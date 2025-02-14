Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina

Spain

The sexual assault trial of Luis Rubiales, the former Royal Spanish Football Federation president who kissed Spanish national team forward Jenni Hermoso after the team won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, entered its second week on Monday. The trial began on Feb. 3, with Rubiales facing a one-year sentence for sexual assault and an additional one-and-a-half-year sentence for coercion after allegedly pressuring Hermoso to publicly support him after the incident.

Hermoso has consistently denied consenting to the kiss, which occurred during the tournament’s award ceremony and sparked international criticism. Following the incident, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, and has since banned him from all soccer-related activities until after the 2026 World Cup. In response to Rubiales’ refusal to step down amid calls for his resignation, Hermoso, her teammates and members of Spain’s men’s team said they would not play for the national team until Rubiales was removed. Rubiales eventually resigned as RFEF president and vice president of the European soccer body UEFA in September 2023.

Rubiales testified on Tuesday that he was “absolutely sure” Hermoso gave him consent to kiss her. Although he denied any criminal offense, Rubiales admitted he had “made a mistake” and should have acted “in a more institutional role.” Hermoso testified last Monday that the incident “stained one of the happiest days of my life” — a statement backed by her teammates’ testimonies last week and reiterated by Hermoso’s lawyers in closing arguments on Thursday.

Prosecutors are asking for Rubiales to be fined and banned from working as a sports official, while his defense team is calling for his acquittal. Three other Spanish soccer officials are on trial for coercion charges and face an 18-month sentence: former women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda, former RFEF marketing head Ruben Rivera and former men’s team sports director Albert Luque. All four men have denied the charges against them. Closing arguments will continue on Friday, and a ruling is expected by early next week.

France

At 23 years old, French sailor Violette Dorange became the youngest sailor to complete the Vendee Globe — a solo, unassisted round-the-world sailing race — over the weekend. Dorange arrived back at the race’s starting point in Les Sables d’Olonne, France on Sunday morning, completing the race in 90 days, 22 hours, 37 minutes and 9 seconds and placing No. 25 out of 40 sailors.

Tens of thousands of fans greeted Dorange upon her arrival, reflective of the massive social media following she garnered while documenting her journey around the globe. The short videos she filmed during her 90 days at sea were posted to her TikTok and Instagram by her communications team, who relayed the online support to Dorange.

“For three months, I was in my own bubble, without access to social media,” Dorange said. “I became aware of the enthusiasm thanks to the messages from my family and my team. It was incredible. I did not expect so much support. It touched me a lot at sea, and I would simply like to say thank you.”

The race, which occurs once every four years, began on Nov. 11 and spans over 24,000 nautical miles. The route rounds South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, Australia’s Cape Leeuwin and Chile’s Cape Horn. Another record was set this year by French sailor Charlie Dalin, who won the race with a record time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds, breaking the previous race record by nearly 10 days.

Argentina

The 2025 Argentina Open began on Monday in Buenos Aires, one of three ATP 250 tournaments this week. The quarterfinals will begin on Friday, with No. 28-ranked Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo set to face the No. 2-ranked German Alexander Zverev, who is heavily favored to win the open.

In a historic round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Cerúndolo faced his younger brother, No. 139-ranked Juan Manuel Cerúndolo — the first time in tournament history that two siblings have played each other. Francisco won in two straight sets in Wednesday’s final match, outscoring Juan Manuel 6-2 in the first set and 6-3 in the second and securing his spot in the quarterfinals.

“It’s really special to play him here in Buenos Aires, in front of our people, family, friends,” Francisco said before the match. “I mean of course it’s a tough match, but he’s brother, I don’t want to play him because one of us has to lose. But I hope all of our family enjoys it, they don’t get stressed and we can put on a show.”

Also competing in the quarterfinals is No. 77-ranked Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, who will face No. 112-ranked Serbian Laslo Djere. On Monday, Seyboth Wild defeated No. 75-ranked Argentine Facundo Díaz Acosta, who won his first ATP title at the 2024 Argentina Open after entering as a wild card and maintaining an impressive run of form, winning every set he played in last year’s tournament. In Monday’s match, Díaz Acosta won the first set 6-3, but lost the following two sets 2-6 and 3-6. Díaz Acosta’s round-of-32 plummet out of the tournament will see him drop 41 places in ATP rankings, falling out of the top 100 to No. 112.

Following Friday’s matches, the Argentina Open’s semifinal and final matches will be played over this weekend.

