Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope

On Sept. 9, fashion collective Flying Solo showcased 12 designers with styles ranging from luxury formalwear to athleisure. Set on the seventh-floor terrace of 22 Vanderbilt, the city’s skyline as the backdrop reflected the collective’s reputation for going above and beyond.

During the presentation of designer Will Gates II, the audience was abuzz, captivated by each model’s elaborate look. While Gates made his fashion week debut in Chicago last year, this was his first show in New York City. Gates draws inspiration from Chicago, the city near where he was born and raised, capturing its unique quirks and essence in his clothing.

“There is a hero element within each look,” Gates said in an interview with WSN, describing the standout feature in each outfit — whether it’s an unconventional accessory or bold clothing item. Gates told WSN that one of the “hero elements” he is most proud of is a pair of baggy chrome pants, paired with a cream sweatshirt. The simplicity of the outfit allowed the unique pants to take center stage at the show.

Gates’s formalwear was also eye-catching, with one model wearing black dress pants, a white button-up top and a delicate black-laced cardigan. The model also sported a black fedora and balaclava, which nearly covered his entire face, strategically illuminating the rest of the outfit. The highlight of the look was the briefcase, which was intricately decorated with a photo of the Chicago skyline and a painted boy superimposed over the Chicago River.