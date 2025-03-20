New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Staff Predictions: Men’s and women’s basketball to NCAA Final Four and beyond

The women’s team is looking to defend its national title while the men are the furthest they have been in the tournament since 1994.
Sidney Snider, Levi Langley, Matthew Singh, Isabella D’Erasmo, Kiran Komanduri, Emily Genova, Dani Biondi, Dharma Niles and Grace Tan
March 20, 2025
Kiran Komanduri
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)

For the first time in university history, both the NYU men’s and women’s basketball teams have made it to the Final Four in the same season. After each team won the UAA title, they have blown their way through the Round of 32 teams, Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, and have their sights set on the NCAA Championships.

The women’s team — 2024 NCAA Division III champions and undefeated for 60 games — is looking to defend its title by beating the University of Wisconsin-Stout on Thursday, March 20. If the Violets win that game, the team will advance to the championship game, competing against the winner of the other semifinal — either the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh or Smith College — in Salem, VA on March 22.

The men’s team hasn’t made it to the Final Four since 1994 and is hoping to take this year’s success all the way to a national title. The Violets will face off against Washington University in St. Louis on Thursday, March 20 and then — if victorious — play the winner of the other semifinal game between Trinity College and Wesleyan University on March 22.

Ahead of this week’s important games, our staff at WSN have made a couple of predictions — some of them substantive, some of them not so much.

Disclaimer: These predictions are just for fun and are not to be taken seriously. The WSN staff is, in fact, not liable for any of the events that transpire in the games cited below even though — spoiler! — we all said both teams are winning the natty.

Sidney Snider, Sports Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 104-42

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 87-53

I have full confidence in the women’s team to destroy any team it comes up against. UW-Stout is 23-7 this season, UW-Oshkosh is 27-4 and Smith is 30-2 — let me remind you that NYU has won its last 60 games. Two straight undefeated seasons. Thursday’s matchup versus UW-Stout will be the Blue Devils’ first-ever Final Four appearance, and I fear that the Violets are going to make quick work of the competition. Even if NYU’s opponents bring strong first halves, the third quarter is where the team thrives.

This weekend is going to be the two-peat for the Violets, and I’m excited to see it happen.

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 77-64

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 65-56

I also think the men are going to win the national title. This team wants it badly, and if anyone can use their intense training, deep bench and sheer willpower to fight to a victory, it’s NYU. 

The Violets have already defeated WashU twice this season — just last month — and this matchup will be no different. Both games ended with NYU scoring 77 points, and what can I say, I like patterns. 

Wesleyan, 30-1, is going to beat Trinity, 28-3, and then give NYU a bit of a run for its money in the championship game on Saturday. Both teams have only lost once this season and flipped between No. 1 and 2 in the D3Hoops rankings leading up to the tournament. NYU is going to bring the heat and defeat Wesleyan for the championship — the first NCAA title in program history — exciting!

Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 102-56

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 95-48

Going to women’s basketball games with my friends has become one of the highlights of my semester. At the NCAA kickoff game, we sat glued to the Paulson Center bleachers, and cheered on the Violets as the team displayed the grit and hustle of true athletes. We have affectionately coined the nickname “LeNatalie James” for graduate student forward Natalie Bruns, who has been killing it for years. 

Though UW-Stout has made it to the final four, the margins it has won by have been slim. The team’s last game against the University of Scranton was 81-77, which pales in comparison to the 76-51 that the Violets scored in their last game against Gettysburg College. Our Violets have dominated each game this semester and I’m sure the semifinals and finals will be no different. 

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 78-59

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 80-67

WashU? More like “WashedU.” Just kidding. I think this game could be a close one. The Bears have had a mixed bag of wins in the past NCAA championships, winning by margins as big as 83-54 and as small as 59-56. However, the Violets have consistently won with gaps greater than 10 points. Therefore, the Violets will prevail. But, depending on how much of a fight WashU puts up this round, the game could either be called early or saved at the last second with a free throw. 

Both Trinity and Wesleyan have birds for mascots, which are no match for our fierce Bobcats. NYU will take home the championship and I’ll get to repost the graphic to my Instagram story like a finance bro living in Murray Hill who is still deeply attached to his hometown sports team. 

Emily Genova, Managing Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 104-43

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 96-52

I’m not certain about many things in life, but I am certain that the Violets will destroy these teams.

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 95-54

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 83-68

See above.

