriting

hasn’t changed.

