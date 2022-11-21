Women’s basketball continues undefeated season

The Violets are now 4-0 on the season after a string of double-digit victories.

NYU women’s basketball has won four consecutive games this season since defeating Kean University on Nov. 19. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

The NYU women’s basketball team continued the momentum of its strong opening in the tip-off classic, winning two more games this past weekend to move to 4-0 on the season. The Violets began the weekend with their first away game of the season, defeating Vassar College 80-44 on Friday, Nov 18. NYU returned to Brooklyn the next day, ending the weekend with a 71-50 win over Kean University on Saturday, Nov. 19.

In their game against the Vassar Brewers, the Violets controlled the contest with unrelenting offensive play, leading 21-9 by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, NYU was in front 43-24, with more than double Vassar’s points, and kept the Brewers to a 28.6% shooting percentage.

Nearly every player contributed to the effort, with 13 Violets scoring — three of whom hit double digits. This included season highs of 16 and 15 from senior shooting guard Erica Miller and junior forward Natalie Bruns, respectively. Dominating not only in shooting, NYU also outrebounded Vassar 47-33 and forced 17 Brewer turnovers.

The Violets continued their string of double-digit victories against Kean University. Through the first quarter, NYU led the Kean Cougars 17-3, and held the Cougar to one-of-10 shooting from the field. The Violets led by 20 points going into halftime and scored four 3-pointers in the third quarter.

With the NYU advantage up to 31 heading into the fourth, head coach Meg Barber turned to her bench, including sophomore shooting guard Natalie Pence, who finished with seven points, and junior guard Honor Culpepper, who finished with six points. Barber praised both players for their efforts.

NYU women’s basketball hopes to not only continue its undefeated season, but also bring a national championship to Brooklyn following its historic playoff run last season.

On a seemingly unrelenting warpath to the postseason, the No. 3 Violets will play at home and take on Colby College at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