Isabella D’Erasmo, Deputy Managing Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 98-80

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 82-74

The women’s basketball team has left me speechless all season, and I don’t think I’ve ever said “Go Violets!” so many times. I have no doubt that the squad will remain undefeated for the second season in a row. With score margins as wide as 76 points, I think the Violets have the strength, talent and ambition to go the distance and win against UW-Stout and then either UW-Oshkosh or Smith.  

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 89-84

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 79-65

I feel like this is the year of NYU basketball, and I know the men’s team wants the win just as badly. Imagine: NYU men’s and women’s D-III champions. A Violet parade… that would be nice. 

The last two times the men’s team played WashU, the Violets won by more than 10 points to help cushion its win — 77-62 and 77-58. WashU is clearly a strong team — they did make it to the Final Four — and I think the Bears are hungry for a win. However, although I do think the final score will be a bit closer than their last two matchups, I’m confident the Violets will soar, earning their way to the finals. 

Just because I have confidence in the Violets’ abilities, the men’s team will conquer either Trinity or Wesleyan swiftly and bring home the gold. Go Violets! 

Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 90-40

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 80-58

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 77-58

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 79-62

I know nothing about sports but I am an optimist at my core, so I will always root for the Violets. I hope everyone has a great time and celebrates with a sweet treat after. #VioletPride.

Levi Langley, Deputy Sports Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 90-49

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 80-63

This is not only the best basketball team in D-III — across both the men’s and women’s spheres — but this year’s roster could simply be the best in NYU history. And going back to back will only further solidify that. 

A championship title is never an easy task, but some might call this year’s claim to fame here quite easy. Or at least the team made it look that way for the rest of us sitting in stands and writing about it. Anyway, it’s been a joy to write about them, and I know there are even more words to come. This roster is composed of my idols. 

The Violets simply don’t know how to lose, or at least the team has not forgotten how to after notching 60 straight wins. With this utterly untainted record, there’s a massive target on its back — a target I feel weirdly protective of — and the other teams topping the Violets may account for one of the greatest upsets in NCAA history. But I’m not expecting it. Like I said, this team is my ride or die, despite most of them not knowing my name. 

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 71-68

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 66-59

The men’s game against WashU is bound to be a tight one. In their last two meet-ups, NYU relatively scraped by with scores of 77-62 and 77-58. Anything can happen in the postseason though, and I think WashU will bring it — just enough to nearly give the Violets a run for their money. However nail-biting it is, NYU will rally and take home the win. I’m sure of it. 

And even though the men’s team will have a harder time than the women, it will also take home a national title. For players like senior guard Zay Freeney, who have been with the team through it all — a losing record, coaching staff change, UAA title losses, to this year’s UAA title win — this game will entirely upend the losing record NYU held just three years ago, turning the program around indefinitely. It’s sure to be a big and emotional moment. 

Kiran Komanduri, Photo Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 96-58

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 77-62

Watching the women’s team all season long has given me full confidence in a two-peat for them. Despite some close first halves in the NCAA tournament so far, the Violets have blown through all the competition up to this point. The only team I expected to put up a fair fight against NYU in the championship was Bowdoin, but Smith knocked Bowdoin out of the tournament in the Sweet 16 round. While I still think Smith would be a strong contender against any other team in the bracket, no one is getting past NYU. The strength of both teams is going to make this a fast-paced and interesting game to watch, but the Violets will surely come out on top once again.

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 78-55

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 65-53

WashU is a familiar opponent for the men’s team. With two wins against the Bears under their belt this season, I’m sure the team will be able to pull off a third. As for its opponents, I predict Trinity is going to meet NYU in the championship matchup. Wesleyan has been doing well so far, but its point margins have been shrinking the deeper the team gets into March Madness. 

Until last weekend, I — regrettably — didn’t expect the men’s team to make it past the Elite Eight round. But the Violets blew my expectations out of the water. The team has been on a roll all season, and I can see that energy taking them all the way to the championship title. 

Dharma Niles, News Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 85-65

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 100-72

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 64-49

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 72-58

I have simply heard too much about these players for them not to pull through. Sidney Snider has confidence in them and she’s my only source for sports news — so based on everything I’ve been told, the Violets have to win.

Matthew Singh, Deputy Sports Editor

Women’s basketball vs. UW-Stout: W, 92-55

Women’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 72-52

The women’s basketball team is going to win its second straight NCAA title, and the team will win with ease. Congratulations to UW-Stout for making the Final Four, but its impressive run ends here. Its last three games have been very close — within a two-possession difference. The Violets are the clearly superior squad. 

