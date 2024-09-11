Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope

On Sept. 9, fashion collective Flying Solo showcased 12 designers with styles ranging from luxury formalwear to athleisure. Set on the seventh-floor terrace of 22 Vanderbilt, the city’s skyline as the backdrop reflected the collective’s reputation for going above and beyond.
During the presentation of designer Will Gates II, the audience was abuzz, captivated by each model’s elaborate look. While Gates made his fashion week debut in Chicago last year, this was his first show in New York City. Gates draws inspiration from Chicago, the city near where he was born and raised, capturing its unique quirks and essence in his clothing.
“There is a hero element within each look,” Gates said in an interview with WSN, describing the standout feature in each outfit — whether it’s an unconventional accessory or bold clothing item. Gates told WSN that one of the “hero elements” he is most proud of is a pair of baggy chrome pants, paired with a cream sweatshirt. The simplicity of the outfit allowed the unique pants to take center stage at the show.
Gates’s formalwear was also eye-catching, with one model wearing black dress pants, a white button-up top and a delicate black-laced cardigan. The model also sported a black fedora and balaclava, which nearly covered his entire face, strategically illuminating the rest of the outfit. The highlight of the look was the briefcase, which was intricately decorated with a photo of the Chicago skyline and a painted boy superimposed over the Chicago River.
Designs from Trillionaire, an exclusive streetwear and lifestyle brand based out of the United Arab Emirates, were also featured at the show. The collection had a different style than the rest of the designers as the only streetwear brand in the show. However, the puffer jackets felt too similar to what’s seen in other designer brands, causing the collection to lack individuality.
All of Trillionaires’ looks followed a similar formula: All-black outfits with pops of yellow from the brand’s signature sunglasses and handbags. While the sunglasses were uninspired, as the silhouette could have been a part of any other collection, the staple handbags stood out with their bright colors, sleek design and engraved logo.
Although some collections may have fallen short, Flying Solo ultimately gave a platform to up-and-coming designers who are still finding their identity as a brand.
Contact Blake McAlpin at [email protected].