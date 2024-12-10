Why NYU Athletics?

NYU has a unique place in Division III. Its student-athletes can pursue both academic prestige and their given sport in esteemed facilities where they compete in one of the toughest D-III conferences in the country — the UAA. Thus, coaches look for student-athletes that not only excel on the court, but have the necessary skills to balance a full week’s training schedule and a rigorous academic program.

“I think our incoming players want to be a part of an experience that’s really balanced, where they’re able to really pursue their goals, both academically and athletically,” women’s volleyball head coach Andrew Brown said. “So we set that goal as part of the recruitment process.”

Many athletes face a tough decision when considering NYU, a school that demands both academic and athletic excellence from its recruits. As new Violets are selected through an arduous recruiting process every year, they must consider NYU’s tough admissions process, their own goals as a student and the team they are joining.

The NCAA recruits typically start the process by attending showcases, tournaments and engaging in direct communication with coaches, who may then offer them a roster spot. However, this offer does not guarantee admission into the university. NYU is very selective, even for athletes. Some athletes choose to delay their athletic commitment until admission to their desired program — especially with decreasing admissions rates year after year — while other athletes are deterred by the uncertainty and choose not to commit.

Most recruits, determined to attend NYU, apply through the binding early-decision admission pathway, which has a smaller applicant pool. Athletes are offered some idea of their chances of acceptance before applying through a process called pre-reading.

“Admissions will do pre-reads with your transcript and your extracurriculars to see if you fit the criteria to get in. As an athlete, it’s nice, because as long as you keep your grades up and have a decent application, they can flag it to make sure that you’ll get in,” said first-year women’s volleyball player Chloe Hynes.

Reaching the application and commitment stage of the recruitment process requires confidence that NYU is the right fit both academically and athletically.

“The university’s diverse majors and renowned academic programs ultimately made my decision an easy one,” said Nicole Cicchetti, sophomore softball recruit.

Beyond these common draws for many applicants, many athletes come to NYU for the flexibility it offers. Options like studying abroad and open summers — because summer training is not required for all athletes — are rare opportunities for athletes.

“Being able to study abroad as a collegiate student-athlete is incredibly rare, but our coach actually encourages it,” Hynes said, explaining that almost every player goes abroad in the spring of their sophomore semester.

Unlike Division I athletes, who often spend their summers focused on intensive training, NYU athletes usually arrive about one week before their official move-in date, giving them the flexibility to pursue internships, jobs or other opportunities during the summer. Sophomore women’s basketball guard Brooke Batchelor, who received D-I offers during her recruitment process, said she “appreciated NYU’s strong academic focus — where being a student comes first.”

A major drawback for recruits is NYU’s hefty price tag. Since Division III athletic organizations do not offer athletic scholarships as D-I schools can, recruits must also be ready to commit financially as well. If they aren’t prepared to pay the full, privatized tuition, “there’s no point in going through the process,” Hynes said.

NYU athletes do have, however, access to state-of-the-art athletic facilities in town. With the opening of the Paulson Center in 2023 in addition to the Palladium Athletic Facility in Manhattan, Violets can enjoy more convenient practice locations near campus while fully immersing themselves in the vibrant city life year-round.

Contact Amelia Raymond at [email protected].