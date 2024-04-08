Men’s volleyball heading to conference playoffs, baseball splits UAA matchup and other news

Baseball

NYU’s baseball team won two and lost two games in its second UAA four-game matchup against Emory University this weekend, April 5-7, in Staten Island, New York.

On Friday, the Violets took an early 4-1 lead at the bottom of the second inning. The team scored three in the first inning from a two-run double by senior Cam Dunn and an RBI single from senior Alex VanLadingham, scored by Dunn. The last score of the game was a home run by sophomore Max Oliviera in the bottom of the second. The Violets conceded four runs at the top of the third and could not come back, losing 14-4.

NYU split its next two games on Saturday, winning the second of the series 12-1 and losing the third 13-7. The Violets mercy-ruled Emory in the second game, scoring six runs to Emory’s one in the first inning and recording another four runs by the end of the fifth inning. The mercy rule came into effect after NYU scored two more runs in the seventh to create the 10-run lead that gave NYU an automatic win prior to the eighth and ninth innings.

On Saturday, Emory blanked NYU in the first three innings to lead 4-0. Both teams scored three runs in the fourth, but Emory outscored NYU 6-4 in the remaining five innings to win 13-7.

NYU tied the matchup on Sunday, winning 3-1 in a low-scoring game. Junior Nate Pallotta’s RBI single got the Violets on the scoreboard at the bottom of the first. Neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth, when Pallotta scored again, doubling NYU’s lead. Graduate student Connor Roggero scored the third run at the bottom of the eighth, but the Violets conceded an RBI at the top of the ninth.

Now 3-5 in the conference and 16-8 overall, the Violets face Vassar College on Wednesday, April 10, in Poughkeepsie, New York. They continue to play in the UAA conference next weekend against Brandeis University.

Softball

NYU’s softball team lost their second UAA matchup against Washington University St. Louis at Columbia University Stadium this weekend, April 5-7.

The Violets lost 12-0 on the first day, ending in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. On Saturday, the team lost 6-1 and 4-1, both runs coming at the bottom of the first innings and from senior Margaux Lesser. In their dead rubber game — a game that has no effect on the final results of the matchup — on Sunday, the Violets conceded eleven runs in the first three innings, invoking the mercy rule. NYU’s only run in the final game came at the bottom of the fourth by sophomore Mia Lemmon.

Softball is 0-8 in the UAA and 5-17 overall. The Violets will play Carnegie Mellon University in its third UAA matchup across the April 12-14 weekend in Staten Island, New York.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team defeated Brandeis University 5-4 in the UAA matchup this past Saturday, April 6, in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NYU took a quick 2-1 lead as sophomores Boren Zheng and Alexander Lee clinched a doubles matchup 8-6 against their No. 2 opponents while Brandeis was forced to forfeit their No. 3 matchup due to not having enough players.

Another forfeit by Brandeis in the No. 6 singles match and wins by junior Zachary Freier and senior Rumaish Khastgir in their singles matches solidified the win for the Violets.

On Sunday, April 7, NYU was defeated by the Stevens Institute of Technology 4-5 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, New York.

The Violets won two of the three doubles matches to start the contest. Zheng and Lee teamed up to win the first match 8-2, while first-year Louis Frowein and graduate student Jingyuan Chen won their doubles match by the same score.

Zheng won his singles match 6-1, 6-4 and Frowein won his match 6-4, 6-4 to round out the weekend.

The women’s team recorded two losses 2-5 to Brandeis and 0-5 to Amherst College on Saturday, April 6.

Junior Jimena Menendez had a strong weekend, winning both her doubles match with senior Molly Heber and her No. 1 singles match against Brandeis.

The men’s team travels to Newark, New Jersey, this Wednesday to play the New Jersey Institute of Technology, while the women’s team will take on William Smith College on Saturday, April 13, in Geneva, New York.

Track & Field

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Metropolitan Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday, April 6, at the Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island, New York.

The women’s team placed eighth out of 15 teams, compiling 35 points, with three runners earning bronze medals.

Sophomore Areyanna McCarthy placed third in the high jump with a 1.53m mark and fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 10.63m. In the same event, sophomore Dasha Jackson jumped 10.68m to take third place. Fellow sophomore Emma Grunin recorded a 37.06m to take third in the javelin throw and threw 31.95m in the discus to take eighth.

The 4x400m relay team, including sophomores McCarthy, Laila Goodman and Cindy Leonard and first-year Beverly Okyere, placed fifth with a time of 4:11.47.

The men’s team placed 10th of 13 teams with 22 points. First-year Nishad Sankar won bronze in the triple jump with a mark of 13.34m, and took seventh in the long jump with a mark of 5.82m.

Sophomore Jeffrey Chen broke his personal best in the 1500m by six-tenths of a second, clocking in at 4:07.76 and placing sixth. Sophomore Jake Chang placed ninth and junior Jorge Rocha placed tenth, separated by half a second. Junior Sam Frank beat his personal best in the same event by nearly five seconds with 4:18.58, placing 22nd.

Rocha also placed 20th in the 800m, improving on his personal best by seven seconds with a time of 2:00.95.

The 4x400m relay team, consisting of sophomore Emmanuel Brito and first-years Julian Aske, Nabeel Elsanousi and Davis Flanagin, finished eighth with a time of 3:27.87, less than a second behind seventh-place St. Peter’s University.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will split up to compete in the Larry Ellis Invitational, hosted by Princeton University, and the Connecticut College Invitational in New London, Connecticut on Friday, April 12. On Saturday, April 13, both teams will travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to compete in the Bison Outdoor Classic.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team secured second place in the United Volleyball Conference, defeating St. John Fisher University in five sets and sweeping Nazareth University in its regular season finale on April 5 and 6 at the Paulson Center.

Against St. John Fisher, NYU went up 2-0 in sets, but lost the following two. In the decisive fifth set, NYU cruised to an early 6-2 which they managed to hold on to win 15-9 and confirm their place in the UVC championship.

The Violets comfortably defeated Nazareth in three sets the next day and are now 5-2 in conference and 16-7 overall.

The team has sealed second place in conference, receiving a bye in the first round of the tournament hosted by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Violets face either St. John Fisher or Nazareth again in the semifinals on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. and if they advance, play the final on Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

