Men’s volleyball heading to conference playoffs, baseball splits UAA matchup and other news

A photo of the Washington Square Arch.
NYU acceptance rate stays at 8% for class of 2028
A graphic of the first two pages of a legal document on a purple background. The first sentence of the petition is highlighted in yellow.
Student sues NYU over ‘excessive’ suspension after taking down Israeli hostage posters
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: A solar eclipse watch party, a vintage festival and more
The outside of a building with people walking by on the street.
University research hub receives over $1 million in funding from New York senator
Platform Converse standing on top of a wooden box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Obesity study in the UK, women’s tennis in Saudi Arabia, peace initiative between Switzerland and Russia
An email from N.Y.U.’s department of campus safety pasted on a purple background.
Campus Safety responds to wave of assaults near Washington Square Park
The emergency exit door at the entrance to a subway station. Behind the door there are security guards. The door has a sign that reads “Service Entry”.
Students wary of Hochul’s subway security plan
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
Six people with microphones sit on a stage in front of a projector displaying information on the Center for an Urban Future.
Journalism prof. discusses public park funding at environmental conference
Three people at the front of a stage with a brick wall behind them.
Palestinian journalist speaks about first-hand coverage of Israel-Hamas war at panel
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine is in the front.
Sleep transforms daily experiences into lasting memories, Grossman study finds
A woman stands with her left hand in the air. She is wearing a black blazer with grid patterns on the. She has short, brown hair.
Mills speaks on Israel-Hamas war response, decrease of male students in higher education
Students gathered in the Paulson Center lobby with a sign saying “N.Y.U. HAS BLOOD ON ITS HANDS” in black and red font with red paint handprints. A Palestinian flag is hanging on the window behind them.
Over 150 hold demonstration outside Paulson, attempt to enter lobby
A protester holds a mock newspaper called “The New York Crimes” with the headline “STOP THE PRESSES! FREE PALESTINE!”
Students protest media coverage of Israel-Hamas war at journalism career fair
A graphic of the first two pages of a legal opinion document on a purple background.
NYU moves to dismiss antisemitism lawsuit brought by Jewish students
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A woman with blue hair and a blue shirt plays a guitar and sings into a microphone. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is in white font in the top-right corner.
Beyond NYU: From books to ballads
A man in a red velvet suit looks to the right next to a vintage music player. “BEYOND NYU” is in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: A shy guy’s transformation into Broadway success
A graphic featuring a woman in front of a red background with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: A global jazz singer’s journey to becoming a Grammy winner
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Mastering movies and music videos
An image of Mir Hwang dressed in all black sitting on a white couch with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Switching medicine for music business
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A brown bag lays flat on a white surface. Around it are a small blue hairbrush, a blush stick, a perfume rollerball, a perfume bottle, a wallet and a small jar of lip mask.
What’s in our bags?
Dozens of people walk through rows of tulips while picking them to create bouquets.
Spring in bloom at Union Square’s Tulip Day
Four people in formal wear pose for a photo in front of an orange and white backdrop.
Identity, community and expression at NYU Queer Prom
Lower half of a person in front of a market holding a yellow Wegmans tote bag.
Is grocery delivery worth it?
A person walking in Washington Square Park is wearing a brown mini skirt, black sneakers and a black open-knit sweater over a white tank top, while carrying a yellow tote bag.
Cultivate your spring wardrobe with these 6 blooming trends
Twelve lip balm tubes lined up and displayed on a white background
The best products for any lip-balm lover
A sewing machine on a desk with a peg board of other tools hanging above it.
Q&A: Cool-girl designer Kenza Iatrides on her clothing brand
Three images of colorful floral dresses are stitched together into a single scene with a green, leafy background.
‘The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion’ beautifully experiments with flowers as inspiration and material
Patterned and solid-colored nylon bags, laptop cases and lunchboxes on a pink background.
Baggu is the bag-u need
Sasha DuBose, in a blue apron and purple slippers, standing by a refrigerator and holding a white pot.
Growing an appetite for life: Loving and healing through food
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party, redefined
a collage of three drinks: a glass of manhattan on the left; a glass of cosmopolitan in the middle; a glass of spritz on the right.
Master your mocktails with these delicious drink recipes
Four girls occupy a dorm room kitchen with a coffee machine on the left, a dish rack next to it, a sink in the middle and an oven with food inside it on the right.
How a dorm kitchen brought me closer to my roommates
An illustration of a star and crescent moon with a lantern hanging from the crescent moon. In the background is a mosque against a purple sky.
Ramadan through the eyes of NYU students
An illustration of a pair of hands holding prayer beads on a black background.
Breaking fasts, building faith: The beauty of community during Ramadan
Five musicians sitting and holding a goblet drum, two jahlas, a mirwas and a tabla.
Songs of the sea: How an NYU professor’s ensemble musically maps cultural exchange
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
A man with headphones speaking into a walkie talkie on a film set.
Q&A: South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong on realism in cinema
Four older men against an orange background wearing black outfits looking up at the camera.
