Opinion: You should love 8 a.m. classes

Whether you willingly chose an 8 a.m. or got stuck with one, these classes are not as bad as you think.

One of the most dreaded weeks of the semester has officially passed us: spring course registration. Maybe you were lucky and got all your top choices. Maybe you’re still scrambling to find courses that fit your schedule while waiting to get off waitlists. Classes at 8 a.m. were probably at the bottom of your list. I’m here to tell you that you should move them higher.

8 a.m. classes may be the only options open for students who had their registration date late on Friday, Nov. 18, and many will tell you to avoid them at all costs. But they’re not the worst choice. These classes are more beneficial for you than you might think.

Mornings are what make going to college in New York City special. Normally, the city is busy, but the morning streets are peaceful and relatively empty. Fewer people wander the sidewalks at 7 a.m., which will make your walk to class relaxing. Not to mention, if you’re lucky, you could even catch the sunrise in between buildings on your walk.

CAS junior Inkeri Lipasti believes that 8 a.m. classes are underrated because most people don’t realize how nice the commute can be.

“My commute to campus is always on foot and crossing the streets is just much more calm when there’s little to no traffic,” Lipasti said. “Even Washington Square Park is filled with quiet tranquility at 7:30 when I pass it, just a few joggers here and there.”

Students with 8 a.m. classes are more likely to finish their final class of the day early. That gives you more time during the day for activities besides academics, such as clubs, athletics and relaxation. If you take back-to-back classes, you could be completely done for the day after 10:45 a.m. What’s a better feeling than that?

LS first-year Elizabeth Lira said that 8 a.m. classes are uniquely motivational.

“The most difficult part of my day is starting it — trying to figure out what I want to do with my time, what I need to do and get done,” Lira said. “8 a.m.s make that difficult choice for me. I can get classes out of the way without the gloomy prospect of a 4:55 class hanging over my day.”

If you manage your time right, 8 a.m. classes can make you more productive. For example, if you enjoy working out, you could get to the Palladium Athletic Facility by 6:30 a.m., work out for an hour, shower and feel fully awake by 8 a.m. They can also get you out of the habit of pulling all-nighters and oversleeping. Early morning classes force you to go to bed early, boosting your productivity levels overall.

Gallatin first-year Dan Lyubarsky arranges his schedule around his 8 a.m. to be more productive.

“The later I get out of bed the more prone I am to procrastinating,” Lyubarsky said. “I like waking up early since it makes me enjoy each day better and impacts my mentality around the amount of time I have to get work done positively.”

Taking early morning classes will set a productive tone for your day, and in the long run, they’re the perfect way to prepare yourself for life after graduation. Even if you aren’t currently enrolled in 8 a.m. classes, you will probably need to adjust your schedule to accommodate work, post-graduate education or any other obligations that require you to wake up early. You’re actually helping your future self out.

Your 8 a.m. isn’t unfortunate — embrace it. Even if you’re not a morning person, 8 a.m. classes are worth your time and energy every morning.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