I predict Smith will make it to the championship game against NYU. It’s a really strong team, and the Pioneers have been good all year. Smith is riding strong momentum, and beat host Bowdoin College in the Sweet 16. Entering that game, Bowdoin was the No. 2-ranked team in the country. Smith is a fantastic team, but NYU is a historically good team. Smith and NYU both excel defensively, so this will be a lower-scoring game than the Final Four. NYU will still win comfortably.

Men’s basketball vs. WashU: W, 70-63

Men’s basketball vs. winner of semifinal: W, 75-74

This first game is interesting. NYU is facing off against a UAA rival that it beat twice during the regular season. It is never easy to beat a team three times in one season, and I think this will be a dogfight. NYU is still playing at an elite level, and it will bring home the victory.

Wesleyan against Trinity is such a good matchup. Wesleyan is ranked higher and only has one loss on the season, but that loss came against Trinity. I love a good revenge story, so I have Wesleyan winning what should be a fantastic game.

In the championship, we have another incredible matchup. Two strong academic schools in the northeast that both have one loss on the season are playing for the title — the scriptwriters are cooking. For the script, I will say that sophomore guard Hampton Sanders is going to drive and kick it out to graduate student guard Jack Stone who is going to hit a buzzer-beating three for the win —  the first NCAA Championship win in NYU men’s basketball program history.

Contact the Sports Desk at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Sidney Snider
Sidney Snider, Sports Editor
Sidney Snider is a sophomore studying journalism, public policy and business of entertainment, media and technology. When she’s not in the WSN office, you may see one of her alter egos around campus as the Sunrise NYU president, a sorority girl (sko piphi) or a Yerba Mate Ambassador. Find her on Instagram @sidsnid and send hiking trail recommendations around New York City.
Levi Langley
Levi Langley, Deputy Sports Editor
Levi Langley is a first-year studying creative writing and journalism at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. When she is not in the WSN office, you may find her obsessively writing about alt-country for WNYU’s music publication, Static Magazine, working on the NYU undergraduate literary journal, West 10th, or simply enjoying the awesome chai and public transport of New York City. Feel free to send her reading recommendations — anything but sci-fi and young adult — on Instagram @levirlangley or on Goodreads and Substack @levilangley.
Matthew Singh
Matthew Singh, Deputy Sports Editor
Matthew Singh is a sophomore studying English at the College of Arts and Science. He is from Syracuse, New York and spends his free time going on side quests, reading novels and watching sports. You may find him letting the Bills or Mets make or break his week. You can find him on Instagram @matthewsingh__ and follow him on X @Matthew_Singh_.
Isabella D’Erasmo
Isabella D’Erasmo, Deputy Managing Editor
Isabella D’Erasmo is a senior studying international relations. In her free time, she loves to read, watch movies, constantly update everyone about her favorite sports and walk around the city with a coffee in her hand. You can find her on Instagram @isabella.derasmo, Letterboxd @isabellamarie16 or email her at [email protected].
Kiran Komanduri
Kiran Komanduri, Photo Editor
Kiran Komanduri is a junior studying English education at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. She loves FaceTiming her two cats, listening to copious amounts of Taylor Swift and taking trips to Coney Island on the weekends. When she’s not in New York, you can find her splitting her time between Miami and San Francisco. You can find her on Instagram @kakomanduri1 or email her at [email protected].
Emily Genova
Emily Genova, Managing Editor
Emily Genova is a senior studying media, culture, and communication and creative writing. She spends her free time reading, obsessing over pop artists and speed walking around campus. You can find her on Instagram @emilygenova or email her at [email protected].
Dani Biondi
Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor
Dani Biondi is a sophomore studying journalism and cinema studies at the College of Arts & Science. When she’s not making the most of her AMC A-List membership, she’s building her social media empire, curating the perfect Chipotle bowl or practicing a stand-up set in her head. You can find her on Instagram @mrworldwidee_, or on Letterboxd @swagmasterdani.
Dharma Niles
Dharma Niles, News Editor
Dharma Niles is a sophomore studying some mystery combination of journalism, politics and/or data science. She talks a lot and can generally be found skittering around the city while anxiously gripping a can of Celsius. For more information, you can follow @dharmaniles on Instagram, and for an IRL meet-and-greet, just stand outside Bobst Library for long enough.
Grace Tan
Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor
Grace Tan is a senior majoring in media, culture, and communication. Having grown up in Troy, Michigan and attending international school in Hangzhou, China she is sympathetic to others hailing from random cities. When not at WSN, you can find her shopping for overpriced vintage, trying new matcha drinks or traveling. Contact her @graacetan on Instagram and [email protected].