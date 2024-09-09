Victor de Souza’s ‘The Rabbit hOle of Style’ puts a summery twist on ’80s grunge

Victor de Souza’s Spring/Summer 2025 show brought an edge to the chaos of West 56th Street. Souza describes the collection, “The Rabbit hOle of Style,” as “a voyage through sartorial transformation towards a realm of refined elegance.” True to his reputation, de Souza was perfecting the runway before the show, as he prides himself on being involved in the production process behind his designs. Choosing to unveil his collection in the Consulate General of Argentina was no mistake — de Souza is an Argentinian-born New Yorker. Guests sidestepped the Argentina tourism booth while making their way to the seats. The models’ sharp glare commanded guests’ attention to signal the start of the show, rather than a traditional light change or music track.

The element of surprise worked especially well in this collection. There was a combination of intricately woven florals with chainmail, followed by a corset deliberately left unbuttoned. Each eyelash and nail was placed intentionally, conveying de Souza’s message that artistry combined with craftsmanship creates timeless pieces.

The accessories deserved a show of their own — one model had gems covering her face, another had a small handbag in contrasting colors. De Souza’s footwear leaned heavily towards 2000s trends — models carefully walked past in kitten heels and wedges that were both futuristic and delicate.