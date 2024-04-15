Men’s volleyball wins conference, women’s tennis scores a victory and other news

Baseball

The baseball team swept their four-game UAA series at Brandeis University this weekend, April 13-14. In game one, the Violets were tied by the ninth inning, bringing them into overtime. The team scored four times in the 10th inning, only conceded one run, and ultimately won the game.

NYU was up 9-1 in the fifth inning of the second game before conceding four runs in the sixth. The Violets brought it home with six runs between the seventh and eighth, beating Brandeis 15-7.

On Sunday, the Violets led Brandeis throughout the first game, only letting up six runs and winning 18-6.

The Violets’ second game on Sunday was a dead rubber as the team were up 3-0 in the matchup. The team was up 7-2 by the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Violets scored nine runs at the top of the sixth inning to put the game to rest. Brandeis scored two more runs at the bottom of the seventh inning, but could not reduce the deficit to less than 10 runs, invoking the mercy rule.

The Violets (20-9, 6-5) play Case Western Reserve University in their fourth UAA series over the April 19-21 weekend in Staten Island, New York.

Fencing

The men’s fencing team tops the U.S. Fencing Coaches Association DIII rankings, with a 100% match win-rate.

First-year Adam Wong and sophomore Jerry Pan are representing NYU and team Canada in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships on April 12-20, both for individual and team events.

Golf

The men’s golf team tied for fifth with McDaniel College in the Hershey Cup on Sunday and Monday April 7-8, at the Hershey Country Club in Pennsylvania, with a combined score of 46-over par.

Sophomore Ryan Leung was the Violets’ highest finisher, tying for 17th place of 87 by shooting nine-over par. First-years Drew Clark and Jomyuth Luangtana-anan tied for 28th place with 12-over par. Junior Kevin Kim finished one stroke behind, but tied for 33rd with 13-over par. First-year Mark Zhang rounded out the group with a 28-over par, tying for 73rd place.

The No. 51 ranked men’s team traveled to Ballston Spa, New York this weekend, April 13-14, for the Tim Brown Invitational hosted by Skidmore College. The team tied for 15th out of 23 teams with Williams College, shooting 29-over par overall.

Kim led the Violets with a tied 30th place, shooting five-over par. Sophomore Ishaan Shroff followed in 44th place with a seven-over par and Clark tied 57th with an eight-over par. Zhang tied in 64th place with nine-over par and Leung rounded out the group with a tied 93rd place, shooting 13-over.

The women’s golf team placed second overall in the Martin and Wallace Invitational in Cortland, New York hosted by City University of New York, Cortland this weekend. Although the opening round on April 13 was canceled due to weather, this challenge didn’t curb the Violets success.

Junior Nalinda Wanikpun placed first in the invitational, shooting one under the par-72 Cortland course. First-year Yu Young Chung tied for fifth, shooting two-over par and senior Michelle Zhou tied for 16th with a four-over par. Sophomore Tiya Chowdary placed 18th with a five-over par. Junior Madison Phung placed 21st at six–over, and sophomore Irene Park and senior Summer Yang tied for 25th with a seven-over par.

The men’s team will compete in the George Cangero Invitational hosted by Farmingdale State College next weekend April 20-21 weekend next in Farmingdale, New York.

The women’s team will travel to Amherst, Massachusetts to compete in the Jack Leaman Invitational hosted by Amherst College on April 20-21.

Softball

NYU softball ended their quadruple header against Carnegie Mellon University 1-3 this weekend. The Violets lost 0-3 and 7-17 on Saturday, with first-year Alexa Very, junior Caroline Hofmann and sophomore Mia Lemmon each scoring one run respectively in the second game.

Sophomore Emma Aridi scored twice, at the bottom of the first inning and bottom of the fifth. Senior Madi Hand also brought home two runs, one at the bottom of the first and another at bottom of the third on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday started with a 3-9 loss with scores run by senior Margaux Lesser, Very and junior Olivia de Hesselle.

NYU ended their weekend with a 5-2 win Sunday afternoon. First-year Nicole Cicchetti scored two runs, with Very, Hand and graduate student Lindsey Baron each coming in with one run.

