Staff predictions: Women’s soccer returns to NCAA D-III Tournament

For the first time in program history, the NYU women’s soccer team will make back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Nov. 16. They will face Husson University, who is on an eight-game winning streak and has kept three clean sheets in their last three games with 15 goals.

The Violets’ last appearance in the tournament before last season was in 2018, when they lost 0-1 in the first round to an extra time goal against Virginia Wesleyan University. NYU made the round of 16 in 2023, losing 1-2 versus the University of Rochester.

If NYU defeats Husson, they will play the winner of the game between Hardin-Simmons University and McDaniel College on Sunday.

Ahead of this week’s matches, our staff at WSN have made a couple of predictions — some of them substantive, some of them not so much.

Jonathan Mak, Sports Editor

Husson University: 3-0, W

Hardin-Simmons University / McDaniel College: 3-1, W

I’m going for a solid 3-0 win on Saturday that puts out a statement to Hardin-Simmons and McDaniel, but that also allows head coach Scott Waddell to rest his players for the next day. The Violets have had a tough time in the UAA, winning two, tying three and losing two — against Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Rochester. However, they beat Husson 6-1 in their third game of the season — scoring three on either side of half-time — and I just don’t see that changing.

I think Hardin-Simmons will advance of the two — they’re on a 13-game winning streak, they’ve come all the way from Texas and haven’t faced defeat since Sept. 1. But their magical run will come to an end when Kelli Keady breaks her scoring record with a brace. Hardin-Simmons have scored a lot of goals — 63 in 20 games to be exact — but graduate student goalkeeper Riley Felsher and the Violets have kept 10 clean sheets this season. I predict 1-1 with 20 minutes left to play, then Keady gets her brace.

Krish Dev, Director of Creative and Digital Strategy

Husson University: 5-0, W

Hardin-Simmons University / McDaniel College: 3-2, W

The Violets’ path in the NCAA D-III Tournament seems set for a strong start, especially with the advantage of playing on their home turf at Lubetkin Field, where they’ve only suffered one loss all season. With a No. 18 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, a top-10 position in the National Power Index and a dominant 6-1 victory over Husson University earlier in the season, the Violets have every reason to feel confident heading into the first round. Graduate student goalkeeper Riley Felsher has had a standout regular season and I fully expect her to secure her 11th shutout on Saturday. A 5-0 win is well within NYU’s reach as they aim to make a statement in the tournament’s opening round.

The potential second-round clash against Hardin-Simmons — who I predict will win 3-1 in the first round — will be a more challenging test. This season, the Cowgirls have a 17-2-1 record and automatically qualified for the NCAA D-III Tournament after winning the American Southwest Conference championship, their 26th conference title. The game will be hard fought but I predict graduate student midfielder and captain Kelli Keady will continue her impressive season and score a second-half hat trick, winning the game 3-2 and breaking NYU’s all-time scoring record.

Levi Langley, Deputy Sports Editor

Husson University: 5-0, W

Hardin-Simmons University / McDaniel College: 2-1, W

In my past staff predictions, I made the executive decision to be overwhelmingly pragmatic, and it has served me well. But, in this new era of predictions, I have come to the realization that I have simply outgrown this hard-headed nature I once employed. I’ve decided to choose hope, and for good reason, too.

The Violets are 10-6-2 overall, and their losses are by slim margins. Their record and ability to win is not a concern of mine, because as football fans know, this game is one of considerable chance. Goals are often scored at random, the ball will bounce with a mind of its own and fatigued legs will confound immense skill. In any post-season tournament, it is usually the fittest team that wins — both mentally and physically — not the most talented team. With that being said, my bet is on the Violets and their tough New York state of mind.

Logan Holland, Deputy Sports Editor

Husson University: 2-1, W

Hardin-Simmons University / McDaniel College: 2-1, W

With six matches ending in draws, it’s no secret that the Violets have struggled to close out games during the regular season. I’d urge fans not to get too concerned, however, as the team has only conceded 13 goals — ranking fourth in the UAA in saves. The squad’s record is a testament to adjusting their attack after the departure of midfielder Gabriella Funk, as well as forwards Dominique Bevacqua and Makenzie Rodrigues. The three accounted for nearly 40% of the Violets’ goals and assists last season.

NYU breezed past Husson in the regular season, winning 6-1, but the postseason is unpredictable and as someone whose job it is to predict it, I’m going to rely on one key statistic. Graduate student goalkeeper Riley Felsher has a nearly 80% career save rate and I don’t see those odds shifting against her this Saturday.

With four players ranking in the top 10 in goals scored in the ASC, Hardin-Simmons will present the Violets with a major challenge during the next round. However, I believe NYU is the more battle-tested squad — they’ve competed against multiple nationally ranked teams all season in the UAA — and I am going to give them the edge in this matchup.

Sidney Snider, Sports Editor

Husson University: 2-1, W

Hardin-Simmons University / McDaniel College: 3-1, W

If there’s any women’s soccer team that can pull out a tournament win this season, it’s the Violets. The group is tight-knit, focused and they cheer each other on like family. With a large graduating class of 12, I know everyone is looking forward to one thing — and it’s a win.

NYU’s home pitch is an hour away, and they credit this for how close they are as a team, and how strong they are — mentally and physically. Beating Husson 6-1 earlier this season is a good sign, and I think the Violets can muster the strength and teamwork needed to go all the way.

Tina Nejand, Deputy Managing Editor

Husson University: 6-1, W

Hardin-Simmons University / McDaniel College: 2-1, W

The Violets will win the first match of the tournament on Saturday — I have no doubt. Just two months ago, NYU won 6-1 against Husson, and I don’t see why they wouldn’t do it again. The Eagles have something to prove, so I’m sure the team will play well, but the Violets will prevail and advance to the next round.

I’m less confident in my prediction for Sunday’s game, though. I think the Violets will be up against Hardin-Simmons, which has not only won the ASC, it’s only lost one game this season. Seeing that the statistics don’t seem to be in our favor, I’m choosing to ignore them — and I have faith in the team. The Violets will win and advance to the third round and the team will be busy with more than just exams this finals season.

