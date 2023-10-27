Opinion: Bobst’s new first floor renovation is a missed opportunity

Bobst Library has been a sanctuary for me ever since I started at NYU — it was the kind of calm, academic environment perfect for focusing during stressful exam seasons. So, naturally, the unveiling of the recent first-floor renovation had my friends and I excited.

However, my anticipation quickly turned into disappointment when I saw the stark contrast of the floor with the rest of the space and realized I wouldn’t actually be able to effectively use the space to study. While the old first floor was iconic in every sense of the word, the new design seems to prioritize coziness over practicality.

The transformation doesn’t feel worthwhile, especially after we had to endure months of disrupting construction noise only to find a dated and drab carpet awaiting us. Walking into Bobst last month, with its exquisite and intricately-patterned marble flooring was like entering the college libraries we saw in movies as kids. Now, instead of a luxurious academic environment, the first floor is reminiscent of a corporate lobby. While the intent might have been to create a cozy academic space, the result is subpar.

“With the new modifications, it feels as though Bobst’s first floor is more of a hotel lobby,” said junior Georgina Bern. “The carpet has kind of a new smell in a basement kind of way … a new smell that can be associated with hotel lobbies more than the library where you spend most of your time.”

The first floor now has blue carpeted floors, charging stations, comfortable furniture, soundproof walls and ambient lighting. The features help absorb ambient noise and create a quieter study space, but they come with drawbacks. The seating arrangement is awkward and disproportionate to the sheer size of the floor, and the colorful furniture feels out of place against the more sophisticated aesthetic of the rest of the building.

Most of the new couches in the main lobby lack tables, making them useless for study sessions. When I tried to find a seat last week, the only available one was an armchair with nowhere to rest my computer or bag while I worked. Adding furniture to the library was a great way to address student concerns about the lack of seating, but this furniture is only valuable if ergonomically designed to actually meet our needs.

Almost every weekend since the start of the school year, New York City has been drenched by relentless rain, making Bobst a refuge from the weather. However, the new carpet on the first floor is likely to deteriorate — not to mention, stink — over time due to dirty, wet shoes. The NYU Division of Libraries now has to add carpet maintenance to its list of expenses.

It seems as though the university designed the new first floor after taking student feedback about needing updated furniture into account. However, adding new, impractical furniture on the first floor doesn’t solve the issue of the rickety, worn desks on the higher floors where most students study. As it stands right now, the first floor is still simply a transitory space for passing periods — but uglier.

“I’m not sure how they imagined students using that space primarily,” junior Ella Fine said. “I definitely wouldn’t go there if I needed to hunker down. Maybe I’d sit there for a couple of minutes if I already needed to be in the building.”

The university also announced that the space would undergo further renovations, which could be even more disruptive to studying, especially with the addition of a coffee shop.

The Division of Libraries stated on their website that “as part of this project, there will be opportunities to provide feedback on what you see changing in the library. Your input will help us fine tune our improvements, as well as plan for future renovations.”

While it’s promising that the university is responding to student needs and feedback, it still has a long way to go to make these renovations an effective response. Hopefully, the future additions to the library won’t just be a half-hearted attempt at addressing our concerns, but thought out, intentional updates.

Contact Valentina Plevisani at [email protected].