Review: ‘Interplay’ strives to reach for Ride’s highest highs and pave new roads for the future
Three people around a museum exhibit with blue walls displaying a photo of a person sitting at a graffitied piano and a photo of a woman, a man and a dog with a bike. Two neon bikes and a piano are on a raised platform in front of the photos.
Review: ‘Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ is a celebration of diversity
Illustration of a vinyl record and its sleeve with a blue and green swirl pattern. The words “SHERYL CROW in yellow calligraphy font are written in the center with neon green capital letters that says “evolution.”
Review: ‘Evolution’ proves Sheryl Crow is best when sticking to her roots
A man with long hair and a mustache sings into a microphone, pink and purple lights outline him.
Review: Grouplove finishes tour with a celebration
A girl sitting on a dormitory desk decorated with pictures and books.
How I learned to love reading again
Collage of four book covers. On the upper left is Asimov’s “Foundation,” on the upper right is Ishiguro’s “Never Let Me Go,” on the bottom left is Morelli’s “The Night Portrait” and on the bottom right is Biggs’ “A Life of Ones Own: Nine Women Writers Begin Again.”
Books beyond Bobst: A science-fiction novel, a multifaceted memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
6 books to read this Women’s History Month
Collage of four books: on the top left is “HEREAFTER: THE TELLING LIFE OF ELLEN O’HARA” in red and brown font on a burgundy background, with VONA GROARKE written in the bottom corner in red font. On the top right there’s a pink book on a light blue background, titled “THE EDIBLE WOMAN BY MARGARET ATWOOD” in white font. Bottom left there is a book cover titled “THEY’RE GOING TO LOVE YOU” in green font, with BY MEG HOWERY in pink font below. Bottom right is a white book cover on a red background titled “THE COURSE OF LOVE BY ALAIN DE BOTTON” in black and blue cursive.
Books beyond Bobst: Heartbreaking tales of family, an untraditional romance and more
A collage of four books: at the upper left is Lauren’s Elkin’s “Flâneuse” placed on a light green background, at the upper right is Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” placed on a dark red background, at the lower left is Mieko Kawasaki’s “Breasts and Eggs” placed on a brown background, on the lower right is Annie Ernaux’s “Exteriors” placed on a dark green background.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 Japanese novels, a book of journal entries and more
Four people in bright yellow, green, purple and red stand in a kitchen. The yellow person to the far left is holding a red chicken.
Review: ‘Chicken for Linda!’ is chaotically charming and delightfully delicious
Black and white photo of people on a couch. A man is holding a video camera while the woman next to him looks at a computer.
Q&A: Bertrand Bonello on AI, pigeons and ‘The Beast’
An illustration of a man with brown hair and a blue shirt wearing movie theater 3D glasses that say VERSUS across the lenses.
‘Free Time’ subverts any semblance of competent adulthood
A photograph of a man’s face with his eyes closed and his eyelids are painted yellow with a black dot in the middle. There is pink smoke in front of his face.
WSN’s guide to the 53rd New Directors/New Films festival
A girl posing in Times Square.
Musician Sloane Simon on finding harmony in community
An illustration of a mouth smiling with a flower in it emerging from dirt.
Review: Hozier’s ‘Unheard’ draws fans deeper into his conceptual art
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
A girl wearing a black shirt holds a camera at her side while posing in a sandy outdoor area.
Elinor Kry discusses visual artistry in a visual world
People walk around a large gallery room, looking at multicolored art pieces made of acrylic and metal hanging from the ceiling.
Review: The 2024 Whitney Biennial poignantly portrays life in the modern world
A painting with clothes hanging on a clothesline against an orange sky/background and a toilet on the right. On the bottom are the words “llevo mi destino cosido al cuerpo luego lo lavo.”
‘Magali Lara: Interior Landscapes’ exhibits the work of one of Mexico’s most prolific female artists
A pair of glass doors with the words “COPY MACHINE MANIFESTOS.”
Review: ‘Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines’ celebrates the bold and beautiful
An illustration of a student government meeting. A person speaks behind a podium with an N.Y.U. flag behind them.
Opinion: NYU needs to take student government resolutions more seriously
Hair products on display at a store.
Opinion: Sidestein should sell curly hair products
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
An illustration of an orange bobcat sitting in an inflatable pool studying.
Opinion: Spring break couldn’t have come at a worse time
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Opinion: NYU Votes needs to take more initiative this election season
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s volleyball heading to conference playoffs, baseball splits UAA matchup and other news
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s volleyball honors seniors, track and field win multiple meets and other news
A softball player in a black-and-purple uniform in the process of hitting a ball.
NYU softball gears up for a promising season
An illustration of one woman running, one playing basketball and one kicking a soccer ball.
NYU students continue the fight for women in sports
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Women’s basketball wins national championship, men’s swimming completes season with highest-ever finish and other news
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A woman in a pink jacket with black glasses, surrounded by individuals in green shirts, claps during a protest being held to save the Morton Williams supermarket. In the background, there are blue signs that read, “Union Strong Local 342.”
The people and patrons of Greenwich Village’s local Morton Williams supermarket
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
A brightly lit table filled with Mexican food including burritos, tacos, tortilla chips.
Men’s volleyball heading to conference playoffs, baseball splits UAA matchup and other news