Softball is 1-11 in the UAA and 6-20 overall. They play Emory University in Atlanta for their fourth UAA matchup during the weekend of April 19-21.

Tennis

The women’s tennis team posted an 8-1 victory against William Smith College on Saturday, April 13, in Geneva, New York. The Violets won their #1 and #3 doubles matches, dropping their first and only match in the #2 doubles match.

Juniors Jimena Menendez and Glenda Boeker, graduate student Isabella Hartman, sophomores Aditi Narayan and Kendall Kamerschen and first-year Margaret Piatos all won their singles matches.

The Violets swept the University of Rochester 9-0 the next day, April 14, in Rochester, New York. The team dropped one set the entire day, coming in the #3 singles match.

On Wednesday, April 10, the men’s team dropped six matches to one against the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey. Sophomore Boren Zheng was the Violets’ sole winner, winning his singles match 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

On Saturday, April 13, the men’s team were defeated by Hobart College five matches to four in Geneva, New York. The Violets lost the #1 and #3 doubles matches and the #3, #5 and #6 singles matches. First-year Louis Frowein and graduate student Jingyuan Chen paired up to paired up and earned the only doubles win for NYU 8-5, and Zheng, Chen and senior Rumaish Khastgir won their singles matches.

The next day, the men’s team defeated the University of Rochester 6-3. Sophomore Alexander Lee and Zheng won their #1 doubles match and Chen and Frowein teamed up to win their #2 doubles match, with Zheng, Frowein and Khastgir winning their singles matches to wrap up the Violets’ win.

The men’s team will travel to Cambridge, Massachusetts to play the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Engineers on Friday, April 19, at 6 p.m., and then return to New York to play SUNY Oneonta on Saturday, April 20, at 5 p.m. on their Senior Day. The Violets round out the weekend against Fordham University on Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m.

The women’s team will play SUNY Oneonta on the same day, April 20, at their Senior Day as well.

Track & Field

The men’s and women’s track teams competed at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton University on Friday and Saturday, April 12-13.

On the women’s side, graduate student Grace Richardson placed eighth in the 1500m race on Friday with a time of 4:26.88, beating another NYU record set in 2010 by over two seconds. In the same race, junior Kate Cochran placed 27th and sophomore Janie Cooper placed 28th, separated by 43-hundredths of a second. Richardson now holds the most program records — in the indoor mile, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.

First-year Morgan Uhlhorn raced in her first 5000m, placing eighth with a time of 17:27.00. Sophomore Emma Grunin placed fourth in the javelin throw with a personal best of 39.06m.

For the men’s team, junior Ryan Tobin placed 12th in the 5000m, setting a personal record by 11 seconds.

On Saturday, sophomore Daniela Sekhar led the way for the Violets in the 1500m, placing 18th with a 4:49.69 time. She was followed by senior Samantha Seamon in 25th and first-year Olivia Jackson in 26th, split by 15-hundredths of a second.

First-year Seneca Guneratne posted a 12.63 time in the 100m to place 27th among 41 runners, and sophomore Areyanna McCarthy placed 13th in the high jump with a 1.53m mark.

On the men’s side, first-year Alex Hrycyszyn posted a personal record coming in at 23rd place with a 4:05.71 in the 1500m. Sophomore Travis Perry also set a personal best of 11.69 in the 100m.

Both teams compete in the Widener Invitational next weekend, April 19-20, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team are United Volleyball Conference champions for the 2023-24 season.

On Saturday, April 13, the Violets played Nazareth University for the second time in a week in the UVC semifinal, sweeping them again 25-16, 25-19 and 25-23 in consecutive sets.

The team played top-seeded Vassar College in the final on Sunday, losing the first set 25-15, and coming back to win 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 in the following sets.

Across the weekend, junior Lucas Osiecki registered 25 kills, first-year Emerson Evans followed up with 22 and junior Luke Boyer recorded 19. First-year Devyn Nguyen put up 75 assists, winning the UVC Championship Most Valuable Player award as well.

With this win, the Violets (18-7) received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, playing the first round next weekend.

