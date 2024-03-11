Women’s basketball advances to Final Four, women’s track and field breaks program record and other news

Basketball

Women’s basketball’s undefeated streak continues as the Violets head to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

On Friday, they defeated Hardin-Simmons University 73-55 to advance into the Elite Eight for the third year in a row. The following day, the Violets defeated the University of Scranton 68-46.

The Violets will face the undefeated Transylvania University in Columbus, OH on March 14. Thursday’s game will mark the first semifinal appearance for women’s basketball since 2007.

Baseball

NYU swept the University of Mount Saint Vincent in a three-game series this weekend.

On Saturday, the Violets scored seven runs with pitcher Mason Morello holding the Dolphins to zero runs and only two hits. His performance marks the first nine-inning shutout in program history. NYU took game one of Sunday’s double-header 6-3, and, in game two, held their opponents to one run and scored nine of their own.

The Violets next play a three-game series against the Illinois Institute of Technology on March 16-17 in Bradenton, FL.

Fencing

24 members of NYU fencing participated in the NCAA Regional Championship at Long Island University on Sunday.

The fencers competed for a chance to advance to the NCAA National Championship. For the second consecutive season, Jeremy Pan, Adam Wong and Farr Dickson will compete in the National Championship on March 21-24 at Ohio State University.

Kevin Zhu is in the running for at-large selection as well. Qualification to the national level depends on the performance at regionals as well as the overall season.

Official selections will be announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Swimming & Diving

NYU hosted the Alumni Meet at the Palladium Athletic Facility on Saturday, during which former teammates returned to the pool for friendly competition.

The swimming and diving teams also spent the week preparing for the NCAA National Championships, which will be held on March 20-23 in Greensboro, NC. Diver Maya Williams, 13 members of the women’s swim team and 11 members of the men’s swim team will compete.

Track & Field

Four members of the men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Virginia Beach, VA on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Grace Richardson placed second in the 5000m race. Her time of 16:26.75, which was less than half a second behind the 5000m champion, broke her own program record of 16:44.20 set earlier in the season. Katherine Cochran ran the 5K as well, finishing in 15th place.

On Saturday, Richardson ran a 9:40.04 3000m, finishing in eighth place and earning an All-American status for the second time this year. Cochran and Janie Cooper also competed in the 3000m, placing 15th and 16th respectively.

The women’s team placed 22nd overall out of 97 teams.

Julian Aske, the sole representative for the men’s team, ran a 1:53.56 800m in the preliminary round on Friday, taking 14th place.

The outdoor season will begin on March 22 at the Emory Thrills in the Hills Open in Atlanta, GA.

Volleyball

Men’s volleyball won two of its three games this week and are now 1-2 in conference play.

The Violets started the week with a 3-0 win against Kean University on Wednesday. On Saturday, they lost to Elmira College 0-3.

On Sunday, NYU faced Hobart College. A 2-2 tie sent the game into a 5th set , which the Violets won 16-14.

NYU will play Massachusetts Institute of Technology on March 16 and Wentworth Institute of Technology on March 17.

