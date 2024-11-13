In the Huddle: Kelli Keady shares her insights on and off the pitch

Weaving through defenders with ease, graduate midfielder and captain Kelli Keady has a remarkable ability to find the back of the net — having scored 29 goals for the Violets. With the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament beginning Saturday, Keady is determined to make history, three goals away from the NYU all-time record.

Last season, Keady led the Violets to the third round of the tournament — matching the program’s single-season goal record with 14 — and earned First Team All-UAA. She also earned a spot on the UAA Presidents Council Scholar-Athlete Team, composed of 155 athletes who earned at least a 3.50 GPA. While her feats on the pitch are groundbreaking, Keady’s academic and creative endeavors reflect a passion, extending beyond athletics.

In an interview with WSN, she discussed her mindset on the field, career interests, game day superstitions and her involvement with Pride Night at NYU.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: How often do you think about goal scoring during a game?

Keady: Goal scoring is a funny thing — it’s how you win, but sometimes it happens, and sometimes it doesn’t. Early in the season, I was really hard on myself because I wasn’t scoring. But then in our 4-3 win over Vassar, I had three assists. That was a cool moment for me because I had a realization that there are other ways to contribute beyond just goals. There are intangible facts that impact the game and they don’t always show up in the state line. Since then, I’ve tried to focus less on scoring and more on how I can help the team in any way possible. Honestly, assisting has become more fun than scoring. Being part of a goal by setting up a teammate and seeing them excited to score is an amazing feeling. That’s been my focus this season.

WSN: Can you describe the confidence the coaching staff has given you this season?

Keady: Scott [the coach] came in last year and really changed the way I saw the game and my role within it. He brings this level of enthusiasm and excitement that’s contagious. In the past, I had been focused on tactics, but he simplified it, telling us to just play, to get out there and to be the best version of ourselves. His approach of having fun and letting loose has made a huge difference for me. We’ve all spent so many years playing this game, and now, at the end, it’s about reflecting on that work and just enjoying being on the field with teammates.

When the women’s squad isn’t playing, Keady can still be found around the game. As an undergraduate student, the goal-scoring phenom worked as a graphic designer staff photographer for NYU’s athletics department.

WSN: How did you get involved with NYU Athletics?

Keady: I started working for the department at the end of my first year of college, after Janice Quinn invited coaches to recommend student-athletes interested in marketing for a presentation on our new logos. I went to the meeting, took four pages of notes — I was so fired up. Afterward, I sent Janice my feedback, and the department asked me to help finish the project. By the spring of my sophomore year, I had built a network of freelancers and began doing graphic design for the department.

WSN: How did you get into photography?

Keady: I picked up a camera for the first time the summer before my junior year, after going to Abu Dhabi. I’d always wanted to dive into the in-person side of media coverage, so I started working as a photographer for their athletics department. Then, that fall, I began shooting for our main campus back in the United States.

WSN: Do you ever find yourself in a game wishing you had your camera with you?

Keady: There are so many moments — less with myself, more with my teammates. When I see someone juke past or sauce a defender, I think if I was just right there, I could get the sickest shot of the defensive player stumbling as my teammates break the press. My favorite thing about photography has nothing to do with the technical aspect; It’s about giving someone a photo they’re proud of, one they want to share with others.

WSN: What lessons have you learned from playing soccer that have impacted your life off the pitch?

Keady: Soccer has taught me valuable creativity and problem-solving skills. To perform well, you have to find a way to reset before each game, and that mindset carries over into work. When a challenge arises in a meeting, for example, the answer might not be immediately clear, but there are 50 other ways to approach it, so let’s focus on making those happen. I’ve learned through soccer that you have a responsibility to put your best foot forward — even if it’s not perfect every time.

WSN: Are you superstitious during or before games?

Keady: Yes, I’m really superstitious and my routine changes based on how the team has been doing. If I warm up in a line with a certain group and we win, that’s my warm-up line until we lose. On game days, I’m always on the lookout for a heads-down penny on the street. If I find one, I’ll turn it around to leave good luck for someone else. And then, for the pregame, sophomore Carmen Cicerini brings the most amazing energy. It’s become a tradition for her to call us up before we get started — you’ve got to hear it; the volume she brings is insane. That cheer flips the switch in my brain to game mode.

The university’s LGBTQ+ affinity group, led by Keady’s teammate Bryce Chan and strength and conditioning coach Holly Crane, organized a pride night for the women’s soccer UAA home opener on Oct. 12. Utilizing her graphic design background, Keady designed the T-shirts for the match and helped coordinate the shuttle bus that transported fans to the game in Newark, NJ.

WSN: Can you describe what pride night meant for you?

Keady: Coming out to the team was life-changing, and I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like if they hadn’t been supportive. Our team is so inclusive, and having their support as I figured out my identity meant the world to me. It’s a topic that’s really close to my heart. Having fans come out to celebrate that kind of inclusive spirit and sharing it with our community is incredibly special.

WSN: Do you think showcasing NYU as an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students can foster a greater sense of community across the entire university?

Keady: Yes, it’s really special that the affinity group exists and that the department is backing it financially. For an NYU student who’s part of the queer community and might have never considered attending a soccer game, seeing a fan bus and a pride game this year hopefully makes them feel welcomed and included. We want to create a space where everyone at NYU feels welcome.

Contact Logan Holland at [email protected].