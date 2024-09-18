NYU must meet the demands of its RA union

The application process for becoming a resident assistant is not an easy one. It’s a lengthy endeavor involving multiple interviews, assessments and training sessions. At first glance, the responsibilities of being an RA — such as organizing events, resolving conflicts among residents, policy enforcement and community building — seem like a fair trade-off for the promise of free meals and housing in New York City. However, what is not advertised in the recruitment process is the exceptionally demanding role they will be stepping into. RAs often face countless hours of “on-call” night shifts, inconsistent schedules and a lack of preparation or support for the job. Working around the clock to fulfill the needs of residents and the housing department requires better compensation than just “living for free” in this expensive city.

NYU’s RA union Student Workers at NYU, otherwise known as SWAN, formed in 2023 as a result of the inadequate treatment RAs at the university receive, including lack of financial compensation for their contributions toward residential life. SWAN’s formation follows in the footsteps of Columbia University’s decision to change their policy for RAs by providing them a set stipend per semester which does not in any way affect the students’ financial aid.

Since then, SWAN has garnered support from over a two-thirds majority across all 23 of NYU’s dorms and garnered nearly 500 followers on Instagram. This support from the broader NYU community has allowed the union to grow in size and ensure greater awareness of its demands.

According to SWAN, RAs face threats to their financial aid packages or work-study eligibility upon acceptance of the role. This catch-22 is fundamentally unfair — the university withdraws aid from students it previously deemed in need simply because they accepted a job that is essential to NYU’s operations. The RA union is demanding a set stipend each semester to compensate their employees, rather than the current compensation system which simply refunds meal and housing costs. This way, the costs of housing and meal plans are still charged to the students’ account and compensation is provided separately, not affecting the role of financial aid packages at all.

RAs also struggle with the challenges of their role due to lackluster training and support from the Building Leadership Teams. BLTs are meant to serve as support for residence halls, though their overall role as a group is ill-defined. The team can be made up of anywhere from two to five unique positions who each function in a different role, those being Residence Hall Director, Residence Hall Assistant Director, the Residence Hall Resource Manager and Residential Life Assistants. NYU’s own online resources specify that any number of these officials might not be available for some dorms. This lack of support and preparation can result in mentally exhausting shifts for RAs and a lack of free time for studying or extracurriculars.

NYU employees can work a maximum of 20 hours a week during the semester and 35 hours when school is not in session. However, despite working extensive hours, they still are not considered employees and therefore do not receive full employee benefits such as sick leave or worker’s compensation. In comparison to the 20-hour maximum a week that regular NYU student employees must follow, RAs are strenuously overworked and underpaid.

Work-life balance is hard to juggle as an RA, as they live where they work, making it difficult to ever truly leave their job. Weekend shifts, often assigned with little notice, worsen this problem, leaving RAs struggling to plan for schoolwork and extracurricular commitments. NYU student employers are supposed to have access to student employees’ class schedules, allowing for better scheduling and shift assignment. Currently, the BLT says it does not have access to these schedules, resulting in haphazard scheduling where RAs have responsibilities thrust upon them during their school hours.

Living in the city has its perks, but expenses are definitely not one of them. The idea of living rent-free in this upscale city may seem like a dream, but the obligations required of RAs to secure these benefits are both emotionally and physically exhausting, and may keep students from obtaining employment elsewhere. Resident assistants play a crucial role in maintaining the safety, harmony and sense of community within NYU dorms. They work tirelessly to support residents, foster connections and enrich students’ experiences — all while balancing their own academic and personal lives. NYU must take immediate steps to reform its RA policies and compensation structure to ensure a fair and sustainable environment for its student employees.

Contact Leila Olukoga at [email protected].