Here’s what you need to know from the past week in NYU athletics. This week: April 1 – 7.
Honor Culpepper and Jonathan Mak
April 8, 2024
An+illustration+of+purple+players+participating+in+volleyball%2C+basketball%2C+soccer+and+track+on+a+yellow+background.
Alisia Houghtaling
Sports Weekly recaps all the highlights from NYU athletics. (Illustration by Alisia Houghtaling)

Baseball

NYU’s baseball team won two and lost two games in its second UAA four-game matchup against Emory University this weekend, April 5-7, in Staten Island, New York. 

On Friday, the Violets took an early 4-1 lead at the bottom of the second inning. The team scored three in the first inning from a two-run double by senior Cam Dunn and an RBI single from senior Alex VanLadingham, scored by Dunn. The last score of the game was a home run by sophomore Max Oliviera in the bottom of the second. The Violets conceded four runs at the top of the third and could not come back, losing 14-4.

NYU split its next two games on Saturday, winning the second of the series 12-1 and losing the third 13-7. The Violets mercy-ruled Emory in the second game, scoring six runs to Emory’s one in the first inning and recording another four runs by the end of the fifth inning. The mercy rule came into effect after NYU scored two more runs in the seventh to create the 10-run lead that gave NYU an automatic win prior to the eighth and ninth innings. 

On Saturday, Emory blanked NYU in the first three innings to lead 4-0. Both teams scored three runs in the fourth, but Emory outscored NYU 6-4 in the remaining five innings to win 13-7.

NYU tied the matchup on Sunday, winning 3-1 in a low-scoring game. Junior Nate Pallotta’s RBI single got the Violets on the scoreboard at the bottom of the first. Neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth, when Pallotta scored again, doubling NYU’s lead. Graduate student Connor Roggero scored the third run at the bottom of the eighth, but the Violets conceded an RBI at the top of the ninth.

Now 3-5 in the conference and 16-8 overall, the Violets face Vassar College on Wednesday, April 10, in Poughkeepsie, New York. They continue to play in the UAA conference next weekend against Brandeis University.

 

Softball

NYU’s softball team lost their second UAA matchup against Washington University St. Louis at Columbia University Stadium this weekend, April 5-7.

The Violets lost 12-0 on the first day, ending in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. On Saturday, the team lost 6-1 and 4-1, both runs coming at the bottom of the first innings and from senior Margaux Lesser. In their dead rubber game — a game that has no effect on the final results of the matchup — on Sunday, the Violets conceded eleven runs in the first three innings, invoking the mercy rule. NYU’s only run in the final game came at the bottom of the fourth by sophomore Mia Lemmon. 

Softball is 0-8 in the UAA and 5-17 overall. The Violets will play Carnegie Mellon University in its third UAA matchup across the April 12-14 weekend in Staten Island, New York. 

 

Tennis

The men’s tennis team defeated Brandeis University 5-4 in the UAA matchup this past Saturday, April 6, in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NYU took a quick 2-1 lead as sophomores Boren Zheng and Alexander Lee clinched a doubles matchup 8-6 against their No. 2 opponents while Brandeis was forced to forfeit their No. 3 matchup due to not having enough players.

