Money Matters | Under the Arch Magazine

Nov 23, 2022

Money Matters

 

November 2022 Issue

Sugar babies, secondhand saviors and window cleaners

Sydney Barragan, Under the Arch Editor

With limited time and money, NYU students find unique ways to finance their college lives.

Booked and busy: Making bank and hitting the books

Ekene Onukogu, Contributing Writer

How a job a day keeps the broke bitch away. Results may vary.

How much is rent in New York City?

Julia Diorio, Contributing Writer

An interview with TikTok’s Caleb Simpson on the wealth disparity within New York City communities.

How NYU is saving $141 million this year

Alex Tey, Editor-at-Large

Universities in New York are exempt from paying property taxes. Here’s how much NYU saves.

An inside look into NYU’s tax returns

Carmo Moniz and Tori Morales

NYU made nearly $9 billion in revenue and spent millions on its most highly paid faculty during the 2020-21 academic year, according to tax documents.

Study and Socialize Without Breaking the Bank

 

New York is expensive. Whether you’re looking to cram for an exam or meet up with friends, these spots around campus and nearby are just a few of our favorite affordable options.

Cartoon

Illustration by Dina Bodner for WSN

More to read from the WSN archives

How Money Dictates Your Welcome Week Experience

Pamela Jew, Under the Arch Managing Editor

During Welcome Week NYU kids spend money like New Yorkers use air conditioning: with liberty.

NYU Strives for Economic Diversity Through Opportunity Programs

Natasha Roy, Editor-at-Large

NYU students love to complain that the university doesn’t do enough to provide financial assistance to its students — and many of these misgivings are valid, as NYU ranks as the seventh most expensive university in the United States, according to Business Insider.

Produced by Sydney Barragan, Sunny Sequeira, Joshua Becker and Lorena Campes.

 

Developed for web by Megan Kim and Drew Brown.