Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection

If there’s anything to take away from Frederick Anderson’s designs, it would be his exceptional ability to turn a vision, inspired by his roots, into reality. The acclaimed New York City fashion designer took inspiration from the jazz blues of Memphis, his hometown, for his Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Now, his focus for the spring is “his Africa” — the Africa he wants everyone to see.

Anderson, a Black designer with over 20 years in the fashion industry, presented his Spring 2025 Ready-To-Wear collection for New York Fashion Week at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in Hudson Yards on Sept. 11. The show remained ultra-consistent with Anderson’s theme of African glam. From makeup artists applying jet-black geometric eye looks onto models backstage to the grand, art-exhibit-like venue reminiscent of the color of sand, the production mixed modernity with culture.