Another forfeit by Brandeis in the No. 6 singles match and wins by junior Zachary Freier and senior Rumaish Khastgir in their singles matches solidified the win for the Violets. 

On Sunday, April 7, NYU was defeated by the Stevens Institute of Technology 4-5 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, New York.

The Violets won two of the three doubles matches to start the contest. Zheng and Lee teamed up to win the first match 8-2, while first-year Louis Frowein and graduate student Jingyuan Chen won their doubles match by the same score. 

Zheng won his singles match 6-1, 6-4 and Frowein won his match 6-4, 6-4 to round out the weekend.

The women’s team recorded two losses 2-5 to Brandeis and 0-5 to Amherst College on Saturday, April 6.

Junior Jimena Menendez had a strong weekend, winning both her doubles match with senior Molly Heber and her No. 1 singles match against Brandeis. 

The men’s team travels to Newark, New Jersey, this Wednesday to play the New Jersey Institute of Technology, while the women’s team will take on William Smith College on Saturday, April 13, in Geneva, New York.

 

Track & Field

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Metropolitan Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday, April 6, at the Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island, New York. 

The women’s team placed eighth out of 15 teams, compiling 35 points, with three runners earning bronze medals.

Sophomore Areyanna McCarthy placed third in the high jump with a 1.53m mark and fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 10.63m. In the same event, sophomore Dasha Jackson jumped 10.68m to take third place. Fellow sophomore Emma Grunin recorded a 37.06m to take third in the javelin throw and threw 31.95m in the discus to take eighth.

The 4x400m relay team, including sophomores McCarthy, Laila Goodman and Cindy Leonard and first-year Beverly Okyere, placed fifth with a time of 4:11.47. 

The men’s team placed 10th of 13 teams with 22 points. First-year Nishad Sankar won bronze in the triple jump with a mark of 13.34m, and took seventh in the long jump with a mark of 5.82m.

Sophomore Jeffrey Chen broke his personal best in the 1500m by six-tenths of a second, clocking in at 4:07.76 and placing sixth. Sophomore Jake Chang placed ninth and junior Jorge Rocha placed tenth, separated by half a second. Junior Sam Frank beat his personal best in the same event by nearly five seconds with 4:18.58, placing 22nd.

Rocha also placed 20th in the 800m, improving on his personal best by seven seconds with a time of 2:00.95. 

The 4x400m relay team, consisting of sophomore Emmanuel Brito and first-years Julian Aske, Nabeel Elsanousi and Davis Flanagin, finished eighth with a time of 3:27.87, less than a second behind seventh-place St. Peter’s University.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will split up to compete in the Larry Ellis Invitational, hosted by Princeton University, and the Connecticut College Invitational in New London, Connecticut on Friday, April 12. On Saturday, April 13, both teams will travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to compete in the Bison Outdoor Classic.

 

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team secured second place in the United Volleyball Conference, defeating St. John Fisher University in five sets and sweeping Nazareth University in its regular season finale on April 5 and 6 at the Paulson Center. 

Against St. John Fisher, NYU went up 2-0 in sets, but lost the following two. In the decisive fifth set, NYU cruised to an early 6-2 which they managed to hold on to win 15-9 and confirm their place in the UVC championship.

The Violets comfortably defeated Nazareth in three sets the next day and are now 5-2 in conference and 16-7 overall. 

The team has sealed second place in conference, receiving a bye in the first round of the tournament hosted by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Violets face either St. John Fisher or Nazareth again in the semifinals on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. and if they advance, play the final on Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

 

Contact Honor Culpepper and Jonathan Mak at [email protected].
About the Contributors
Honor Culpepper, Sports Editor
Jonathan Mak, Deputy Sports Editor
Jonathan Mak is a sophomore studying Journalism and Psychology at CAS. His mood depends on the Manchester United results, and he can be found obsessing over his fantasy Premier League team, trying to find authentic Southeast Asian food or watching "How I Met Your Mother." Send fantasy PL tips or invites to pick-up football games to @_jonmak on Instagram and @_jonathanmak_ on X, formerly Twitter.
Alisia Houghtaling, Illustration Editor
Alisia Houghtaling is a first-year in Applied Psychology in Steinhardt and one of WSN's Illustration Editors. In her freetime, you can find Alisia drawing, painting, reading, eating pasta or autopilot walking around SOHO to window shop or stare into windows and say "I want to live there." You can find her on Instagram @_alisiart_ and send Italian restaurant recommendations or ridiculous real-estate listings in the city.
