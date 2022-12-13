Women’s basketball wins ranked matchup against Tufts University

The Violets extended their undefeated record with a win over No. 13 Tufts University this weekend.

In its first matchup against a ranked opponent this season, the No. 2 NYU women’s basketball team defeated No. 13 Tufts University 74-54 on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Violets have held a double-digit lead heading into the second quarter in six out of the seven games played this season. However, the Tufts Jumbos proved to be a much tougher opponent, with NYU only taking a six-point lead at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the game remained neck and neck, with the Violets leading by only five at halftime. The Jumbos were able to hold NYU’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Belle Pellechia, to only two points in the first half.

With just a five-point lead heading into the third quarter, the Violets looked to pull ahead in the second half. However, Tufts went on a quick 5-0 run, tying the game at 40-40 with over eight minutes left in the quarter.

As the Jumbos post players got into foul trouble, the Violets looked to take advantage and attack the paint on nearly every offensive possession. NYU would go on an 18-2 run to end the quarter. The Violets’ defense played a huge role, holding the Jumbos to only seven points in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, NYU applied the finishing touches to a hard-fought game. The Violets took their largest lead of the day at 23 points following a 7-0 run to start the final frame, and finished with a 74-54 statement win.

Senior forward Jenny Walker and junior forward Natalie Bruns were crucial for the NYU offense, as Walker finished with 23 points and Bruns finished with 17 points. Although Pellechia finished with just two points, she still found other ways to positively impact the team, recording 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Violets remain undefeated as they head into a short holiday break. NYU will return to the court on Thursday, Dec. 29, as they compete in the NYU Holiday Classic at the Brooklyn Athletic Facility. The Violets hope to continue their strong start with University Athletic Association contests right around the corner.

