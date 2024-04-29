Guest Essay: Open letter from NYU parents, guardians and loved ones in response to Mills mobilizing NYPD against our students

To Linda Mills,

We write to you as concerned and disturbed parents, guardians and loved ones of NYU students. We received an email from Linda Mills and Fountain Walker detailing the events at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Monday. NYU’s email has not reassured us; rather, the lies you are pushing infuriate and deeply alarm us. Our number one priority is the safety of our children and their freedom of expression. Your push of misinformation is a betrayal of trust and a blatant attempt to deflect accountability for the university’s violent and horrific actions.

Gould Plaza is one of the only spaces on NYU’s campus where students can gather in large groups, yet upon assembling, NYU labeled their presence an offense, calling it “trespassing” and barring our students from freedom of movement on their own campus. Students organized in a peaceful, appropriate manner, exercising their right to free speech — something that NYU celebrates as a part of a rich history of political activism and global awareness.

The “breach” referred to in the email was neither violent nor aggressive. Students entered the plaza holding their NYU IDs high to demonstrate the hypocrisy of the university’s restriction of free speech and freedom of assembly on the campus they attend.

We have not been offered any proof of an incident of intimidation, unsafe behavior, or antisemitism that you touted to justify the brutalization of our students. In fact, many of the protesters on the plaza identified themselves as Jewish, holding signs that said “anti-Zionism is not anti-semitism,” leading the group in a Jewish prayer and Seder service that went on in front of hundreds without interruption.

We support our students’ right to protest. The point of a protest is to raise awareness and attention for global causes our students are passionate about — disruption, enthusiasm and outspoken advocacy are key tenets of successful protest. It was Linda Mills and NYU, who authorized riot police to arrest our students, that created a dangerous and violent situation. The NYPD slammed students and faculty to the ground, pepper-sprayed and zip-tied hands behind their backs before loading NYU community members onto buses. Many students arrested were only at the protest for a matter of minutes. This is all well documented. Your attempt to assuage parents’ concerns after this gross conduct is unconvincing.

What is left out entirely from Linda Mills’ account is the brutality of the disproportionate police response in arresting and harassing student protestors. We watched videos of unnecessary and extreme violence on our children and we hold Linda Mills responsible. Additionally, there is no mention of reported campus lockdowns that occurred later that evening. Our children report that they were locked out of residence halls and other campus facilities, unable to reach safety. Failing to recognize and address this issue is beyond concerning. The university should be providing students with safe spaces to express their opinions and be heard. If you are incapable of protecting our kids’ First Amendment rights and distinguishing between legitimate protest and criminal activity, you should step down.

We are grateful to our NYU professors who physically put themselves in front of our kids to try and keep them safe. What does it say to NYU that your own professors were willing to risk their jobs and safety to protect our kids against the administration’s actions?

We condemn in the strongest terms Linda Mills’ and Fountain Walker’s orders to arrest and brutalize our children.

Signed,

NYU Parents, Guardians and Loved Ones

As of publication time, the letter has 598 signatures.

