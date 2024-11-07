Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.

Many of us went to bed Tuesday night feeling weary and woke up Wednesday morning nauseous. Some of us didn’t go to bed at all. After the last four months of hope for a brighter future and progressive leadership, it all seemed to dissipate with the news that Donald Trump is, once again, president-elect. This is a loss for women. A loss for the LGBTQ+ community. A loss for immigrants in search of a better future. A loss for our planet. A loss for those hoping for serious change in Gaza. This is a loss for everyone who hoped for optimistic leadership in the United States.

It’s crucial to take some time to mourn a future that felt just within our grasp. For many of us students, this was our first time voting, specifically in a national election. We finally had a say in our democracy. This time around, young people’s hopes — for a more progressive democracy, for greater freedom, for autonomy over our own bodies — were not enough. And it is devastating.

As important as it is to process your feelings, it’s even more important to not let them take over. It’s disheartening to feel helpless in an election where it already seemed like your one tiny vote wouldn’t make a difference. But while this was most of our first time voting for president, it will not be the last.

Stay politically informed. As the rest of the election results for the Senate, the House and individual states trickle in, read about what that means for your community or democracy as a whole. Look at the results of your state’s ballot measures and research how it will impact your daily life. Understand what a Republican-controlled Senate, Supreme Court and House would look like. Stay updated on what Trump says his plans will be for the country and take him at his word. Especially as young people, staying in the know is the best way to feel more in control. Read different news outlets, have difficult conversations with those you disagree with and take everything you see on social media with a grain of salt.

If you’re looking for a way to channel this disappointment toward immediate action, go to rallies. We are lucky enough to go to school in a city where demonstrations that speak out for change are commonplace. For the next few months, there will certainly be rallies around campus where you can voice your opinion and make your disapproval heard. Join any on-campus groups that reflect your beliefs. Your anger should not be silenced.

While there were a lot of disappointing results on Tuesday night, don’t forget to celebrate some of the good changes that are happening in our country. Sarah McBride was elected as the first openly transgender member of Congress and Josh Stein won his race for governor of North Carolina. Seven states protected their citizens’ rights to have an abortion.

For a lot of us, this is the first time we’ve considered that our ideas are in the minority. We were mistaken that the majority of the country could tolerate, if not outright accept, policies we consider vital. We found out just how many people stand vehemently opposed to abortion, to marijuana legalization — to the American ideal of not letting your personal beliefs dictate others’ lives. To our friends, peers and fellow citizens who were overjoyed by Wednesday’s news, we hope you’ll apply the same level of scrutiny to our next president that we maintained for those who came before.

It is okay to be shocked and scared at this moment. Hold your loved ones close, reach out to friends and make self-care a priority. But having a president you disagree with does not mean you have to succumb to his political ideology. Speak out. Disagree loudly. Hold your politicians accountable in their actions. Our generation can still affect change, even in times when it may seem hopeless. Redirect your anger into motivation to fight for the democracy you believe in.

