New York Men’s Day blurs the boundaries of conventional gendered clothing

“I take in textiles and images on modern durability,” Detwiler said in an interview with WSN. “This whole collection uses dead stock material, so we focus on sustainability.”

Detwiler used mannequins and real people as models in his presentation. He told WSN that all of the human models are his customers that have been supporting him since the start of his brand.

The designs for Jack Fullerton’s brand, of — nothing, were more simple and minimalistic than Detwiler’s. Models stood on podiums while nature sounds played, wearing soft-colored clothing that gave them a boxy silhouette. Fullerton said he was inspired by the media he was consuming when designing his pieces, including the novel “Infinite Jest” by David Foster Wallace.